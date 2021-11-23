Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) appeared on my radar some five years ago when the company was floating a minority stake in Valvoline through an IPO. Such corporate actions always trigger my interest, as they potentially involve a huge transfer of wealth.

Since the spin-off or better said spin-out of Valvoline, Ashland has continued to divest activities to simplify the business. Right now, Ashland is a lot smaller, more stable, better positioned and lower leveraged, as these improved qualities are already reflected in the share price, as I see no compelling risk-reward here.

Former Take

Following pressure from some (activist) investors, Ashland divested a 15% stake in Valvoline in the second half of 2016. This came after the business was more or less underperforming in the years before, as debt was high as well. A partial split could increase accountability (by reducing or removing corporate cost allocation) and furthermore reduce net debt.

At the time, there were 62 million shares outstanding which traded at $118, for a $7.3 billion equity valuation. That was only part of the story with net debt (including employee related benefits) standing at $4.6 billion, for a roughly $12 billion enterprise value.

I noted that this debt load would fall a bit as Ashland sold 30 million shares of Valvoline, which at the time traded at $23 per share, as it still held 170 million shares. With the core of Ashland expected to earn between $2.50 and $3.50 per share, and me applying a market multiple of 16-17 times to those earnings, I saw fair value at $105-$123 (of course including the valuation of Valvoline as well). That meant that with shares trading at $118 per share, valuations looked largely fair.

What Happened?

In 2017, shares were essentially split two-for-one as we take up the investment story from there. This came as the remaining 170 million shares in Valvoline were distributed to investors. Late in 2018, the company posted its 2018 results which revealed the first year of financial results following the Valvoline separation.

The company generated $3.7 billion in sales in 2018 in what has generally been a good year. Roughly two-thirds of sales were derived from specialty ingredients with composites and intermediates and solvents being two smaller and less profitable segments, with probably no economical profits after corporate cost allocation.

The company posted GAAP earnings of just $114 million, or $1.79 per share for the year. Net debt stood at $2.2 billion which excluded pension and environmental-related liabilities, still a higher multiple. Shares still traded at $70, but that is after the essential two-for-one split following the Valvoline deal. Part of this enthusiasm came as the company divested the composites business in a $1.1 billion deal to German-Based Ineos, in an effort to cut debt, simplify the business and focus on higher value-added specialty ingredients.

Given this divestment, the company has shrunken considerably in terms of sales as the earnings numbers remain quite complicated as the business continues to be in transition. In November 2020, the company posted its fiscal 2020 results with the second half of the year impacted by the pandemic of course.

Full-year sales had fallen to $2.33 billion by 2020 (in part due to divestments) as an operating loss of $388 million was posted, which comes after a $530 million goodwill impairment charge as well as $85 million in intangible amortization expense.

Adjusted for a very long list of reconciliation items: such as goodwill impairment, restructuring and separation costs, inventory control measures, environmental reserve adjustments, proxy costs, unplanned plant shutdowns, debt refinancing costs, among others, the picture looked a bit different. Adjusted for all these items, the company posted a very adjusted earnings number of $3.90 per share, actually up from the $3.55 per share posted in 2019.

2021 - An Interesting Year

Shares of Ashland started the year 2021 at around $80 per share, which translates into a valuation multiple in the low twenties. This resulted in a $4.9 billion equity valuation, or $6.3 billion valuation including net debt, or closer to $7 billion valuation if we include environmental-related liabilities and pension liabilities.

The company started the year with a bolt-on deal as Ashland reached a deal to acquire the personal care business of Schulke & Mayr in a EUR 262 million deal. Late in the summer, Ashland has reached a deal to sell its performance adhesives business to Arkema in a $1.65 billion deal, valued at 20 times trailing EBITDA. This is a fair valuation, yet net proceeds will only come in around $1.2-$1.3 billion, in part used to buy back shares. Following this sale, the company posted 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.75 per share, but that is pro forma for the sale to Arkema, which is only set to close in 2022.

That deal will cut net debt to approximately half a billion, in line with the reported adjusted EBITDA for the year, and thus resulting in modest leverage ratios, although the company has some non-financial debt related liabilities outstanding of course. Despite the continued pressure on sales (fallen to $2.1 billion in 2021) the company's shares have gained ground. This comes after earnings have been intact around $4 per share on an adjusted basis, as the business has been simplified and is better positioned, while leverage has been addressed in a major way.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of Ashland have risen to $106 at the moment of writing. This results in a higher valuation at 26-27 times annualised earnings here, but part of this could be explained by the global inflationary move, which appears to give the company some pricing power. After all, fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share came in $0.19 per share higher than the final quarter of 2020.

This good momentum is already reflected in the 2022 guidance as the company sees sales at a midpoint of $2.30 billion, which compares to a $2.11 billion revenue number in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $560 million, up significantly from the $495 million reported in 2021. That suggests that adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share in 2021 could see a pre-tax boost by around a dollar, with earnings likely seen around $4.50 per share this year. Based on this estimate, the company trades at 23-24 times forward earnings, with leverage seen around 1 times.

While the company has greatly improved in terms of simplicity, lower leverage, earnings predictability, lower allocated costs and higher margins, I think the current valuation looks largely fair. While the company has undergone a solid transformation over the past years, shares look more than fairly valued here as I fail to see appeal, even as the last innings of the transformation seem to have been taken.