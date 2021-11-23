Chevron Corp.: A Possible Temporary Retracement In The Making
Summary
- Third quarter revenues and other income were $44.710 billion, up from $24.451 billion the same quarter a year ago and up 18.9% sequentially.
- Chevron posted a third quarter production of 3,034K Boepd, up 7.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.9% sequentially.
- I recommend adding cautiously below $110.
Introduction
Chevron Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:CVX) released its third quarter 2021 on October 29, 2021.
- Q3 Results snapshot
CVX reported adjusted third quarter earnings per share of $2.96, mainly beating analysts' expectations. The company reported an income of $0.18 per share in the year-ago period.
Chevron's strong earnings reflect higher commodity prices and production, plus an increase in refined products sales. The company generated revenues of $44.71 billion, higher than expected.
Chevron is one of my selected senior oil companies and offers a 4.79% in dividend yield. Below is the chart comparison with Chevron's peers.
- Stock performance
The stock performance has not been the best in this group. The stock is now up over 30% on a 1-year basis, lagging Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and most of its peers besides TotalEnergies.
- Investment Thesis
The investment thesis remains the same quarter after quarter. The company is a solid long-term investment and should be accumulated on any weakness.
Oil stocks are challenging when it comes to long-term investment and, in general, underperformed the broad market. However, this weakness can be an excellent opportunity for a savvy investor who chooses a suitable trading/investing strategy.
It is essential to trade short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your CVX holding to take full advantage of the very high volatility in the oil and gas sector.
Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 3Q21: The Raw Numbers
|Chevron Corp
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Revenues in $ Billion
|24.00
|24.84
|31.08
|36.12
|42.55
|Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion
|24.45
|25.25
|32.03
|37.60
|44.71
|Net income in $ Billion
|-0.21
|-0.67
|1.38
|3.082
|6.111
|EBITDA $ Billion
|4.14
|3.73
|6.66
|9.14
|12.57
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.12
|-0.33
|0.72
|1.60
|3.19
|Cash from operating activities in $ Billion
|3.54
|2.24
|4.20
|6.95
|8.58
|Capital Expenditures in $ Billion
|1.60
|2.07
|1.75
|1.80
|1.91
|Free Cash Flow in $ Billion
|1.94
|0.17
|2.45
|5.16
|6.67
|Total cash $ Billion
|6.89
|5.63
|7.11
|7.56
|6.03
|Total debt in $ Billion
|34.81
|44.32
|45.44
|43.02
|37.35
|Dividend per share in $
|1.29
|1.29
|1.34
|1.34
|1.34
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1.853
|1.911
|1.916
|1.92
|1.92
|Oil Production
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd
|2,834
|3,277
|3,121
|3,126
|3,034
|Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boepd
|982
|1,195
|1,076
|1,136
|1,127
|Permian only
|565
|611
|547
|577
|623
|Total liquid price $/Boe
|31.33
|33.00
|47.70
|54.08
|57.81
|Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu)
|0.89
|1.49
|2.15
|2.16
|3.25
Sources: Company 10-Q filing and complement info for Permian
Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Upstream/Downstream Production
1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $37.60 billion in 3Q21
Third quarter revenues and other income were $44.710 billion, up from $24.451 billion the same quarter a year ago and up 18.9% sequentially.
The adjusted earnings were $5,687 million, or $2.96 per share. The net income was $6,111 million compared to a loss of 207 million last year. Below are the highlights of 3Q21:
Source: Presentation
It was an excellent quarter, and CFO Pierre Breber said in the conference call:
We reported third quarter earnings of $6.1 billion or $3.19 per share, highest reported earnings in more than eight years. Adjusted earnings were $5.7 billion or $2.96 per share. The quarter's results included two special items: asset sale gains of $200 million and pension settlement costs of $81 million. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Adjusted ROCE was greater than 13% and we lowered our net debt ratio to below 19%.
Earnings details and trend
|CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|Upstream
|0.24
|0.50
|2.45
|3.18
|5.14
|Downstream
|0.29
|0.34
|0.05
|0.84
|1.31
|Other
|-0.73
|-0.17
|-0.98
|-0.94
|-0.33
Source: CVX filing. Fun Trading.
2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $6.67 billion in 3Q21
Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx.
Trailing twelve-month free cash flow for Chevron was $14.45 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the third quarter was $6.672 billion, up from $1.907 billion the same quarter a year ago. Please look at the chart above.
The annual dividend is $5.34 per share and is based on 1.921 billion shares outstanding diluted.
Dividend cash costs are now $10.26 billion per year,lower than free cash flow. The dividend yield is now 4.79%.
3 - Net Debt is down to $31.32 billion in 3Q21
As of September 30, Chevron Corp. had $6.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $37.35 billion with a total debt-to-total capitalization of 18.7%. Chevron's net debt was down to $31.32 billion in 3Q21.
Note: The acquisition of Noble Energy completed on October 5, 2020, adding about $7.27 billion in debt. However, the company is cutting debt significantly.
4 - Oil Production and Downstream Details
Chevron posted a third quarter production of 3,034K Boepd, up 7.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.9% sequentially. Liquid represents 58% of the total output.
Noble's acquisition and lower curtailments drove the increase in production.
The U.S. upstream reached 1,127K Boep/d or 37.1% of the total output. The U.S. upstream production history is shown below.
5 - Production: Discussion Per Segment
1.) Upstream
- The Permian output is 623K Boepd, up from 565K Boepd produced the same quarter last year. It is a new record.
- Domestic: The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $57.81 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $31.33 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $3.25 per thousand cubic feet in the third quarter of 2021, up from $0.89 in last year's second quarter.
- International: The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in the third quarter of 2021 was $61.77 per barrel, up from $38.96 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $5.30 per thousand cubic feet in the second quarter, up from $3.89 in last year's third quarter, as shown in the chart above:
2.) Downstream
Source: Presentation
The downstream segment showed a profit of $1.31 billion compared to the preceding quarter's income of $292 million. The rise is due to higher product sales, improved earnings from its Chevron Phillips Chemical Company joint venture, and more robust domestic margins.
6 - Outlook 4Q21
From the Presentation.
Technical Analysis And Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
CVX forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $116.8 and support at $110.
The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 25%-35% of your position. I suggest selling between $116.5 and $117 and waiting for a retracement below $110 if possible. If oil prices continue to lose momentum, CVX could experience a breakdown and retest the lower support at $104-$102.
Conversely, if oil prices head higher significantly above $82, CVX could break out and retest $118-$120.
Warning: The TA chart above must be updated frequently to be relevant. I update my stock tracker (90 different stocks, in gold, silver, PGM, and oil).
