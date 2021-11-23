EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) popped up on my screen while I was researching my last article, "Prudential Financial: A Rock Of Stability." I'm an ornery sort who likes sectors that are out of favor, and so I've recently written about drug companies, nursing home operators, healthcare stocks - decidedly unsexy companies that you won't find on your local stock meme board. Aflac fits right in with that theme.

A Brief Digression

I sometimes use these articles to discuss the philosophy of investing, which to me is as important as the stocks I choose. How you invest, money management, in many ways will determine your outcomes more than anything else. I find that many of my readers enjoy these breaks from dry stock reports. If you don't, please feel free to skip this section.

Income stocks aren't for everyone. So, who are they for? I primarily write for people like me, investors who are looking for long-term value that provides income and the chance for price appreciation. Sometimes the stocks go up quickly as Abbott Labs did for us not too long ago, but that isn't always going to happen. The objective is just to identify value for your watchlist and give you a chance to think about the stock and pick your own entry spots if you're interested. Then, we all can wait for the market to recognize company excellence.

In the meantime, as investors, we get nice dividend payments that will tide us over until that happy day.

You may ask why I write about these types of stocks. I haven't always. In fact, back in the dot.com era, I was buying tech and social media stocks regularly. My escape from that adventure thankfully was without too much damage when the bubble burst. I suppose a lot of investors go through phases like that.

That was a great learning experience. A few years later, I was talking about gold. I was on the right track, but that idea took half a dozen years to play out. It ultimately did around 2011. Finding value and being patient is the key.

At times, I still write about tech stocks and other volatile companies. For instance, in 2015 I wrote about Analog Devices (ADI) because I spotted value there. I currently own some Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), some Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), and some other unlikely names for an income investor. I'm not doctrinaire about stocks, the objective is to seek out opportunity wherever it may be. Sentiment about certain types of stocks ebbs and flows, and alert investors learn to spot them. Don't limit yourself.

In the current market, with high multiples, good value is hard to find. Sure, stocks still go up all the time, but that gets increasingly risky. Investors in the Nikkei Index ca. 1989 experienced what that can mean. There are decent values today if you hunt around a bit, but they're not necessarily the ones they talk about endlessly on the financial channels. The hard work of hunting down value pays off when it helps you avoid hyped-up stocks that are just waiting to lose you some of your money when they tank.

The key to successful investing is to minimize losses. Identifying value is a key step in that process.

Right now, I do see value in good dividend payers that the market has cast aside as everyone piles into meme stocks and the like. I look for stability and endurance in unloved sectors. Some insurance companies fit the bill.

Ideally, these income stocks should hold their value and reward us over time. When we're careful and the overall market cooperates, that's often what happens, too.

A Brief Word About Insurance Companies

Aflac describes itself thusly:

Aflac is a Fortune 500 company, providing financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. When a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits promptly, for eligible claims, directly to the insured (unless assigned otherwise). For more than six decades, Aflac voluntary insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress.

The company provides short-term disability, life (term and whole), accident, cancer, critical illness, hospital intensive care, hospital indemnity, dental, and vision insurance products. Aflac provides coverage for one in four households in Japan, so events there matter a great deal to the bottom line.

As I wrote in the Prudential article, insurance companies are a unique breed that needs to be valued differently than other businesses. To summarize that discussion, a Columbia Business School article identified several factors that set insurers apart. These include their high leverage ratios and dependence on earning money from the "spread" between return on assets and the cost of liabilities, government regulation that requires insurers to maintain certain capital reserves and impose other limitations, and their careful updating of book value to reflect current market conditions.

So, certain insurance company metrics can be misleading. For instance, they tend to have very low price/earnings ratios. Aflac's p/e currently is 8.9, which certainly sounds appetizing at a time when the S&P 500 Index p/e ratio is almost 30. Just bear in mind that insurance companies are different. It's better to measure them against their own past performance rather than judge them by generic standards that may lead you astray.

Okay, enough quacking. Let's get into the specifics before we get all wet.

Aflac Survived The Pandemic In Good Order

Aflac reported its Q3 2021 earnings after the close on 27 October 2021. It beat earnings expectations by $0.21 and booked $5.24 billion in revenue (-8.1% Y/Y), missing expectations by $120 million.

I like to begin with a broad view and then narrow in toward the most recent data and specific issues. So, let's first look at Aflac's five-year performance in key areas.

ALF Total Revenues Net Income Diluted Earnings/ Share EBITDA Net Debt Shares Outstanding 2016 22,559.0 2,659.0 $3.21 4,389.0 1,027.0 827.8 2017 21,667.0 4,604.0 $5.77 4,311.0 2,404.0 797.9 2018 21,758.0 2,920.0 $3.77 4,254.0 2,494.0 774.7 2019 22,307.0 3,304.0 $4.43 4,714.0 3,549.0 746.4 2020 22,147.0 4,778.0 $6.67 4,442.0 3,722.0 716.2 TTM 22,583.0 4,238.0 $6.17 5,590.0 4,723.0 687.1

TTM is Trailing Twelve Months as of September 30, 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, EBITDA, and Net Debt in $millions. Shares Outstanding in millions. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Reviewing Aflac's annual numbers shows some interesting trends. Total Revenues have been stagnant over the past five years, while Net income and EBITDA are both up by healthy amounts. The Diluted Earnings per Share has almost doubled, which is not something that you usually see with a company whose revenue isn't growing. So, something interesting is going on.

The key lies in the Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding column. The share count has fallen sharply over the past five years. If my math is correct, that is a 17% drop since 2016. We just learned something important - share buybacks are a priority for Aflac's management.

The Net Debt column is the only real negative that I can see. It has more than quadrupled over the past five years. Granted, it began the period at a low level relative to Total Revenue, but that is a trend I would like to see reversed.

Whenever it comes to a company's debt, I defer to the credit rating agencies because that is their business and their opinions matter. The ratings for Aflac are S&P A-, Moody's A3, JCR A+, AM Best a-, and R&I A.

Those are some pretty decent investment-grade ratings even for a top-rated company like Aflac. As a result, I'm not worried about Aflac's ability to meet its debt obligations or pay its dividend.

Next, let's look at the recent quarterly numbers. I start with the beginning of 2020 to give a sense of how Aflac has weathered the 2020 stress test.

AFL Total Revenues Net Income Diluted EPS EBITDA Free Cash Flow per Share Revenue per Share Q1 2020 5,162.0 566.0 $0.78 785.3 $1.95 $7.13 Q2 2020 5,407.0 805.0 $1.12 1,143.3 $1.65 $7.53 Q3 2020 5,665.0 2,456.0 $3.44 1,226.3 $2.81 $7.96 Q4 2020 5,913.0 952.0 $1.35 1,288.3 $1.94 $8.43 Q1 2021 5,869.0 1,293.0 $1.87 1,675.3 $1.98 $8.52 Q2 2021 5,564.0 1,105.0 $1.62 1,445.3 $1.42 $8.21 Q3 2021 5,237.0 888.0 $1.32 1,180.3 $2.77 $7.83

Q3 ended 30 September 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, and EBITDA in $millions. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Aflac's quarterly data shows that it has handled the pandemic without too many issues. The first quarter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, was a little weaker than subsequent quarters, but not by much. The company still made a good profit then. Revenues were only slightly lower than subsequent quarters, and Free Cash Flow per Share remained in the normal range. Just looking at that data, you'd never know it was during a market crisis.

The overall picture for Aflac is of a mature company that basically shrugged off the 2020 stress test in a financial sense. While the Street was unimpressed with its latest earnings, Aflac did better in every category in the most recent quarter compared to early 2020. The pandemic caused no permanent damage, and the company remained liquid and profitable at all times. In short, shareholder value has remained intact and the company shrugged off the slings and arrows of misfortune.

Next, let's look at Aflac's pros and cons.

Why You Should Consider Picking Up Some Aflac

With a 2.89% yield as of this writing, Aflac may not appear that impressive as an income stock by some standards. However, at a time when the S&P 500 yields 1.26%, that ain't beanbag, as Jack would say. If you have realistic expectations in the current environment, Aflac sports a decent yield.

Data by YCharts

On 15 November 2021, Aflac raised its dividend by 21%, from $0.33 to $0.40. You'll notice in the chart above that the stock hasn't done much since then, drifting slightly lower. I find that kind of odd. You now are getting a higher dividend at a cheaper price than when the dividend increase was announced. The market can be wacky at times.

As discussed above, Aflac is a good bet to pay its debts and maintain the dividend. There's an old saying in the investing field that the safest time to buy a stock is right after it raises the dividend. That's because the company's board of directors wouldn't approve a dividend hike unless the company's finances were in order. With Aflac's management busy rewarding shareholders, maybe it's time we noticed.

Aflac dividend history. Source: Aflac November 16, 2021, Financial Analysts Briefing.

The current payout ratio for Aflac is 27.10%, which is unusually conservative. It's the lowest payout ratio I can recall seeing recently. With that kind of wide moat, Aflac could continue to raise its dividend again and again in future quarters for quite a while - though I'm not predicting that. Better that they pay down that debt. But the low payout ratio should give income investors peace of mind that the dividend is going to continue showing up in their accounts every quarter.

While Aflac isn't often mentioned as a dividend growth play, it does a fair job of raising the dividend regularly. It has a five-year dividend growth rate of 9.72%, which is quite respectable. Aflac has been growing the dividend for 39 years, so this is nothing unusual. If it keeps that up, Aflac will become a Dividend King, the most rarefied and exalted level of income stocks.

Aflac five-year yield history. Source: Seeking Alpha.

One of the best ways to value a stable dividend-paying company is against its own history. As discussed above, this makes special sense with insurers that must follow different rules than companies in other sectors. Everything else being equal, or ceteris paribus if you want to show off to your friends, quality stocks are relatively undervalued when their yields are high. Now, there are a lot of cases where that might mislead you if the company is in financial distress, but we've already seen above that Aflac is in great financial condition.

As the graph above shows, Aflac currently trades a relatively generous yield relative to its own history. The yield is not as high as when the market crashed during the height of the pandemic, but it's certainly higher than it was before the pandemic. There were times in the recent past when Aflac's yield fell below 2%. Now, you can pick up shares close to 3%. That implies Aflac is a decent value at current levels.

Aflac five-year yield on cost. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Management summarized its actions to benefit shareholders during the recent earnings call held on 28 October 2021:

In the quarter, we repurchased $525 million of our own stock and paid dividends of $220 million, offering good relative IRR on these capital deployments. We will continue to be flexible and tactical in how we manage the balance sheet and deploy capital in order to drive strong risk-adjusted return on equity with a meaningful spread to our cost of capital.

All of those buybacks are one reason why Aflac's per-share figures have kept improving, even during the pandemic. There's no sign of that changing, either.

Aflac value creation since 2015. Source: Aflac November 16, 2021, Financial Analysts Briefing.

Aflac's value creation, as measured by the difference between its adjusted return on equity and cost of equity, has remained strong since 2015. These are the types of improvements, shown in the graph above, that build up over time and eventually benefit shareholders in a rising stock price and other ways. It's always a good idea to invest in companies that are creating value and not destroying it (I will refrain from mentioning any names here).

Given its rising dividend, Aflac has a rising yield-on-cost that is attractive if you give it time to work for you. The yield on your original investment would be approaching 5% if you bought it five years ago. Given that the company keeps raising its dividend, it's quite possible these kinds of returns will continue for another five years and thereafter.

Aflac price-to-book ratio. Source: Seeking Alpha.

The Columbia study I cited above had as one of its main conclusions that insurers must keep their book values current, thus making it a valuable indicator of value. So, I include a chart of Aflac's book value above. While I'm not usually a big fan of relying on book values because it is so often out of date, that doesn't apply to insurers. We see that Aflac's current price-to-book value is well below pre-pandemic levels. At 1.1, it's reasonable even in absolute terms. As the world situation returns to normal, I would expect that ratio to return to its old, higher levels.

Aflac ten-year price-earnings ratio. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Since insurers operate by different rules, it's dangerous to read too much into their price-earnings ratios. However, it is perfectly fair to compare an insurer's ratio to its own history. As shown in the chart above, Aflac has a p/e ratio now that remains well under where it was before the pandemic. Granted, it is not as low as it has been at times during the pandemic. By historical standards, though, the stock remains cheap.

Current coronavirus cases. Source: The New York Times.

So, are things returning to normal? It's pretty clear that the pandemic is still with us. Cases recently surged due to yet another wave (the fifth in Japan so far). So, let's not minimize the lingering nature of the pandemic, which could be around for some time to come.

However, there are scattered signs that life is returning to normal as people adjust to the new reality and progress continues in the fight against the disease. AAA estimates that 53 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, up 13% from 2020 levels and within 5% of pre-pandemic numbers. Life is stirring, like flowers in the springtime.

Different industries are recovering faster than others. For instance, the hotel industry is still struggling. As we saw above, though, Aflac wasn't hurt much by the pandemic to begin with, so it doesn't have as much to recover from as many other businesses. Aflac does have some issues, and we'll look at them below, but not on the scale of some hard-hit sectors.

There is plenty of data aside from what I showed above that illustrates Aflac is in good shape. On the earnings call, Aflac CEO Dan Amos touted the company's strong profit margin during the third quarter:

Now turning to Aflac U.S. We saw a strong profit margin of 22.2%. This result was driven by lower incurred benefits and higher adjusted net investment income, particularly offset by the higher adjusted expenses.

As mentioned, Aflac is a major player in the Japanese insurance market. Despite some gloomy assessments of the pandemic there from some quarters, the Japanese market has been recovering:

Looking at the operations in Japan in the third quarter, Aflac Japan generated solid overall financial results as reflected in the profit margin of 26.3%, which was above the outlook range provided at our financial analyst briefing for 2020.

To be sure, Japan continues to provide challenges for Aflac. Sales there are down, running at 66% of 2019 levels. However, problems there seem to be dissipating as time passes:

As we entered the fourth quarter, the ability to meet face-to-face with customers appears to be improving somewhat gradually and the degree to which our ability to meet face-to-face continues to improve with a very key driver in the recovery of our sales.

If you believe, as I do, that the pandemic's effects on normal life inevitably will wane with time, fears about the Japanese market provide more of a long-term opportunity than a threat. Waiting until everything is cut and dried will also mean missing the chance to profit from the lingering uncertainty.

Aflac one-year total return vs. S&P 500 Index. Source: Seeking Alpha.

In terms of total return, Aflac has virtually matched the S&P 500 over the past year. Clearly, investors are recognizing the company's resiliency and ability to perform during hard times.

Why You Should Be Cautious About Aflac

I always strive to give both sides of the investment picture. Stocks generally become "good values" for a reason, and investors by and large haven't been as enthusiastic about insurers recently as they used to be.

Aflac ten-year total return vs. S&P 500 Index. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Aflac fell hard during the height of the pandemic, farther in percentage terms than the S&P 500 Index. Despite virtually matching the Index since then in total return, it remains depressed. The stock price has languished for the past six months after a strong rebound last winter.

Investors seem to be worried that insurers inevitably must suffer during hard times such as a pandemic. There may be "another shoe to drop." These concerns have a basis in reality, particularly in Japan. Agents have had to be retrained to be conversant in the latest coverage issues. As mentioned during the conference call:

The precise impact [of the pandemic in Japan] is difficult to calculate, but the practical implications include reduced face-to-face consultations, limited access to on-site workers and payroll solicitation, reduced foot traffic to the roughly 400 owned and affiliated retail shops that we sell through, and restricted travel between prefectures, which further constrains sales professionals.

Given that insurance sales tend to be sold in face-to-face consultations, state of emergency declarations in Japan have put a dent in Aflac's results there and may continue to do so. Those declarations covered 90% of Japan's population, so they had a big impact.

Aflac's premiums for new policies in Japan, 2020-2021. Source: Aflac November 16, 2021, Financial Analysts Briefing.

As shown in the graph above, Aflac's premiums for new policies slid in the wrong direction again during the third quarter of 2021. That was similar to what happened during the worst of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. It is this kind of data that explains Aflac's recent price weakness.

While the company seems confident that the worst is behind it, nothing is certain when it comes to a pandemic and its effects. Currently, there are no longer any emergency declarations in Japan, but that could change with another outbreak.

Aflac's price-to-sales ratio. Source: Seeking Alpha.

By some measures, Aflac is no longer the bargain it was during the pandemic sell-off. For instance, the price-to-sales chart above shows that Aflac is valued roughly at pre-pandemic levels. In other words, by this measure, the time to grab the stock during the pandemic fire sale is over.

Sales declined because total earned premiums and policy count in force in Japan are down 2-4%. On the bright side, the expense ratio in Japan correspondingly declined 21.4%. All this has real-world impacts. The company acknowledged during the conference call that weak revenues are having an impact on meeting company objectives:

When looking at our Japan and U.S. expense ratios going forward, we continue with critical platform development despite a period of weaker revenue. We expect to stay within previously guided ranges for expense ratios, recognizing prolonged pandemic conditions require recalibrating the precise trajectory and timeline for reaching our ultimate targets.

Despite the company working hard on improving online sales, these issues likely won't clear up until the pandemic truly is in the rear-view mirror. They're not all confined to the Japanese market, either, as the U.S. earned premiums also were down slightly. Some new initiatives also have some startup costs that the company has to absorb:

Our continued build-out of growth initiatives, group life and disability, network dental and vision, and direct-to-consumer contributed to a 260 basis points increase to the [expense] ratio when isolating these investments. These important strategic growth investments are somewhat offset by our efforts to lower our core operating expenses as we strive towards being the low-cost producer in the voluntary benefits space.

So, Aflac is trying to expand into new areas while taking a small hit on the revenue side. The company's financials are so strong that this has not caused a major issue, but it explains why Aflac missed its revenue estimates last quarter.

The new accounting standard, LDTI, is causing some distractions for all big insurers. However, it does not appear to be a major issue for Aflac. As mentioned during the call:

Finally, I would like to mention that we will begin to expand our disclosures around the adoption of LDTI in our Form 10-Q and at FAB. At a high level, we do not see this accounting adoption as an economic event with no impact to our regulatory financials or capital base. There will be no change to how we manage the company, cash flows or capital.

Implementation of LDTI is still over a year away, but this is just one more headache for Aflac to handle.

Conclusion

It is tempting to wish away the lingering pandemic and pretend that things have returned to normal, but that may be a little too optimistic. While Aflac's overall results have not been seriously affected, the pandemic has caused some issues, particularly in Japan. So, investors expecting a quick rebound in Aflac are going to have to be patient for a while longer.

Despite the pandemic issues, Aflac represents a relatively good value in this inflated market. The dividend is healthy and growing, and the company remains committed to stock buybacks that benefit shareholders in meaningful ways. The debt has not gotten out of hand and the credit rating agencies love the company. I don't currently own Aflac, but have it on my own watchlist. Given that the company just raised the dividend, income investors may want to give serious thought to picking up a few shares as we all wait for normal times to return.