Today, we circle back on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) after a recent plunge in the stock. The sell-off was triggered by unanticipated decision by the FDA which appears to have taken a page out of the CDC's playbook and 'moved the goalposts' at the last minute around the company's marketing application for MydCombi in October. We take a look at the path ahead for approval and for the company's prospects below.

Company Overview

Eyenovia is a New York, New York-based specialty biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2018. The company is a clinical-stage ophthalmic company that is focused on developing and commercializing products that leverage its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company hopes to successfully conduct microdosing of next-generation formulations of well-established ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using their high-precision targeted ocular delivery system, branded the Optejet. Optejet is a horizontal topical delivery system, endowed with MAP technology, that acts similar to an inkjet printer. With the push of a button, the Optejet mists the user’s eye with a micro droplet array that coats the corneal surface of the user.

This technology is intended to make administration easier, more reliably accurate, improve safety, tolerability, and patient compliance. The idea is to replace eyedropper delivery entirely. In one study, the company demonstrated that horizontally delivered ophthalmic medication had a significantly higher success rate than traditional eye drops (~90% >50%). Additionally, the technology can administer up to a 75-80% reduction in ocular drug and preservative exposure. The company’s pipeline centers around the late-stage development of microdosed medications for progressive myopia, presbyopia, and mydriasis. Eyenovia currently has a market capitalization of approximately $100 million and trades for just over $3.50 a share after the post FDA decision pullback.

Pipeline:

MicroPine:

MicroPine is the company’s proprietary microdose formulation of atropine used in an Optejet. The therapeutic is designed for the prevention of progressive myopia in children. Moderate-to-severe myopia is a back-of-the-eye disease associated with a change in the shape of the eye. Such changes can cause back-of-the-eye problems: retinal detachment, choroidal and retinal atrophy, and choroidal neovascularization. Just in the U.S., there are approximately 25 million children with myopia, with up to 3 million considered to be at risk for high myopia. The current standard of care for treating progressive myopia in children is Atropine eye drops, which have been shown to be effective in slowing the progression of myopia in children. MicroPine can enable children to easily self-administer atropine medication while minimizing dose-related side effects. Furthermore, parents will appreciate the Optejet’s Bluetooth capability that will enable them to monitor if and how many times the drug has been administered. MicroPine is aimed at taking on a market that’s valued at $5 billion. The company has a strategic partnership with Arctic Vision for MicroPine and MicroLine that includes Greater China and South Korea. Additionally, the company has a strategic partnership with Bausch Health in the U.S. and Canada. Although this drug is still a few years away from potential commercialization, according to Eyenovia management, the US opportunity alone exceeds $5 billion annually.

Looking ahead, the company should complete the enrolment of its Phase 3 CHAPERONE study for pediatric progressive myopia in the first half of 2022.

MicroLine:

MicroLine is a proprietary pilocarpine formulation administered via Optejet. Pilocarpine has been demonstrated to constrict the pupil of the eye in a manner that increases the depth of field. The therapeutic is designed for the episodic treatment of presbyopia. Presbyopia is the age-related hardening of the lens causing blurred near vision. Vision imperilment typically begins around 40. It is estimated to affect 113 million Americans. The U.S. market opportunity is estimated to be around $7 billion.

Looking ahead, the company has already successfully completed its Phase 3 VISION-1 trial in Q2 of this year. The second Phase 2 VISION-2 study is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2021 and the first patient in that trial was recently enrolled. Provided they are successful, these studies should support an NDA for this product.

MydCombi:

MydCombi is a combination of microdose formulation of tropicamide and phenylephrine for in-office pupil dilation. In the United States, there are an estimated 104 million eye exams performed annually which require pupil dilation. The current standard of care is several conventional eyedrops administered sequentially; however, as the volume of a drop exceeds that of the capacity of the eye, patients often experience overdosing and overflow. The market opportunity is estimated to be $250 million in the United States by company management.

A PDUFA date for MydCombi was scheduled for October 28th. A few days before that scheduled approval date, the company announced MydCombi has been reclassified as a drug-device combination product as part of the FDA review of the MydCombi New Drug Application. Why it took months of holding this application before the government agency put MydCombi on a different approval path is beyond frustrating. Evidently this change was the result of an unrelated lawsuit.

No issues were cited around study results or manufacturing processes and the company anticipates refiling its NDA for MydCombi using the new FDA preferred path in early 2022.

On September 14th, the company announced further collaboration with Arctic Vision for MydCombi. The expanded license agreement will cover the therapeutic for development and commercialization in Greater China and South Korea.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

After posting a net loss of $5.6 million for the third quarter, the company had just over $20 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. Leadership stated on the press release accompanying third quarter results that this would be sufficient to 'cover MydCombi NDA resubmission, completion of Phase 3 MicroLine program, and completion of manufacturing facility'.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street. In mid-September, Spartan Capital assigned a new Buy rating and $16 price target on EYEN with the following commentary.

Our valuation is based on a 10-year discounted valuation reflecting what we estimate to be a $1.7 billion market opportunity, and the company’s introduction of novel microdosing technology which we believe could be the future standard of care in the Ophthalmic space. We use a 15% discount rate and 5x terminal multiple."

A month before, Ladenburg Thalmann reissued its Buy rating and Street high $19 price target on EYEN. Now obviously, this limited analyst action was before the FDA change of direction on the approval process for MydCombi. The only analyst firm I can find that has chimed in since that event is Northland Securities on October 26th. Its analyst took his price target down from $12 to $9 a share but maintained his Buy rating with this view on the FDA setback.

FDA Complete Response Letter for MydCombi, was "a mild setback." The CRL pushes out a potential approval for MydCombi to mid-2022, but after discussions management, the analyst noted that they said a significant amount of the work has already been performed and that the FDA did not cite any issues with the Phase 3 clinical studies, which could cut down the amount of time required for refiling of the company's NDA."

Insiders are keeping the faith in the company's long-term prospects. Since the FDA decision, three insiders including the COO and CEO have purchased just over $1 million in new shares in aggregate.

Verdict

While MydCombi is by far the smallest of the company's three main opportunities, validation of the platform could greatly improve investor sentiment on the stock.

The shift by the FDA probably sets back MydCombi's approval by 9 - 12 months. Hopefully, this will help smooth out the approval path for other two products in the company's pipeline assuming the FDA doesn't change lanes again. My guess is the company probably does a capital raise around the time of its NDA submission early next year.

Northland's take and 25% price target cut seems a good assessment in light of MydCombi's approval time line being moved back. MicroPine and MicroLine are much larger opportunities than MydCombi, but its approval is important for confirmation of the company's developmental platform and approach.

It is nice to see insiders step up to the plate as well after the sell-off. Given all that, I have added a few shares to my core holdings of Eyenovia in anticipation that 2022 will be a much better year for the company than the last few months of 2021.

