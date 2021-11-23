Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported its fiscal 4Q 2021 as total company sales grew to $6.12 billion - the low end of company guidance and below analyst expectations. The company CEO Gary Dickerson commented on the reason:

"We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near-term, and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority."

That explanation was for the previous three months, but AMAT stock dropped 5.5% the following day based on guidance for the next quarter.

AMAT's Supply Chain Issues

Blame Industry Not Executives (It's The Economy Stupid)

Through my continuing analysis of AMAT and the rest of the semiconductor industry, I knew the company was experiencing supply chain problems. I reached out by email to AMAT supply chain executives David Coumou on October 11, David R Lee on October 12, and Michael Sullivan Corporate VP (and on the earnings call) on October 19. My only response was from Michael Sullivan who replied, "I'm not able to discuss the supply chain."

This raises an important question. Was AMAT aware of its supply chain as early as October 11 and if so, why didn't they change guidance to investors?

AMAT's CFO commented on the shortage:

"we actually did pretty well managing this through about 11 months of the year and a week and then it got a little worse at the end of the quarter."

In other words, AMAT claims it knew of the shortage about the same time I did. I made three calls to executives. Certainly, I understand a "quiet period" before earnings, but I expect AMAT knew of the problem in advance of me.

Also, to be blunt, this is a "too easy" excuse because every company, whether an automaker or a gaming station supplier, is faced with this "semiconductor shortage." AMAT's problem is not the supply chain, it's the supply chain managers. I made the same statement in an October 24, 2021 Seeking Alpha article last month about ASML's (ASML) supply chain excuses, entitled "ASML: Too Inconsistent, Too Overbought To Recommend."

So AMAT CEO Dickerson excused the failings of supply chain executives by stating in the recent earnings call:

"Because the economic value of capturing upside opportunities far outweighs pure efficiency savings, we're also seeing changes in supply agreements across the ecosystem as companies place a premium on having preferential access to capacity. In addition, our customers are providing us with longer-term visibility and we're collaborating more closely than ever when it comes to capacity planning."

Convenient Diversion Of Revenues

Dickerson further commented:

"These constraints worsened in the last few weeks of the quarter, as we experienced delayed shipments from several suppliers. Without these supply shortages, we estimate that our Q4 revenues would have been at least $300 million higher."

AMAT's semiconductor QoQ revenues decreased 3.3% in the recent quarter, significantly worse than any major company, all of which reported positive QoQ revenues just one month previously. Even ASML, which used the same "shortage" excuse, reported 30.4% QoQ revenues.

However, adding $300 million shows AMAT would have grown 3.4%, on par with competitor ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and not far from Lam Research (LRCX). This analysis is shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Supply Chain Woes Through At Least Next Quarter

Dickerson noted:

"We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near term, meaning that we don't expect to fully meet demand in Q1. Managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority."

That could mean one more quarter of poorer earnings - not good for AMAT.

Dickerson briefly touched on the mechanics of the AMAT supply chain. My database includes nearly all component suppliers to AMAT, as well as those of Lam Research. Lam's revenues grew 5.8% QoQ in its latest quarter ending just one month earlier. Lam also noted in its earnings call that it had supply constraints, but would not quantify the impact of revenue. Remember, Lam's revenue ended one month prior to AMAT's.

Many of the component suppliers to AMAT are also used by LRCX. These include two suppliers supplying gas and chemical delivery systems to both companies - Ichor Holdings (ICHR) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT). These systems deliver, monitor, and control precise quantities of specialty vapors and gases critical to process performance as well as monitor and control critical reaction process environment variables such as pressure and temperature. Semiconductor chips control the process.

In fact, some suppliers have multiple customers. Hana Materials supplies Si rings to Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), Applied Materials, Semes and Lam Research. Tokyo Electron accounted for 80% of its sales in 2020. Semes and Applied Materials accounted for 9% and 8%, respectively.

To be specific about my assertion that it is a supply chain management problem that was brushed under the carpet, Applied Materials has two manufacturing headquarters and makes duplicate systems at each location for shipment to customers closest to a particular headquarters. These are located in Austin, TX and Singapore. About half of Applied Material's global semiconductor equipment production is manufactured in Singapore, and shipped directly to customers worldwide. The other half is in Texas.

And so, the AMAT supply chain manager must coordinate supplies to just two locations. In contrast, LRCX has six manufacturing facilities - three in Asia, two in the U.S. and one in Europe for the supply chain manager to coordinate. And yet this doesn't seem to be a problem at Lam.

Additional Concerns For AMAT Stock

Lost Market Share To Competitors

Referring back to Chart 1, we can see that of the seven companies analyzed, AMAT fared worse, despite an extra $300 million I added to its revenues. Every one of these companies competes against AMAT in at least one product line.

Chart 2 shows AMAT's share of the total equipment market between 2015 and 2020, according to The Information Network's report "Applied Materials: Competing Analysis of Served Markets." I have noted in numerous Seeking Alpha articles that Applied Materials continues to lose market share and underperform the equipment industry.

AMAT's share in 2020 is lower against peers than it was in 2015. Also, 2018 shares are lower than 2019, but had it not been for removing $331 million 2018 share would have been higher than 2019. Also, the trend line (dotted line) in the chart shows decreasing market shares.

Chart 2

When a company loses market share, it means its equipment is not "best-of-breed" compared to competitors. Customers (semiconductor manufacturers) typically spend as much as nine months evaluating equipment when it moves to a new technology node. The winning supplier then gains revenue share against competitors.

When the customer needs to increase capacity by making more chips, as is the case in 2021, it buys MORE of the same equipment from the same supplier. That means the winning supplier then gains MORE revenue share against competitors.

With all the revenue AMAT makes, it's R&D budget should enable the company to continually make improvements in equipment and thus blow away the competition. That is not the case, and in my opinion is a management issue, just like the current supply chain debacle is a management issue.

AMAT's Woes Against LRCX In NAND

Taking a deep dive into AMAT's revenues versus those of LRCX, one of most important technology trends in the semiconductor industry is the transition to quad-level cell ("QLC") NAND.

The mainstream market is moving to QLC and 176 layers next year, probably first at Kioxia. The transition from SLC (single-level) to MLC (multi-level) doubled bit density and cut costs by 50%. Moving to TLC (triple-level) increased bit storage by 50% and reduced costs by 30%. Now, the migration to QLC further increases bit storage by 30% and reduces cost by 15%.

Table 1 shows NAND revenue for AMAT and LRCX in a comparison of the most recent two quarters. In the previous quarter, AMAT's QoQ NAND growth was -36% versus +11% for LRCX. In the recent quarter, as "supply" issues have impacted both companies, AMAT's QoQ NAND growth was -20% versus -3% for LRCX. AMAT QoQ NAND revenues are significantly underperforming those of LRCX.

According to my sources in Korea, Lam's Vantex etch system, only introduced in January 2021, is rapidly taking dielectric etch sales from competitors. This may explain the rapid drop in AMAT's NAND revenues according to Table 1.

Investor Takeaway

Chart 3 shows stock price for AMAT compared to competitors, with ASML significantly higher among the six companies.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows that on a price change percentage, ASM International's stock price growth is significantly higher than competitors despite the fact that its Q4 revenue growth was significantly lower than competitors except for AMAT.

Chart 4

Diluted EPS ("TTM") % change for the six companies is shown in Chart 5, led significantly by KLA (KLAC), the dominant competitor in the metrology/inspection sector of the equipment market. AMAT is at the bottom of the grouping.

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows Revenue ("TTM") % change. Revenue change is tightly grouped, but AMAT is again at the bottom of the grouping.

Chart 6

Chart 7 shows Gross Profit Margin. KLAC is significantly higher than competitors, with the others tightly grouped.

Chart 7

Applied Materials had a poor quarter and its guidance was weak at $6.16 billion representing a QoQ growth of just 1%. Based on responses from management, the problems with the supply chain were a surprise. Why is it that I knew about it on October 12 when the implication was that AMAT discovered the problem at the same time?

No, I don't have the office bugged. I just have 36 years of experience analyzing this market.

So this is a lame excuse. Let's put it in perspective. When management announced its previous FQ3 earnings in August, one month had elapsed. At that time, Dickerson commented about the supply chain:

"While COVID-related supply chain disruptions persist, our teams are doing a great job working through these challenges. We believe Applied Materials will outperform our markets again this year thanks to our strong portfolio of differentiated unit process tools for both leading edge and ICAPS markets, combined with accelerating adoption of our IMS and advanced packaging products."

One month into a three-month quarter, AMAT gave no indication of a problem in the supply chain. That was August 19 of an August-September-October quarter. Then, as Halliday stated above:

"we actually did pretty well managing this through about 11 months of the year and a week and then it got a little worse at the end of the quarter."

That means for all of September and the first week of October, there were no showstoppers for AMAT. Then it hit the fan. That 21 days or 15 business days equated to lost revenues of $300 million.

Going through the math, AMAT had $4,307 million in semiconductor revenues for Q4. Dividing those revenues by 60 days for the quarter equates to $71 million per business day. Multiplying that by the 15 business days the company knew of the problem comes to $1,077 million in reduced revenues, not $300 million.

If I now add $1,077 million to AMAT's announced revenues in Chart 1 instead of $300 million, which I call "estimated" on the chart, it would give AMAT a QoQ growth of 20.9%, as shown in Chart 8. This would be a more typical growth. Thus, in a back of the envelope calculation, I estimate that AMAT reduced revenues in the current quarter by $777 million on the basis of non-competitiveness, in addition to the $300 attributed to the supply chain.

Chart 8

Seeking Alpha's quant ratings are derived by measuring a stock's financial metrics against other stocks in the sector on the basis of value, growth, profitability, momentum and analysts' earnings revisions. In Table 2, both stocks have high rankings. AMAT has a quant rating of 4.63, LRCX has a quant rating of 3.87, and KLAC has a quant rating of 4.68.

KLAC has significantly moved up the rankings while AMAT and LRCX have moved down. In Mid-July, AMAT ha a quant rating of 4.58, LRCX has a quant rating of 4.12, and KLAC has a quant rating of 3.81.

KLAC has a quant ranking in the industry of 4 out of 32. In July it was ranked 11. Conversely, AMAT is ranked 7 out of 32 companies, down from 2 in July.

As many readers know, my AMAT articles on Seeking Alpha have been negative, but the stock has continued to rise. There are significant undercurrents that I know are the reason, but this is not the platform to discuss them. I cannot recommend AMAT as long as current management continues to navigate the company. Eventually management missteps overlooked by analysts catch up.

But the main long-term problem with AMAT continues to be underperformance among peers as shown above in Chart 2. Here you have a company with dominating revenues in the sector, and instead of using that money to make the "best-of-breed" equipment through efficient R&D spending, the company flounders.