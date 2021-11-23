Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Fantastically timely and edifying episode with industry expert Brady Cobb. We talk recent legislation; moving from optics to real reform. SAFE Banking, uplisting and what legislation will mean for cannabis investors. MSOs, ETFs new and old, future valuations, Florida and NY/NJ markets; selling to Cresco, focus on premium products.