Investment Thesis

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) makes selling a house a simple, certain, and fast transaction.

This investment has been under a lot of pressure, first since the deSPAC-trade earlier in the year, and then, its bigger peer closing operations in the same market, for a lack of ''customers interest'' and inability to come even close to profitability.

To that end, this stock was perfectly primed for a meaningful sell-off. Anything at all, less than stellar results, and this stock would have meaningfully sold off.

The fact that it hasn't, undoubtedly shows me, that investors believe, as do I, that this is investment has strong potential.

Revenue Growth Rates Bounce Back With Might

The graph needs no further explanation. Opendoor is in hyper growth mode. Anyone that's even mildly considering this investment knows this factor well, and I don't have much to add to this.

There are more pressing items than its top line, which I'll now move on to.

Near-Term Prospects Brought Into Question

If you've held an even half-closed eye on Opendoor, you'd have undoubtedly compared Zillow (Z) wrapping up iBuying, and deemed it a foregone conclusion that since Zillow is stopping iBuying, therefore Opendoor, is also likely to wrap up too. Not everyone felt like this, but countless people did.

And when it came down to it, not only did Opendoor not wind down operations but in fact, the pace of growth even since last quarter remains astonishing. From Q2 2021 into Q3 2021, Opendoor purchased 79% more houses, increasing the number of houses by 6.5K to 15.2K. Quite remarkable.

But the core of the bearish thesis is whether this business will be able to be profitable going forward, as the housing market sees prices falling since the start of the year.

Focusing on Opendoor's Profitability Profile

As a reminder, I had previously asserted, that as long as Opendoor's contribution after interest remained around 5% into next year, this investment was just absurdly cheap.

Management repeated that Opendoor is ''confident in our ability to manage to contribution margins of 4 to 6%''.

Everything is down to Opendoor's pricing systems. Their ability to use 7 years of their own data, and backtest their model continuously to other periods, to gauge home price valuations.

Here's my thought process. Opendoor highlights that adjusted net income is a good proxy for free cash flow. This makes sense, since the business requires so much leverage, to drive the return on equity, that one of the biggest costs in the business model is interest expense.

For reference, approximately 20% to 25% of gross profits, is interest expense! Nevertheless, Opendoor is still, without question, growing faster than a weed, and operating at breakeven.

If you understand that for a business to grow its top line, it must redeploy its profits back into its business, this makes a ton of sense. And they can keep doing this for a long time.

Particularly, given that your main competitor has given up as they didn't have the necessary operational systems to survive in this razor-thin business model. As I've commented before, Opendoor's business model is not so dissimilar to Costco's (COST): delight the customer, undercut all your competitors, and very slowly allow the volume to drive your bottom line.

Valuation -- Why This Investment is a Steal

Given Opendoor's guidance for Q4, this implies that in 2021, Opendoor will report approximately $7.4 billion in revenues. Analysts following the company expect Opendoor to grow by 80% CAGR next year. But for the sake of our estimates, let's assume just 70% of growth next year, making its revenues reach $12.6 billion.

Then, let's assume 5% of contribution profits, before interest. I do this, just to give us some context while at the same time noting that interest expense is obviously mighty here.

This would bring its contribution profits before interest to $630 million. Then, if we take the interest expense from the 9 months of this year, and extrapolate it for 12 months, and increase it to give us a margin of safety, we get $200 million in interest. Altogether, this means that earnings after interest, including stock-based compensation, but before tax, would be around $430 million.

Since Opendoor's market cap is $12 billion, this puts the stock trading at 30x forward GAAP earnings before tax. Not sales. Not adjusted EBITDA. Actual GAAP earnings before tax.

Given that this founder-led business, where the CEO has $1 billion worth of stock on the line, is growing so fast, it's not inconceivable that Opendoor will continue to grow at very high rates for a long while.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

Real estate is incredibly volatile. Add in very high leverage, and this business will implode overnight if things go sour.

In fact, management noted that going into Q4, they are slowing down the pace of acquisition. I believe this shows a heightened sense of responsibility given the inherent risks associated with this business model.

Everything here is contingent on their models being able to accurately predict changes in home price appreciation (''HPA''). I believe that since Zillow tried, struggled, and gave up, in the same period, while Opendoor continues to thrive reassures me that this company has a competitive advantage, or a moat, over its peers.

The Bottom Line

While a high Net Promoter Score (''NPS'') doesn't necessarily always reflect a great company, as Peloton (PTON) has an amazing NPS score and look where that's taken investors, nevertheless, having an NPS score of over 80, is something that certainly carries a lot of appeal with consumers and investors.

On this front, it's a delight to be an investor in Opendoor Technologies.