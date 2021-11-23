blackred/E+ via Getty Images

With sufficient international expansion, successful inventory management, and more buy online and pick-up-products-in-stores, Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will most likely see both sales and FCF growth. Under moderate conditions, I believe that the fair price is close to $125. There are international supply chain risks, but, in my view, FL is a buy at its current price mark of $47-$59. I will be buying shares.

Despite Supply Chain Challenges, Foot Locker’s Business Model Performs

Founded in 1989, Foot Locker, Inc. is a sportswear and footwear retailer running mall-based stores and stores in high-traffic urban retail areas in more than 27 countries all over the world.

Source: Investor Relations | Foot Locker, Inc. (footlocker-inc.com)

It is a great time to review the company’s business model because in 2021, revenue in stores is growing significantly. In the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, the company reported $3.4 billion in sales, 56% more than that in the same period on August 1, 2020:

Source: 10-Q

That’s not all. I invite investors to have a look at the most recent quarterly results report. The company noted a robust back-to-school season in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges. Management has built a solid business model, which functions even when other industries are struggling. Finally, I would highlight that management is expecting to have decent inventory levels to meet customers’ demand:

We expect global supply chain constraints to persist throughout the fourth quarter; that said, we believe we are positioned for the holiday season, with positive momentum and inventory levels ready to meet customer demand. Source: 10-Q

With Successful Inventory Management And Hiring Of Talent, I Expect A Fair Price Of $73

Market estimates include sales growth of 17%-2% from 2021 to 2024 and an EBITDA margin of 12%-13%. Investors are also expecting a capital expenditures/sales ratio of around 3%, which results in FCF of $903-$694 million:

Source: Author, And Market Screener

With the previous figures and the results of 20 analysts, market expectations result in a target price of $91-$45. My numbers are a bit more optimistic than that of other market participants, but not far from their horizon of possibilities:

Source: Author, And Market Screener

If Foot Locker connects with consumers thanks to more brand events and community-based Power Stores, sales growth will continue. In my view, the company has accumulated a significant amount of expertise by offering personalized experiences suited to specific markets. With this in mind, in the future, I would expect the strategy to be successful.

I also believe that hiring talented individuals is especially important for Foot Locker. In my view, the company’s People Strategy, which was depicted in the last annual report, will continue to be successful. If the company does not have trouble while training and retaining the new generation of sellers, both sales and FCF will most likely grow:

Our People Strategy includes actions around “Uniting our Communities of Talent”. By creating a Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Strategy (DIBS) as part of our people processes, we are able to attract, select, hire, grow, develop, promote, and retain valued team members with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences. We are relentless in creating a work environment that celebrates the differences that make us even stronger. Source: 10-k

I also expect that management will successfully maintain sufficient inventory levels. Besides, the company will be able to accumulate excess inventory, and will successfully anticipate new trends and customers’ purchasing habits. As a result, Foot Locker will see sales growth, and management will not be forced to rely on promotional sales or markdowns.

Like other analysts, I envision large sales growth; close to 17% in 2022 and 3%-4% from 2023 to 2026. If we use an EBITDA margin of 12%-13%, I obtain an EBIT ranging from $958 million to $1019 million. Notice also that the company’s D&A/Sales ratio stands at close to 2%, as reported by the company in 2020:

Source: Author’s Expectations

If Foot Locker, Inc. reports that level of sales growth, I would expect that management will accumulate a significant amount of cash. By 2026, the company could be counting $1.4 billion in the balance sheet. I also assumed accounts receivables/sales of 1.3%, inventories/sales worth 15%, and capital expenditures/sales close to 2.75%-3%. Notice that my figures are approximately similar to those in 2020:

Source: Author’s Expectations

Under this case scenario, I would expect sales to grow from $7 billion to close to $10 billion in 2026. 2021 EBITDA would stand at $683 million, and would grow to $1.2 billion in 2026. Finally, like other investment analysts, I feel comfortable with a WACC of 8.3%:

Source: Author’s Expectations

Putting everything together, I obtained an EBIAT of $331-$672 million, and with capital expenditures of around $159-$285 million, the FCF stands at $678-$562 million. If we sum the FCF to be obtained from 2021 to 2026, the result would be close to $1.9 million:

Source: Author’s Expectations

While choosing the exit multiple, I wanted to be very moderate. Under this case scenario, I believe that the exit multiple would be appropriately 6.8x. By adjusting for the current level of cash and debt, I obtained an implied price of $73:

Source: Author’s Expectations

With Sufficient International Expansion Along With More Buy online And Pick-up-products-in-stores, I Would Expect A Fair Price Of $125

Foot Locker’s future growth depends on the company’s ability to expand its international operations. In the international markets, the company has to successfully collaborate with foreign business partners. Under this case scenario, I expect the international revenue to grow as it did in 2018 and 2019. Notice that the number of long-lived assets increased from $234 million in 2018 to $1.286 billion in 2020. Clearly, the company is investing overseas, so expecting sales growth in the future makes sense:

Source: 10-k

I am very optimistic about Foot Locker’s capabilities to grow its e-commerce business model. In my opinion, if management continues to promote the products that clients buy online and pick up products in stores, both sales and FCF margins will increase. In my view, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong brand, so promoting the company’s network of websites will be easy:

Foot Locker, Inc. uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. Source: 10-k

Under these fantastic assumptions, I envision revenue to grow from close to $9.5 billion in 2021 to $15 billion in 2026. EBITDA would also increase from $1.5 billion in 2022 to close to $2.25 billion in 2026. Finally, notice that I will be using a WACC of 5.55% because both the cost of equity and cost of debt would decrease significantly:

Source: Author’s Expectations

Under moderate conditions of changes in working capital, depreciation, and capital expenditures, I obtained a free cash flow close to $605-$1005 million. In 2027, I would be expecting a terminal FCF of $1.05 billion:

Source: Author’s Expectations

Considering the level of sales growth and EBITDA margin depicted in this case scenario, I will be assuming an exit multiple that will be larger than that in the previous case scenario. I used an exit multiple of 7.5x, which implied a fair price of $125:

Source: Author’s Expectations

Foot Locker, Inc. Reports A Significant Amount Of Cash To Finance Further

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.7x, 1.8 billion in cash, and merchandise inventory worth $1 billion, FL has a lot of liquidity to open new stores, and pay marketing efforts:

Source: 10-Q

FL reports debt obligations worth only $102 million and some lease obligations. I am not worried about the company’s contractual obligations. Remember that I expect the terminal FCF to be close to $1.050 billion:

Source: 10-Q

Risks From Relationships With Suppliers And Changes In Fashion Trends

The company’s business model depends on the company’s ability to acquire brand-name merchandise from a limited number of suppliers. Management has to acquire a significant amount of merchandise to obtain good discounts, which makes the relationship with suppliers very relevant. If the company cannot successfully negotiate with suppliers, FCF margins may decline. As a result, expectations for free cash flow could decrease, which may lead to a decrease in the company’s valuation:

We cannot be certain that such terms with our suppliers will continue in the future. Source: 10-k

The company’s main clients are young males, so Foot Locker, Inc. has to study carefully changes in fashion trends. If management acquires a lot of inventory and cannot sell because of changes in consumer demand, sales may decline.

Our failure to anticipate, identify or react appropriately in a timely manner to changes in fashion trends that would make athletic footwear or athletic apparel less attractive to our customers could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With $1.8 billion in cash, in my view, Foot Locker, Inc. has sufficient liquidity to run campaigns online, and enhance sales growth. If the company continues to adapt to new fashion trends, and inventory management is successful, the implied fair price is $73. That’s not all. With sufficient international expansion and online sales, the fair price could go up to $125. There are some risks coming from international supply chains, but the company does not seem to be affected. In any case, the company is a buy at its current price mark of $47-$59.