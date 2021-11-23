ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

The BDC sector has a number of high-quality players, but only a handful stand out as superstars. Namely, I view Hercules Capital (HTGC) as being one of them and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) as being the other.

To qualify for this status, the company would have to have a strong track record of shareholder returns and durable competitive advantages. In this article, I’m focused on MAIN, and highlight why it should be a core holding in BDC portfolio at the right price, so let’s get started.

MAIN is a Money Minting Machine

Main Street Capital is an internally-managed BDC that’s been publicly-traded since 2007. It primarily focuses on investing in the lower middle-market segment, as defined by those companies with annual revenue in the $10-150 million range.

It also invests in private loans, middle market, and has an asset management business. MAIN is based in Houston, Texas and currently has $5.1B of investment capital under management. As seen below, MAIN’s investment portfolio is generally comprised of “boring” easy to understand industries, and is well-diversified by geography.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

MAIN is perhaps best known for delivering industry-leading shareholder returns. As seen below, MAIN has produced a 422% total return over the past decade, surpassing the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

(Source: Investor Fact Sheet)

One of the key drivers behind these impressive returns is MAIN’s solid track record of both NAV/share and Distributable NII/share growth. As seen below, MAIN’s NAV/share has grown from $13 in 2007 to $24.27 as of Q3’21, and both NAV/share and DNII/share have recovered over the past 18 months, and are now sitting above their pre-pandemic levels.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The internally-managed structure of MAIN plays a key role in shareholder returns, as it reduces potential for conflicts of interest (i.e. not growing just for growth’s sake) and it also comes with a lower expense structure, enabling higher cash returns to shareholders.

This is reflected by MAIN’s operating expense to assets ratio of 1.5%, comparing favorably to the 2.6% BDC average and the 2.2% of commercial banks. In the same manner as how an individual with a low-cost structure is more resilient towards financial challenges, MAIN’s low-cost structure makes it more able to withstand economic adversity.

Meanwhile, MAIN appears to be firing on all cylinders, as it grew NAV/share by 3.6% on a sequential QoQ basis, to $24.27 in the third quarter. On a YTD basis, MAIN’s NAV/share grew by an impressive 8.6%. Importantly, MAIN’s DNII/share came in at $0.76 during Q3, representing a company record. This more than covered the quarterly dividend rate of $0.63 after the recent 2.4% raise.

This was driven in part by a record amount ($159M) of LMM investments that MAIN made during the third quarter. Plus, I’m also encouraged by non-accruals remaining low, representing 8 investments comprising just 0.9% of the portfolio fair value. Management also sees catalysts stemming from growth in MAIN’s asset management business, as noted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

“At MS private loan fund 1, we have continued to grow both its capital commitments from investors and its investment portfolio through its co-investment activities with Main Street and MSC Income Fund and our private loan investment strategy. The continued growth at both funds provides us visibility to increase future contributions from our asset management business. The growth of our asset management business has also been significantly beneficial to our ability to execute our private loan strategy. And we expect these benefits to continue to increase in the future.” – CEO of MAIN

At the current price of $46.58, I view MAIN as essentially being a money minting machine. That’s because based on the 2021 NII/share estimate of $2.56, the cost of equity comes out to just 5.5%, sitting well below the 10.7% portfolio yield that MAIN is getting from its LMM portfolio.

In addition, during October, MAIN raised an additional $200M worth of fixed rate long-term financing at an effective rate of 2.6%. This, combined with other debt, helps to bring MAIN’s weighted average cost of capital below the cost of equity, thereby further widening investment spreads. MAIN maintains a sound BBB- rated balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 88%, sitting well below the 150% level that I prefer for BDCs, and below the 200% regulatory limit.

Risks to MAIN include the fact that BDC portfolio companies are generally more vulnerable to economic downturn than large publicly-traded companies. In addition, increased competition in the BDC space may result in yield compression. Lastly, I see potential for valuation risk as investors risk over-paying for the stock. Using NII as a proxy for earnings, MAIN currently trades at a forward PE of 18.2, and as seen below, this currently sits above its normal PE of 15 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Main Street Capital is an excellent BDC with a very strong track record of shareholder returns. It appears to be firing on all cylinders, with robust NAV/share growth and with record investment activity. Looking forward, the favorable deal environment should be a tailwind, and MAIN is also benefiting from growth in its asset management business.

My main concern around MAIN is in its valuation. I view a forward PE of 17 as being a better entry point, equating to a share price of $43.50. At the current price, MAIN is ripe for an equity raise, which could give investors an opening at a lower share price. MAIN is currently a solid Hold.