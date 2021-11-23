2Ban/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and PayPal (PYPL) are three companies I covered more than once in the last few years. And I never had any doubts, that we are dealing with three high-quality businesses. However, I always considered the three stocks rather expensive and was rather cautious if these three companies (and stocks) were good investments.

But all three clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in the last five years and while Visa increased its value only with a CAGR of 20%, PayPal grew with a CAGR of 37% in the last five years (with Mastercard being in-between). Hence, all three payment stocks would have been great investments in the last few years.

Data by YCharts

In the recent past (last few months), the three stocks however stumbled a bit and especially PayPal is deep in correction territory: Mastercard is trading 14% below its former highs, Visa is trading 20% lower and PayPal declined even 37%. And when a stock is losing more than a third of its value, we can ask the question if we have a bargain on our hands. And Visa losing 20% of its value also deserves a closer look. In case of PayPal, this is the steepest correction since the IPO and for Visa it is also the steepest correction in the last ten years (excluding the COVID-19 crash last March).

Negative Catalysts

When looking for reasons, why the payment stocks declined in the last few weeks and months, we can name several aspects, but will focus on two: we can look at some news stories and company announcements, that could have been negative catalysts and we can also mention valuation multiples.

News

In case of Visa, it became public, that Amazon UK will stop accepting Visa credit cards for payments as Amazon is trying to push against transaction fees charged by the payment networks. And while the revenue stemming from Amazon UK is only a fraction of Visa's total revenue, this could theoretically just be the tip of the iceberg as many retailers (and especially small businesses) consider the fees of Visa and Mastercard too high.

Additionally, Visa's guidance for fiscal 2022 was obviously disappointing for investors as Visa is expecting revenue growth only in the high end of mid-teens in fiscal 2022. And while management is expecting growth in the high teens in the first quarter, management is also assuming growth will moderate through the year. And especially revenue from cross-border travel will recover slower than expected. During the last earnings call, management stated:

Cross-border travel, we assume that recovery underway continue steadily through Fiscal Year '22 to reach 2019 levels in the summer of 2023. We assume the index to 2019 climate from around 60 currently to around 80 by September 2022. We also assume the strong growth in cross-border e-commerce continues.

PayPal also declined steep on weak guidance, which disappointed investors. While PayPal is remaining very confident in its medium-term guidance of high growth rates (already mentioned in my last article), management is expecting lower growth rates in 2022:

It's also important to note 2 factors that will have an impact on our EPS growth next year. First, we will lap the benefit we realized from the release of the credit reserve this year, and second, we expect our effective tax rate to increase from the lapping of one time favorable tax adjustments. We expect these 2 items to result in an approximate 10-point headwind to non-GAAP earnings growth in 2022. That said, we remain very confident in the medium-term guidance we provided at our Investor Day earlier this year.

When asked what growth rates he is expecting for fiscal 2022, PayPal CFO John Rainey said he is considering 18% revenue growth as realistic number.

Valuation

Aside from a softer guidance and some other negative news, the high valuation multiples of the three stocks could also be a simple reason for a (maybe necessary) correction. We are clearly dealing with three companies, that could report high growth rates in the past and will most likely continue to grow with a high pace. And this can justify higher valuation multiples, but a few months ago, Mastercard was trading for 64 times free cash flow while Visa peaked at 55 times free cash flow. And PayPal was trading even for 77 times free cash flow. Despite high growth rates, valuation multiples above 50 can be considered as rather high. And from that point of view, a correction was not completely surprising. Right now, all three stocks are trading for more reasonable valuation multiples: While PayPal is trading for 46 times free cash flow and Mastercard is trading for 43 times free cash flow, Visa is trading only for 31 times free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Short-Term Trouble, Long-Term Growth

But we are not looking at the last few months or some individual quarters or single news stories - we are rather interested in the bigger picture: The long-term growth potential of the payment sector and what growth rates Visa, Mastercard and PayPal can report in the years to come. And different studies indicate high growth potential for the payment market as well as the companies operating in this market. Almost every study is assuming at least 10% annual growth in the next few years. According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital payments market will grow with a CAGR of 11.21%:

The transaction value of the digital payments market was USD 5.44 trillion in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 11.29 trillion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.21% during the period of 2021-2026. The global nature of COVID-19 and its impact on e-commerce, therefore, is likely to encourage strengthened international cooperation and the further development of policies for online purchases and supply. The pandemic has made it clear that e-commerce can be an important tool/solution, especially considering the fact that e-commerce sales can support small and medium businesses that form the backbone for certain economies. This is expected to substantially spur the growth of digital payment methods across various economies.

According to other studies, the market will even grow with a CAGR of 21.6% until 2027. And especially the mobile payment market size is expected to grow with a high pace. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR between 19.4% (according to this study) and even 31.8% (according to another study). And while the estimates what growth rates to expect fluctuate from study to study, we should be confident to expect at least double-digits growth rates for the entire industry in the years to come.

And especially management of PayPal seems to be confident its business can grow with a much higher pace. During its investor day a few months ago, PayPal issued a new mid-term guidance and is expecting earnings per share to grow with a CAGR of 22% in the next five years.

(Source: PayPal Investor Day Presentation)

And while management of Visa and Mastercard are probably not expecting such high growth rates - both companies are still seeing huge growth potential in the years and decades to come as the total payments market - including B2B, B2C, P2P or G2C - is about $185 trillion and there are countless opportunities to grow for Visa and Mastercard.

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

Visa is also naming several examples where growth could stem from. New use cases could be the $570 billion rent market, the $350 billion tuition market, the $120 billion micro mobility market, or the $26 billion parking market. All these are markets, Visa as well as Mastercard could enter in the years to come and continue to grow its business.

(Source: Visa 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

And these three companies are not only expecting high growth rates in the years to come, but also have demonstrated their ability to grow with a high pace in the past. Especially Visa and Mastercard have grown with a high pace for decades. And PayPal could grow with an even higher pace in the last five years, but in the years to come we must assume, that growth for PayPal will also slow down (maybe to similar levels as Visa and Mastercard).

Mastercard Visa PayPal Revenue (5-year CAGR) 9.62% 9.50% 18.33% EPS (5-year CAGR) 13.72% 13.64% 28.77%

And while growing earnings per share with a CAGR of 14% in the last five years is without any doubt impressive, we also must point out that Mastercard and Visa were both suffering due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

Wide Economic Moat

And not only can all three businesses grow with a high pace. All three companies have a wide economic moat around the business. For starters, all three businesses have well-known brands. According to Interbrand, Visa is on spot 39 on the list of most valuable brands, PayPal is on the 42nd spot and Mastercard is on spot 50. And while this is certainly not the biggest competitive advantage for these three businesses, it is certainly helpful to attract new customers as a well-known brand might function as a short cut when new potential customers must decide which payment service to use. And this is especially important for PayPal, which can still increase its customer base with a high pace.

However, the true source for the wide economic moat is not the brand name of these three companies, but the network effect resulting from the connection of millions of accounts (or card holder and merchants). The more people (customers as well as businesses) are using Mastercard, Visa or PayPal, the more sense it makes for existing customers of these three businesses to stay.

And this is a competitive advantage for Visa, Mastercard and PayPal, that can hardly be overestimated. It is extremely difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to duplicate the network of these three businesses - and especially the network of Visa and Mastercard is difficult to duplicate as it is in parts a physical network (necessary devices in stores to pay).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, we learned that PayPal and Visa might face some short-term headwinds, but all three businesses have a wide economic moat and the potential to grow with a high pace in the years to come. But to determine whether the businesses are also great investments, we must calculate an intrinsic value for the stocks.

In my last article about PayPal, I calculated an intrinsic value of $290.53 for the stock and used the rather optimistic assumptions of management and analysts. But even when calculating with much more cautious assumptions, the stock is trading rather close to its intrinsic value. As basis we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($5,003 million) and for growth rates we assume a slowdown over the next ten years from 20% right now to only 6% in one decade from now (and 6% growth till perpetuity). When using 1,188 million in outstanding shares and 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $171.61, and PayPal is getting closer to its intrinsic value - even when using these cautious growth assumptions.

In my last article about Visa, I calculated an intrinsic value of $206.84 and I consider that intrinsic value still accurate for the stock. This is assuming 11% growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity when taking the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis.

In case of Mastercard, I would use similar assumptions as for Visa. But as Mastercard seems to be able to grow with a little higher pace than Visa, I will assume 12% growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity. As basis we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters and 996 million outstanding shares. This leads to an intrinsic value of $298.81.

When looking at the intrinsic value I calculated for each of the stocks, PayPal seems to be the best pick as it is trading for a huge discount. However, we are also using the highest growth assumptions for PayPal and if PayPal should struggle for some reason and growth rates will be lower than assumed, we could face a huge problem. This is an omni-present risk: When assuming extremely high growth rates for a company for years or decades to come in order to justify its current stock price, the risk is also extremely high for being too optimistic and buying an asset that is too expensive.

Technical Picture

We can also look at the chart to find support levels for the stock and determine at which point we could invest. In case of Visa, the stock is already close to some strong support levels. At around $193, we have a long-term trendline connecting several lows since 2009 as well as a support level due to a previous low set in January 2021. And if that support level should not hold, we find a second support level around $180. At this level we cannot only find the 200-week simple moving average, but also a temporary low from October 2020.

(Source: TradingView)

When looking at PayPal, we must keep in mind, that the stock already dropped a lot from previous highs, and we have already corrected 50% of the last upward wave (which is already a good support level). But when looking for further support levels (assuming PayPal could drop even more), we can mention $150 where we find the 200-week simple moving average. And at around $120, we also find a strong support level as we have not only the black trendline, which is connecting several lows, but we also find previous highs from 2019 and 2020 (before the COVID-19 crash). However, I would not bet on PayPal declining to $120.

(Source: TradingView)

Conclusion

All three mentioned stocks are stumbling right now and are trading below the previous all-time highs. But all three companies still have an extremely wide economic moat around the business and the long-term growth story still seems to be intact and we can expect double-digit growth for several years to come.

And although Mastercard could probably grow with a higher pace in the years to come, Visa seems to be trading closer to its intrinsic value (it is actually a bit undervalued in my opinion) and should be the better pick right now. But the real bargain seems to be PayPal: Assuming, that management of PayPal is correct in assuming 20% to 25% growth in the next few years, the stock is deeply undervalued and could be a great pick. Of course, we must be cautious as Visa and PayPal both issued softer guidance, but I assume these are only short-term headwinds and not long-lasting troubles.