Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) remains a stock that we like to trade at BAD BEAT Investing. Our most recent trade has netted a 40% return on the name, and that is in large part due to a recent run up that is being driven by some clarity in the supply chain and a system wide set of price hikes. The company is looking to roll out a system-wide price increase at the Dollar Tree branded shops on a wide range of products from $1.00 to $1.25. So a 25% boost to revenues on these items can be expected, by definition. Whether this "huge increase" of the extra quarter deters shoppers remains to be seen. It may mean reduced basket size if shoppers plan to spend a set amount. However, it will help with margins and to offset inflation. We are not saying the chain needed to raise prices in its Dollar Tree branded stores, but it is certainly going to help. It is major. At this point, we think you should take profit if you have it following the just reported Q3. On a pullback however, we think new money can use the prescribed trade below. In this column, we outline our trade and discuss the most recent results plus our outlook longer-term.

The play

We want you to consider buying in progressively higher lots as the stock dips. We believe it will pull back under $140. A sample trade is below, let it pull back before buying:

Target entry 1: $134 (20% of position)

Target entry 2: $130 (30% of position)

Target entry 3: $122 (50% of position)

Options traders can look to sell puts to define entry around a $130 strike.

We believe a reasonable target based on earnings projections, sector, and consumer spending power, in conjunction with the chart for late 2022 is $155 Normally we would consider a stop loss on any trade, and you can consider $110 here, but frankly that level would be a buy for investors. This trade, based on our lot sizes should result in gains of around 25% if all lots are assigned and the target exit is hit. The worst-case scenario is you only get your first lot, in which case, you would still see a 15% return. Not horrible.

Discussion

The planned price hike will help improve gross margins at Dollar Tree which have been plummeting on input and freight costs. We see opportunity in Dollar Tree stock for the longer-term despite a lot of competition and inflation.

Make no mistake this discount retailer did very well in the COVID-19 crisis, but business has not slowed all that much. Things are strong, and sales continue to grow. Declines from reduced COVID-related sales (e.g. hand sanitizer and packaged food) will be made up for in reopening sales. This is a highly competitive segment of retail, but earnings remain strong.

Q3 performance shows strong sales, margin erosion

The company beat our sales expectations for $6.40 billion by $20 million. The results for sales were in line with consensus expectations. We think sales were strong as they rose 3.9% to $6.42 billion from $6.18 billion last year. When it comes to retail, we like to hone in on same-store sales. As a whole, same-store sales increased 1.6%. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree-branded shops rose 0.6%. Sales have largely rebounded at Family Dollar, a line which struggled for a long period, while same-store sales for Family Dollar stores grew a strong 2.7%. On a two-year basis, the company has seen a 6.7% increase in overall comparable sales. We like that.

Supply chain concerns and inflation woes pressure the stock in late summer. Those concerns were real as margins contracted. Gross profit was still a strong $1.76 billion but as a percentage of net sales, we really see the erosion. Gross margin eroded to 27.5%, compared to 31.2% last year. The company saw a favorable sales mix but the freight costs weighed. On a positive note, selling, general and administrative expenses were lower on a percentage basis of revenue as well. They came in at 22.7% of total revenue, compared to 23.7% last year. As such, we saw operating income improve markedly, which is a key result you should keep in mind.

Still, with the decline in gross profit, we saw a hit to operating income. Operating income retreated to $310.5 million versus $465.5 million last year while operating income margin was 4.8%. As a result, income also fell, though this was expected given what was happening with the macro environment Net income was $216.8 million with earnings per share of $0.96. This result was below our expectations for $1.05 and was a $0.01 beat versus consensus.

When we look at the quarter as a whole, there were no real surprises, other than the company not repurchasing any shares. Now shares are pricey as the $1.25 price point roll out comes. We are bullish on the move, but the stock needs to pull back first. Michael Witynski, President and CEO stated:

Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide. Accordingly, we have begun rolling out the $1.25 price point at all Dollar Tree stores nationwide. The continuing expansion of our key strategic initiatives, including Dollar Tree Plus, Combo Stores and the H2 format, are all going well and on, or ahead of, plan. I am very proud of our team's efforts - especially those in our stores and distribution centers - to serve our customers by delivering incredible value on everyday products

We see two things here. First, the price hikes are going to feed revenues and especially margins. That is $0.25 per item now added to the top line at dollar tree stores. They did not bother with a nickel or a dime. They went right for the 25 cent mark. This should help Q4 some. Despite a rather weak Q3 in terms of what we expected in early 2021, the EPS figure outlook for the year is still somewhat disappointing compared to our bullish expectations in early 2021. We thought the company could hit $6.00 in EPS. We now expect $5.55. At $140 per share, this puts the stock at 25.5X FWD 2021 EPS which is still a reasonable valuation, but somewhat expensive. However, based on our price points for entry, you would have a cost basis around $127, putting the valuation at 22.8X. Our early view for 2022, taking into account elevated freight costs but higher margin power in the Dollar Tree brand is $6.40-$6.80. This means you would pay 19.2X.

Take home

The stock has rallied and you should take some profit if you have been in the name. The stock will pull back and give you the chance to acquire shares at a much more attractive valuation. Let the stock fall. Our trade represents a great way to gain short- to medium-term exposure to this quality company. We are bullish, but let it fall first.