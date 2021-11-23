Cannabis Stocks Are A Coiled Spring - Industry Update With Brady Cobb (Podcast)
Summary
- Timely, edifying episode with industry expert Brady Cobb.
- Recent cannabis legislation; moving from optics to real reform. SAFE Banking, uplisting and what it all means for cannabis investors.
- MSOs, ETFs new and old, future valuations, Florida and NY/NJ markets.
- Selling to Cresco, focus on premium products.
