Investment Thesis

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is firing on all cylinders despite the tough operating environment. The company stands to benefit from pandemic-driven tailwinds of a heavy backlog of delayed procedures.

The company's increased focus on growth combined with its financing program should boost its land-grab strategy before the company's competition comes. I believe that management will do whatever's necessary to maximize current growth as it's of paramount importance. I expect strong results over the coming quarters.

Intuitive seems to have navigated through supply woes issues but the hospital staffing issues have recently risen and require attention as they could materially deter the long thesis. Investors must pay attention to the results and commentary of healthcare providers to get ahead of the market.

I maintain my position that Intuitive deserves its premium valuation due to its high margins and cash generation. The margins and cash generation increased but the multiples decreased since my last piece. Intuitive is still a buy.

Intuitive Reported a Solid Q3

I had written an earlier article on Intuitive Surgical expressing my bullish view supported by the reopening tailwinds and modest estimates. Please refer to the original piece for more detail. I am writing this one to give an overview to investors on the third-quarter results and the earnings call and provide commentary on what I thought was important. I will also touch on the changes in the macro picture as well as provide an update on where I stand on the stock.

Intuitive delivered consensus beating results for the 10th straight quarter. Top-line grew 30% YoY and came in at $1.4 bn, $20 mn above consensus expectations. The beat was driven by strong performance in system placements. The company reported 336 system replacements which were 22% above the same quarter in 2019 and 2.4% above the quarter prior. Procedure growth came in at 20% YoY growth following a YoY drop of 3% announced last quarter. These results are particularly impressive given the current headwinds (read below).

The strong revenue performance was carried down the income statement. Gross margins came in at 71.3% versus 70.2% last year and 70.3% consensus expectations. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.19 versus $1.17 estimates. This was despite a one-time effect of a pre-2020 tax expense of $0.03.

The revenue guidance range was narrowed lower. New FY21 guidance calls for 27%-29% revenue growth from the prior 27%-30%. The new guidance calls for 15%-22% growth, encapsulating the consensus leading to the announcement of 19%. Intuitive guided towards 71%-71.5% gross margins increased from 70.5%-71.5% from before and 17%-19% OPEX growth lowered from 17%-21% before. The company cited lower R&D and sales and marketing expenses which were reduced in cost-cutting efforts during the pandemic as a reason for the better margins but also stated that the high FY21 margins would erode to normal levels in FY22 with the return of these expenses following the pandemic.

Overall, the quarter was a financially solid one and brought investors back into the name initially. Intuitive Surgical traded higher following the results and continued to do so until recently. Intuitive increased by 8.1% until the close of November 18th versus the S&P 500 index's 4.9% rise but gave up more alpha than it gained over the following two trading days bringing the total gain to 3.2% versus S&P 500's 5.7% gain at the time of writing.

Intuitive's Solid Results Came in a Tough Operating Environment; Long-Term is Brighter

It's important to highlight the difficulty of the environment in which Intuitive delivered these results. The management noted the delta effect variant on the call and said that the number of procedures was impacted. The number of procedures in the US saw recovery while Europe saw mixed results by country and APAC was recovering. We may see near-term headwinds on this front but eventually, the pandemic will recede and these procedures will happen. The management also hinted at recovery towards the back end of September. Intuitive Surgical wasn't a one-off in their experience as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) earnings call included very similar commentary.

This echoes my reopening thesis for the company that I wrote in-depth in my earlier article. As cases rise, both patients and doctors delay non-essential surgeries. As the pandemic recedes, we should see this trend unwind and a plethora of delayed surgeries boosting Intuitive's results. Investors that can weather the pandemic storm should eventually benefit.

The other pandemic-induced issue for hardware providers is struggling supply chains. Intuitive seems to have managed through the supply chain shortage. The management noted the deteriorated environment but that they did not delay any deliveries. Intuitive management managed to secure more supply as it raised its inventory from $580 mn in the third quarter of 2019 to $585 mn while decreasing its days inventory outstanding from 147 to 123. As most production globally is back online and as freight costs have dramatically decreased from recent peaks, the worst seems to be over.

New Risks are Rising on the Horizon

Even though the company navigated the prior known unknowns well, management highlighted new issues which were eerie for me. I've written before on my macro framework and the corresponding tight job market. I would've thought that Intuitive Surgical would be isolated from these woes with their little exposure to manual labor. I didn't account for hospitals; the number of surgeries is very much dependent on hospitals having sufficient staffing. The management highlighted this new risk of some of the hospitals they serve struggling with labor shortages and supply chain issues.

I think it's likely that these issues are temporary. While I do think that many areas of the labor market will struggle to find workers, I doubt that hospitals will be one of the worst-hit areas. I believe that hospital staff were overworked during the heights of the delta wave and are taking time off. Working at a hospital requires special skills that aren't easily transferrable elsewhere. Doctors won't leave their sector and nursing pays decently well. They will likely come back.

I do want to note that I am basing this expectation on logic and not hard evidence. This is not a situation that I like to be in. I may very well be proven wrong. It could be a significant issue for Intuitive if I am wrong as current land-grabbing growth is critical. If growth underperforms during the reopening procedure surge, this could have an exacerbated effect on the future competitive position of the company.

Hospital supply chains and staffing are a must-watch for Intuitive investors. But I believe that savvy investors can get ahead of the market in this respect. I recommend paying close attention to healthcare providers' earnings and listening to calls to get ahead of Intuitive's results. Some protection will be necessary if we see a worsening staffing picture in the healthcare system.

Management Changes Highlight Growth Focus

Nothing shows a company's strategic priorities like the use of human resources. Talent is often the most scarce resource for innovative companies like Intuitive and where they allocate their talent is a great indicator of where they want to go and Intuitive's recent quarter was accompanied by significant changes in company leadership which, I believe, hinted at increased focus on revenue growth.

The current CFO Marshall Mohr will become the EVP Global Business Services and will lead Intuitive's continued growth in infrastructure, processes, and systems and facilities. Mr. Mohr will be succeeded by Jamie Samath who's currently the SVP Finance. Dave Rosa will lead the other new functional organization, becoming the EVP and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. Mr. Rosa has been with Intuitive for over 25 years. Henry Charlton will succeed him in the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

The Strategy & Growth and Global Business Services are new functional organizations. The rollout of these new organizations and decades of management experience investment in them shows Intuitive's focus on growth and highlights the opportunity the management sees. The increased focus on growth comes at an important time that precedes competitor launches (see next section).

Financing Program Will Remediate Main Bear Theses

Bears are worried about the competition and hospital spending in the post-pandemic world. Intuitive Surgical has been operating without competitors so far, but that's about to change. Johnson and Johnson and Medtronic (MDT) are looking to launch similar products to Intuitive Surgical and probably at a lower price point; the high price has been one of the main factors against robotic surgery. Fortunately for Intuitive Surgical, both of these launches were delayed (Johnson and Johnson and Medtronic) but Medtronic's CE Mark recently got European regulatory approval though no product has been launched yet. Intuitive management hinted at the lack of proof in Medtronic's product implying the technological lead Intuitive has.

A technological lead is never insurmountable, however, and requires additional barriers to entry. Intuitive's purchase financing could lead to said barriers by dramatically increasing adoption by increasing affordability and will broaden the company's first-mover advantage. The financing program is perfect, now, as it enables Intuitive Surgical's land-grab before competition arrives strategy. Medical devices are sticky products; it's difficult to train doctors to do surgeries in a particular way. It will be difficult for hospitals to churn away from Intuitive Surgical's products. The financing program will enable Intuitive Surgical to beat the competition before the competition comes.

I'm Maintaining My Buy Rating

Overall, I'm liking the results Intuitive is delivering and am still very bullish on the company's prospects long term. Previously, I had argued that Intuitive's lofty valuation was justified by its margins and cash generation and that there was further upside in the stock. I maintain the same stance today. I've provided an update on the analysis in my prior article. If we compare the changes of the peer group from then to now, the mean EBIT margin is the same, cash generation measured by the levered free cash flow margin is 76 bps lower while the average forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 0.68x lower. The average of the group is a little less cash generative and a little less expensive. If we look at Intuitive's progress we see what this company is capable of delivering and the alpha opportunity thanks to the selloff of the past few days. Intuitive increased its operating margins by 130bps, its free cash flow margins by 338 bps, and compressed its multiple on the way. Intuitive is an excellent performer and a solid investment for the long-term with medium-term tailwinds and is still a buy for me today.

