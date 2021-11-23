Cannabis Stocks Are A Coiled Spring - Industry Update With Brady Cobb (Podcast)

Summary

  • Timely, edifying episode with industry expert Brady Cobb.
  • Recent cannabis legislation; moving from optics to real reform. SAFE Banking, uplisting and what it all means for cannabis investors.
  • MSOs, ETFs new and old, future valuations, Florida and NY/NJ markets.
  • Selling to Cresco, focus on premium products.

Fantastically timely and edifying episode with industry expert Brady Cobb. We talk recent legislation; moving from optics to real reform. SAFE Banking, uplisting and what legislation will mean for cannabis investors. MSOs, ETFs new and old, future valuations, Florida and NY/NJ markets; selling to Cresco, focus on premium products.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
