We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA). Despite a weaker average realized gold price, Metalla managed to increase royalty/derivative revenue on a year-over-year and sequential basis, reporting revenue of ~$1.33 million in the period. The company also had a busy four months, scooping up royalties on two major gold assets. However, at 1.30x P/NAV, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety despite the recent decline. Therefore, I continue to see more attractive ways to play the royalty/streaming space.

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ("Metalla") had a solid quarter in Q3, reporting attributable sales of 766 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a more than 200% increase from the year-ago period (253). This was partially related to adding the Higginsville Royalty last year and much higher production from Pan American Silver's (PAAS) COSE and Joaquin mines. Given the sharp increase in attributable GEO sales, revenue soared to ~$1.33 million in the quarter vs. ~$458,000 in the year-ago period. Notably, this was despite a lower average realized gold price in the period (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020), which was a minor headwind to revenue growth. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Higginsville and Wharf were responsible for most of the growth in Q3, with Wharf and Higginsville both contributing over 300 GEOs and COSE and Joaquin combining for 131 GEOs. This led to a meaningful increase in revenue on a sequential basis, and Higginsville should have another strong year in FY2022 with a mill expansion on track to be completed in Q4. This is expected to increase mill throughput from ~1.4 million tonnes per annum to ~1.6 million tonnes per annum, while we should see a slight bump in grades at Higginsville once Spargos is ramped up to full capacity. Therefore, Metalla should report attributable sales of 3,200+ GEOs in FY2022, up from estimates of ~2,900 GEOs this year.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the increase in attributable GEO sales in the period, we saw Metalla's revenue improve to ~$1.33 million, which was up 190% on a year-over-year basis, benefiting from the addition of the Higginsville price participation royalty. This pushed year-to-date revenue to ~$3.76 million, up from ~$1.65 million in the year-ago period, a very respectable growth rate. However, while this is impressive growth, Metalla's revenue pales compared to peers with a similar market cap.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is evidenced by Nomad Royalty (NSR), which has an only slightly higher market cap (~$420 million vs. ~$343 million), generating $6.1 million in revenue in Q3 and $20.4 million year-to-date. These figures dwarf Metalla's revenue figures and can be explained by Nomad's cash-flow focus for new assets vs. Metalla's development-stage focus. Having said that, Metalla has been very busy over the past year, as well as the past four months, and now has a total of 70 royalty assets, a significant figure for a company of its size. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown above, Metalla's royalty asset portfolio has been growing like a weed over the past three years, soaring to 70 total assets, with 5 in production, 24 in development, and 41 in the exploration stage. The company has remained focused in North America for most of its assets and recently added two new major royalties, one in Canada and the other in the United States. The recent royalty additions included a massive 5% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on the South Dome Pit at the Castle Mine held by Equinox Gold (EQX). This royalty applies to all of the South Domes mineralization at the Castle Mountain operation, which is home to more than 2.4 million ounces of gold and is the focus of the Phase 2 Expansion at the mine. However, while this is a major growth opportunity, it likely won't kick until at least 2026, with permitting set to begin next year for Phase 2.

(Source: IAMGOLD Company Presentation)

Moving north to Canada, Metalla added a 1.35% NSR royalty on a portion of the Cote Gold Project and all of the Gosselin Project. The Gosselin Project lies next door, boasting an impressive resource of ~5.06 million ounces of gold. It's important to note that the Cote Gold Mine is currently under construction, and Gosselin is not part of the mine plan, so attributable GEO sales from Gosselin will not begin for years, and production from the small parcel of land at the Cote deposit will be relatively insignificant. Having said that, while Metalla won't realize the fruits of its investment for years at either asset, the company paid a very reasonable price for both royalty assets, and they provide meaningful growth long-term.

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look at Metalla's most recent presentation, we can see just how impressive the company's growth profile is and get a good look at how it's aligned itself with some very solid operators. These include some of the largest producers in the sector, like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Equinox Gold, and Barrick Gold (GOLD). The chart below shows that annual attributable production could increase to more than 16,000 GEOs near-term (1-5 years), which is true, but I would argue that the growth is very back-end weighted to this guided 1-5 year profile. This is because I'm aware of no meaningful production increase between now and Q4 2022 in this portfolio.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In terms of assets that will meaningfully contribute to Metalla's attributable GEO sales, Wasamac will provide a major boost, but I would not expect production until mid-2026 earliest. Meanwhile, Tocantinzinho will not likely head into production before Q3 2024, Santa Gertrudis is unlikely to come online before 2025, and while El Realito (La India satellite) could add to attributable GEO sales, it's a relatively small operation with a 2% NSR royalty. Elsewhere, Amalgamated Kirkland is a near-term opportunity assuming the Agnico/Kirkland merger goes through, but it's not a huge deal given the relatively small 0.45% NSR royalty.

Finally, while Fifteen Mile Stream could be a near-term opportunity, St. Barbara is still working on a Feasibility Study that envisions trucking FMS material to its Touquoy plant. This still requires the receipt of permits, suggesting production is still at least two years away. In summary, meaningful growth in attributable GEO production for Metalla is on the medium-term horizon. Still, I would argue it's more like 3-5 years vs. 1-5 years and will be very lumpy in the latter portion of this period. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

While Metalla is one of the best growth stories sector-wide, it has one of the steepest revenue multiples currently among its peers and trades at a relatively high P/NAV multiple. This is because Metalla has a fully diluted market cap of ~$367 million and is unlikely to generate more than $7 million in royalty/derivative payments next year. This translates to a price-to-sales ratio of ~52 for FY2022, which is well above the revenue multiples of even the largest royalty/streaming companies sector-wide. From a P/NAV standpoint, Metalla also appears a little expensive, trading at 1.3x P/NAV vs. junior peers, which trade at ~0.95x P/NAV (mean) and a 0.90x P/NAV multiple (median).

(Source: Nomad Royalty Corporate Presentation)

Some investors will argue that this significant GEO growth already bought and paid for means that Metalla should trade at a high premium, but I would argue that there are several other growth stories in the junior royalty/streaming space as well, including Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Nomad (NSR), and Maverix Metals (MMX). Despite this, investors can buy them at a discount to Metalla's P/NAV multiple. This doesn't mean that Metalla can't go higher from here, but for investors anxious to invest in the royalty/streaming space, I would argue that there is better value out there currently. My own goal is to invest at a discount to their net asset when buying junior royalty/streamers, and given the option between Nomad at ~0.75x and Metalla near ~1.25x, I see Nomad as much more attractive.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the technical picture, this corroborates the view that this isn't a low-risk buy point for Metalla, with the stock trading in the upper portion of its predicted trading range between support and resistance. This is based on the stock's next strong support level coming in much lower at C$7.10, while the stock has resistance just overhead at C$10.90. Similar to valuation, these levels are not perfect, but I prefer to buy in the lower end of the trading range with a reward/risk ratio of 4 to 1 or better for small-cap names. Currently, the reward/risk ratio comes in at an unfavorable 0.46 to 1.0, with a dip below C$8.00 [US$6.40] required to make this an attractive buy from a technical standpoint.

Metalla had a much better quarter with a more diversified revenue profile and a busy year thus far, enhancing its long-term growth profile. However, at 1.30x P/NAV and more than 50x FY2022 revenue estimates, I don't see enough of a margin of safety at current levels. So, while the stock could certainly head higher if gold and silver can firm up into year-end, I believe there are more attractive ways to play the sector currently.