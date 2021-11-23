Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) long recognized as one of the largest pet supply retailers with over 1,400 locations has been publicly traded since its IPO earlier this year. The company just reported its latest quarterly results with overall solid financial and operational trends driven by momentum in pet services, like in-house veterinary clinics, along with a growing digital ecosystem. Still, shares have been under pressure for much of the year including a deep selloff on the Q3 report with the market focusing on cost pressures and otherwise intense industry competition. While we don't see a quick turnaround in the stock price, our take is that WOOF maintains a positive long-term outlook and is well-positioned to recover.

Why Did Petco Stock Drop?

Petco's Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus expectations by $0.02. Similarly, the revenue of $1.44 billion climbed 15% year-over-year and was also ahead of estimates. The strong point has been the operating trends with the company finding success in its strategic transformation implemented last year with a rebranding towards health and wellness. Services and vet revenue climbed 24% y/y which includes offerings like grooming, and training. The company opened 17 vet clinics reaching 173, on track to 197 hospitals by year-end. In digital, which includes e-commerce and an enhanced mobile app that integrates the entire ecosystem saw sales up 32% y/y and is also seen as a key for customer acquisition and retention. Petco now has one million "Nutrition & Grooming Perks members" as a loyalty program along with 130K Vital Care subscriptions.

Nevertheless, shares sold off by over 12% on the report, falling back to a 3-month low. There were several moving parts in this earnings release, and our take for the share price weakness comes down to what were softer margins and comments by management citing ongoing cost pressures. The gross margin at 41.2% declined from 42.9% in the period last year. Management noted supply chain challenges adding to the cost of goods sold for the consumables as well broader macro inflationary trends on the services side. During the earnings conference call, logistical and freight challenges were seen as continuing along with tight labor market conditions. Despite the top-line momentum, the adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% was up only 20 basis points from 9.4% in the period last year. The result is that free cash flow at $21.6 million declined from $62.8 million in the period last year.

The company ended the quarter with $221 million in cash and equivalents against $1.7 billion in long-term debt. Favorably, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA margin at 2.6x has narrowed from 3.2x at the start of the year. We view the balance sheet liquidity position as stable within the stock's investment outlook.

WOOF Management Guidance

Considering the year-to-date results heading into Q4, Petco is slightly boosting its full-year revenue guidance to a range between $5.725 billion and $5.775 billion compared to a prior midpoint estimate of $5.65 billion. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA target is increased to a range of around $580 million, up from the prior midpoint of $570 million. The company now expects adjusted EPS at $0.86 to $0.88, compared to $0.81 to $0.85 announced in the last quarter. Again, this is the guidance for 2021 while it appears the market is more skeptical of the outlook into 2022. In other words, the concern is that growth momentum simply isn't strong enough heading into a more uncertain period of higher costs.

Indeed, according to consensus estimates, while the forecast for this fiscal year ending in January 2022 is in-line with the guidance, the setup is for more moderate growth with a forecast of revenue climbing just 5% next year while EPS slips around 3% based on the cited cost pressures continuing. This is in the context of what will be a difficult comparison period versus the strong first half of 2021 and also higher expected Capex spending based on investments in infrastructure. Looking ahead, growth and earnings are expected to rebound by 2023 "fiscal 2024", but it's clear the outlook for the year ahead adds some hesitation to the stock limiting sentiment.

WOOF Stock Forecast

Several high-level themes are supporting the growing demand for pet products in what remains a highly segmented industry scattered across small independent stores and private veterinary practices. According to the American Pet Products Association, the major trend is that pet owners are spending more on their animals with a key demographic between 18 and 34 years old set to nearly double annual household spending from $980 per pet to $1,909 by 2030. This includes everything from transport crates, beds, carriers, treats, harnesses, leashes, toys, shampoo, and medications. There is also a trend of consumers spending more on premium products that can be positive for margins. Over the long run, we expect WOOF to capture many of these tailwinds and consolidate its market share with new growth opportunities in services.

The biggest challenge we see is the intense competition from other brick-and-mortar retailers along with several other digital-only players. There is privately held "PetsSmart" which is larger than Petco as the most direct retail competitor. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) has also put up impressive growth numbers by specializing in pet supplies, with e-commerce on track to grow revenues by about 25% this year. PetsMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is the largest online pet medicine pharmacy but has also added pet supplies and pet foods to its assortment. Beyond other general retailers and grocery stores that offer pet categories, the threat of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) making a bigger push into the prescription medicine side of the business has also loomed over the group.

In many ways, the attraction of Petco is its diversified ecosystem attempting to be a one-stop-shop. The retail footprint represents a key competitive advantage over the online-only stores and that was likely part of the company's decision-making process when moving to expand its vet services with the "Vetco" brand. There is a convenience aspect for Pet owners to have a neighbor superstore as a walk-in option adding to cross-selling opportunities.

Is Petco Stock Overvalued?

Based on the company guidance for EPS and EBITDA, WOOF is trading at a forward P/E of around 23x and also around 13x on EV to forward EBITDA. With Chewy, Inc. still in a high-growth phase and just reaching profitability leading to negligible earnings this year, PetsMed Express, Inc. is likely the most directly comparable "pets stock" curiously trading at similar earnings and EBITDA multiple as WOOF. While these two companies are very different from PetsMed Express as an online discount vet pharmacy, we note that WOOF generates a higher gross margin given its retail business while PetsMed has a higher operating margin given its digital-only strategy. The point here is to provide a benchmark and it appears the market has priced both stocks similarly.

On the other hand, compared to more general retailers like Walmart Inc. (WMT) or Target Corporation (TGT), WOOF trades at a moderate premium compared to both. We would say that WOOF's relative valuation appears fair considering its brand leadership within the pets industry and also growing services business. The trend of a deleveraging balance sheet is also positive. In other words, from this group of comparables, WOOF doesn't necessarily stand out as over or undervalued considering retailers all face similar macro trends related to consumer spending and economic growth.

Is WOOF Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

The first takeaway here is that the company is "fine" based on the combination of ongoing profitability, steady growth, and an improving balance sheet. We rate WOOF as a hold, with a year ahead price target of $20.00 based on an expectation of continued volatility and poor sentiment until the trends for 2022 become clear. It will likely take a few quarters of stronger than expected results for momentum to improve.

While shares are currently facing an extreme level of volatility, this is not a case where the outlook has collapsed or the company is facing structural issues. The bright side is that the selloff in shares has likely already priced in much of the challenges to the near-term outlook, helping to balance the valuation limiting the downside from here.

In terms of risks, the potential for a deteriorating macro-outlook with a slowdown in consumer spending or significantly higher inflation from current levels would further pressure the company's earnings outlook. Monitoring points include the financial margins and cash flow levels, while it will also be key for the company to maintain positive comparable sales through next year.