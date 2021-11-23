Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:CVX) released its third quarter 2021 on October 29, 2021.

Q3 Results snapshot

CVX reported adjusted third quarter earnings per share of $2.96, mainly beating analysts' expectations. The company reported an income of $0.18 per share in the year-ago period.

Chevron's strong earnings reflect higher commodity prices and production, plus an increase in refined products sales. The company generated revenues of $44.71 billion, higher than expected.

Chevron is one of my selected senior oil companies and offers a 4.79% in dividend yield. Below is the chart comparison with Chevron's peers.

Stock performance

The stock performance has not been the best in this group. The stock is now up over 30% on a 1-year basis, lagging Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and most of its peers besides TotalEnergies.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis remains the same quarter after quarter. The company is a solid long-term investment and should be accumulated on any weakness.

Oil stocks are challenging when it comes to long-term investment and, in general, underperformed the broad market. However, this weakness can be an excellent opportunity for a savvy investor who chooses a suitable trading/investing strategy.

It is essential to trade short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your CVX holding to take full advantage of the very high volatility in the oil and gas sector.

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 3Q21: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Revenues in $ Billion 24.00 24.84 31.08 36.12 42.55 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 24.45 25.25 32.03 37.60 44.71 Net income in $ Billion -0.21 -0.67 1.38 3.082 6.111 EBITDA $ Billion 4.14 3.73 6.66 9.14 12.57 EPS diluted in $/share -0.12 -0.33 0.72 1.60 3.19 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 3.54 2.24 4.20 6.95 8.58 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 1.60 2.07 1.75 1.80 1.91 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.94 0.17 2.45 5.16 6.67 Total cash $ Billion 6.89 5.63 7.11 7.56 6.03 Total debt in $ Billion 34.81 44.32 45.44 43.02 37.35 Dividend per share in $ 1.29 1.29 1.34 1.34 1.34 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.853 1.911 1.916 1.92 1.92 Oil Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 2,834 3,277 3,121 3,126 3,034 Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boepd 982 1,195 1,076 1,136 1,127 Permian only 565 611 547 577 623 Total liquid price $/Boe 31.33 33.00 47.70 54.08 57.81 Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu) 0.89 1.49 2.15 2.16 3.25

complement info for Permian

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Upstream/Downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $37.60 billion in 3Q21

Third quarter revenues and other income were $44.710 billion, up from $24.451 billion the same quarter a year ago and up 18.9% sequentially.

The adjusted earnings were $5,687 million, or $2.96 per share. The net income was $6,111 million compared to a loss of 207 million last year. Below are the highlights of 3Q21:

Source: Presentation

It was an excellent quarter, and CFO Pierre Breber said in the conference call:

We reported third quarter earnings of $6.1 billion or $3.19 per share, highest reported earnings in more than eight years. Adjusted earnings were $5.7 billion or $2.96 per share. The quarter's results included two special items: asset sale gains of $200 million and pension settlement costs of $81 million. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Adjusted ROCE was greater than 13% and we lowered our net debt ratio to below 19%.

Earnings details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Upstream 0.24 0.50 2.45 3.18 5.14 Downstream 0.29 0.34 0.05 0.84 1.31 Other -0.73 -0.17 -0.98 -0.94 -0.33

Source: CVX filing. Fun Trading.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $6.67 billion in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow for Chevron was $14.45 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the third quarter was $6.672 billion, up from $1.907 billion the same quarter a year ago. Please look at the chart above.

The annual dividend is $5.34 per share and is based on 1.921 billion shares outstanding diluted.

Dividend cash costs are now $10.26 billion per year,lower than free cash flow. The dividend yield is now 4.79%.

3 - Net Debt is down to $31.32 billion in 3Q21

As of September 30, Chevron Corp. had $6.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $37.35 billion with a total debt-to-total capitalization of 18.7%. Chevron's net debt was down to $31.32 billion in 3Q21.

Note: The acquisition of Noble Energy completed on October 5, 2020, adding about $7.27 billion in debt. However, the company is cutting debt significantly.

4 - Oil Production and Downstream Details

Chevron posted a third quarter production of 3,034K Boepd, up 7.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.9% sequentially. Liquid represents 58% of the total output.

Noble's acquisition and lower curtailments drove the increase in production.

The U.S. upstream reached 1,127K Boep/d or 37.1% of the total output. The U.S. upstream production history is shown below.

5 - Production: Discussion Per Segment

1.) Upstream

The Permian output is 623K Boepd, up from 565K Boepd produced the same quarter last year. It is a new record.

Domestic: The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $57.81 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $31.33 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $3.25 per thousand cubic feet in the third quarter of 2021, up from $0.89 in last year's second quarter.

International: The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in the third quarter of 2021 was $61.77 per barrel, up from $38.96 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $5.30 per thousand cubic feet in the second quarter, up from $3.89 in last year's third quarter, as shown in the chart above:

2.) Downstream

Source: Presentation

The downstream segment showed a profit of $1.31 billion compared to the preceding quarter's income of $292 million. The rise is due to higher product sales, improved earnings from its Chevron Phillips Chemical Company joint venture, and more robust domestic margins.

6 - Outlook 4Q21

From the Presentation.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

CVX forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $116.8 and support at $110.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 25%-35% of your position. I suggest selling between $116.5 and $117 and waiting for a retracement below $110 if possible. If oil prices continue to lose momentum, CVX could experience a breakdown and retest the lower support at $104-$102.

Conversely, if oil prices head higher significantly above $82, CVX could break out and retest $118-$120.

Warning: The TA chart above must be updated frequently to be relevant. I update my stock tracker (90 different stocks, in gold, silver, PGM, and oil).

