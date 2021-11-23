George Weston Limited (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

George Weston Limited (OTCPK:WNGRF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Roy MacDonald

Great. Thanks very much, Pam, and good morning everybody. Welcome to the George Weston Limited third quarter 2021 results call. I'm joined in the room this morning by Galen Weston, our Chairman and CEO; and Richard Dufresne, our President and CFO.

And before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to statements with respect to George Weston's anticipated future results, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are based on assumptions, and reflect management's current expectations. As such, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations.

These risks and uncertainties are disclosed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than what's required by law. Also, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed or referred to today. So, please refer to our Annual Reports and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators for a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you, Royalties, and good morning everyone. I'm happy to report on our progress after a very busy and successful quarter. Overall, we are pleased with our results in the third quarter.

Let me start with Weston Foods. As announced in March of this year, we made the decision to focus on our retail and real estate businesses. As such, we began a process to sell our Weston Foods business. After announcing a deal to sell the fresh and frozen portion of Weston Foods, on October 26, last week, we announced the sale of the remaining ambient business. Together, these deals represent the disposition of George Weston's entire bakery business for an aggregate value of $1.57 billion. We expect both transactions to close before the end of the first quarter of 2022. As previously indicated, our current intention is to return the net proceeds to shareholders through our Normal Course Issuer Bid over time.

Looking at our third quarter results, our financial performance is reflected in our continuing operations, mainly Loblaw and Choice Properties. George Weston Limited reported revenues of $16.2 billion for the quarter, an increase of 2.4% versus last year. Total reported adjusted net earnings were $359 million, approximately flat to last year. However, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $365 million, up 6.4% compared to last year. Adjusted net earnings per common share from continuing operations were $2.43, up 9.5%.

Loblaw's performance of the third quarter continued from the positive trends from the previous quarter, with steady improvement across our businesses. Drug delivered strong sales, and food benefited from the continuation of elevated eat-at-home trends. Adjusted EBITDA was up 10.3%, and adjusted EPS growth of 24.2%. Also, Loblaw increased its full-year 2021 EPS outlook again this quarter.

Choice Properties delivered another quarter of solid financial results, and had an operationally strong quarter. This quarter, the contractual rent collection rate increased to 99%, demonstrating the strength and stability of its necessity-based portfolio. With its strong balance sheet, the business is well-positioned to drive net asset value appreciation. At a consolidated level, GWL free cash flow from continuing operations was $286 million in the quarter, and $770 million year-to-date. We returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing $411 million of common shares in the quarter. Year-to-date, we have repurchased $678 million of shares or 5.4 million shares.

Last quarter, we initiated the settlement of the net debt associated with the long-term standing equity forward sale agreement relating to 9.6 million Loblaw shares. Subsequent to the end of Q3, we fully settled the forward liability in cash. In the process, we have simplified our balance sheet and, more importantly, aligned our economic and voting interest in Loblaw at 52.6%. The total cash cost of the forward settlement was $790 million. This will also save us approximately $20 million annually in cash servicing costs. Looking forward, I remain encouraged by the strength and momentum of Loblaw and Choice. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for both our businesses.

Finally, as both Loblaw and Choice Properties both publicly report their financial results, the divestiture of Weston Foods eliminates the need to hold a quarterly call. Going forward, we will continue to build relationships with the investment community to drive interest in George Weston Limited.

With that, I will turn the call over to Galen.

Galen Weston

Thank you, Richard, and good morning. I'm pleased with the progress our business made in the third quarter, as the continued emphasis on operational discipline delivered improved financial performance. At Loblaw, our focus on retail excellence ensured we were ready to meet the evolving needs of Canadians as the steady return to normal meant many of us opened our homes to friends and family for the first time in a long time, this Thanksgiving. Along with the gradual shift back into the workplace, changing consumer habits has meant growing demand for beauty and cosmetics, and the slow return of both acute and chronic prescriptions in our pharmacies.

Even as more and more of us head back to our favorite restaurants, we continue to eat additional meals at home. And as we do, Loblaw remains committed to offering exceptional value and convenience as it delivers on its purpose of helping Canadians live life well. At Choice Properties, we were also pleased with strong financial and operating results in the quarter. Our necessity-based portfolio and disciplined approach to financial management continue to serve us well as we reported an increase in our NAV for the fifth consecutive quarter. When combined with one of the best development pipelines in the country, it's clear that Choice is well-positioned to drive long-term value appreciation.

Finally, as Richard mentioned, we have signed definitive agreements for the sale of our bakery businesses. We are pleased to have two high-quality buyers in FGF and Hearthside, both of whom are well-positioned to build upon the heritage of Weston Foods, while unlocking new opportunities for its products and people. This is a major milestone for George Weston and an important step in our strategic journey. And I'd like to thank everyone who has worked diligently, over the last eight months, to reach this point. Looking ahead, GWL will remain the strategic center of our group, actively working with our market-leading retail and real estate businesses.

As we do so, I want to express my appreciation for all the colleagues in our stores, warehouses, and properties who are serving our customers and tenants every day as the country settles into a new post-pandemic rhythm. It is through their efforts that George Weston will continue to build long-term value for shareholders.

I'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Irene Nattel with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Irene Nattel

Thanks and good morning. Just wanted to ask a few sort of practical questions around the NCIB, so, first of all, you noted, Richard, that you bought $411 million of shares in Q3. Is that sort of the -- understanding that's a 16-week quarter, but is that the cadence that we should expect in terms of buyback or will it be stepped up, slowed down, how should we think about this?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, we haven't been -- we've not done definitive plans, like we're still hard at work on getting both our transactions closed now, but like as I mentioned in my remark, our current intention is to use these proceeds to do buyback. So, right now, the only thing I would say is would probably be in line with what we are doing -- what we did this year.

Irene Nattel

And that's helpful. Thank you, Richard. And sort of couple of related questions, will the Weston family participate in the NCIB? And then related, will Weston participate in the Loblaw NCIB on a go-forward basis?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, we've been participating in the NCIB of Loblaw for a while. And because it allows us to buyback George shares at a discount, and when you think at it financially, like being able to buy two amazing businesses at a discount makes a lot of sense for us. So, that's why we like the buyback at George.

Galen Weston

Yes, and I'll add, Irene, we like to own more of George from a family perspective.

Irene Nattel

Understood, thank you. And then just one final one, if I might, just to sort of tick a bunch -- all the little boxes here. Should we assume that, for the foreseeable future, that there absolutely is no intention whatsoever to add a third leg to GWL?

Richard Dufresne

Never say never, Irene. Look, and like -- that's like -- no, but to be candid, our focus right now is on driving value in both our food retail and real estate businesses. Those are two large, iconic businesses in Canada. And we see a lot of runway in both of them. And that should keep us busy for quite a while.

Irene Nattel

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Sklar with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Peter Sklar

Richard, just one question, just curious, like what's your answer when people as you the obvious question of why not eliminate the [indiscernible] discount by spinning out your interests in the [REIT] [Ph] and Loblaw or come up with some other structure?

Richard Dufresne

So, my obvious answer to your question, Peter, is if we actually do a great job managing both Loblaw and Choice, our shareholders at George Weston should be really happy. And so, that is our focus right now, and that's what we're going to try to do as best we can.

Peter Sklar

Okay, but you need the structure at the top in order to manage those businesses? Sorry to pressure you on the point.

Richard Dufresne

It served us really well over the last 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years now. And so, right now, we like the structure as is.

Peter Sklar

Okay, thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Vanaelst with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Vanaelst

Hi, good morning. Not too much more to ask other than I just want to see what your views are on the Choice NCIB, do you expect them to be more active than last year? And does Weston participate in that?

Galen Weston

Good question, Michael. No, okay. The Choice has an NCIB because they've got some employee compensation program, and they needed to buy stuff to sort of feed that program, but that's essentially the use for it. So we don't have any grand plans to start to actively the buying back Choice units.

Michael Vanaelst

Okay. And why buy back shares over such an extended period of time at the Weston level like, if you're limited to the amount that you can buy back under the normal course issuer bid that could take many years for you to draw down the cash balance to a more reasonable level?

Galen Weston

Because like and I've not done any work on this, Michael. But one thing I do know, when I was doing substantial issuer bids in the past is you needed to pay a premium for these things to happen. And so we can buy George shares and give us and that provides us a discount on Loblaw and Choice, why would I want to negate that discount when I can do it all day now.

So for us, makes a lot of sense to buy your shares financially.

Michael Vanaelst

Okay, are there ways for you to accelerate those purchases beyond the normal kind of 5%?

Galen Weston

I've not explored any way to like, right now, I think NCIB but like if someone comes up with a great idea, we'll definitely look at it. But like, I'm not too excited about paying a premium to buy back stock. I don't know that doesn't make sense financially from my perspective.

Michael Vanaelst

All right, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Chris Li with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Q – Christopher Li

Good morning. Just maybe follow-up on the buybacks, which you have done, just my first question is, it looks like GWL corporate free cash flow is on track to reach above $1 billion this year. It's coming from distribution of Loblaw and Choice and participating in the Loblaw's NCIB. Do you expect a similar free cash flow run rate for next year as well?

Galen Weston

Yes, I don't know where your billion numbers coming -- coming up with. Chris, I think maybe Roy could get back to you on that, but I think the amount of free cash flow that George will be generating going forward should be in line with what we've generated this year. And that's the free cash flow we'll use along with some of the proceeds that we got from the dispositions to fuel our buybacks.

Christopher Li

Got you. Okay. That's clear. And then I guess, now that you've sort of selling Western Foods and the clean up the -- settle the forward sale agreement. Are there other things sort of at the GWL level that you want to change or are you happy with the current structure? I'm talking -- I'm thinking more specifically about the preferred shares, anything there to do?

Galen Weston

No, right now, like actually the preferred shares we really like, because they're perpetual preferred shares. And so, we like that structure. The depth at George Weston has a very long maturity. So it doesn't make any sense financially to even consider taking it out. I think that the next question for us will be once this depth gets to maturity, we'll have to make a decision whether or not we refinance it or we just simply take it out.

Christopher Li

Got you. Okay. That's helpful. And last question is, I guess, in terms of the net proceeds, I guess, you're way until the deals are closed before giving us more visibility on what the net proceeds will be from the sale.

Galen Weston

Yes, yes. The only thing I can tell you, Chris, like if you look at taxes and closing costs, it's probably like I don't know north of about $150 million-ish. So that's what you should put in your model right now when -- it's a rough number, but that's what I have in my head right now.

Christopher Li

Okay. Thanks very much and best of luck.

Galen Weston

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Galen Weston

Great. Thanks, Pam. Thank you everybody for your time this morning. We're around if you have any follow-up questions. And George is scheduled to report our Q4 and full year 2021 results on March 2nd. As Richard indicated, we will not be holding a conference call, but IR will be there to answer any questions you have. Thanks very much everybody.

