My bearish takes on a large number of the high-flying Big Tech stocks in America during 2021 have definitely not made me any friends. I get plenty of comments from the peanut gallery as I try to talk some common sense, using historical trading logic and record valuation math to explain many in this sector are Avoids or Sells today. My favorite are the one-line Twitter-like zingers that I am doing a disservice to readers because prices continue to march forward in the sector. Of course, I am not top ticking every name with my articles. However, a growing number of Big Tech companies actually are turning lower or hitting the skids in 2021.

If you want more evidence that Big Tech bubble names can and do turn lower eventually, we can review three big LOSERS in the high technology sector during 2021, which were slam-dunk future gainers at their price/sentiment peaks reached since February. I have written bearish to avoid calls on each this year, and will get ZERO credit for my effort to help investors avoid big losses in them. During the summer, I wrote about the risks for PayPal (PYPL) here and Alibaba (BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) here. Lately, I explained the clear overvaluation problem at ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) here could spell serious trouble, beyond the rotten drop so far in 2021. The lesson: if you believe Big Tech winners this year will (can) never fall again, you are mistaken. The question isn't whether they will fall soon, it is how far down can they tumble?

Let's look at three Big Tech losers this year to understand what a bubble unravelling could look like in a growing number of leading stocks, essentially the only ones holding up the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 index price levels in late 2021.

PayPal

The first successful digital money inventor in America was PayPal. This popular service developed online bank accounts for use in transactions payable in dollars, but over the internet for the point of sale. Of course, with the advent of cryptocurrencies and the potential widespread use of them (including stable coins), PayPal faces a future full of competition. As a result, last week the company warned core growth is slowing dramatically.

Valuations for the company were in record territory in late 2020 and early 2021 on most every metric vs. underlying operating business output. Below is a 7-year review of price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value. Notice, despite a 40% decline in its share quote since July, PayPal is still valued at roughly DOUBLE the multiples of fundamental business productivity vs. 2016.

Alibaba

Political risk can be a real problem for investors, and even owning a large/growing/profitable tech company has not worked out well in the end for China's Alibaba. With the government's expanding crackdown on tech companies and billionaires since late 2020, Alibaba and its chairman have had a huge target on their backsides. Believe it or not, BABA's IPO price of $68 to institutions and first public trades after its U.S. listing of $92 in 2014 are now in sight for downside. In other words, since the company does not pay a dividend, nearly every small investor in Alibaba is underwater today, losing money (or holding just slight gains) after seven years.

Again, ultra-high, overly optimistic valuations have been coming down for years in Alibaba, using trailing results. Below is a 3-year graph looking at price vs. underlying operating performance. The company's valuation peaked over this intermediate-term period in October 2020, when price was close to $320.

What's fascinating to me about BABA on Seeking Alpha is many of the bullish writeups have come from younger investors, with less than a decade of experience with R-I-S-K. Some authors have written five even ten bullish takes on the company, helping readers to lose money month after month, as the stock has dumped -60% over 12 months. My worry is other U.S. Big Tech names will start to slide, and the newbie brainiacs in them will remain bullish for years as price zigzags lower to a more reasonable long-term zone of valuation. This outcome would be nearly an identical repeat of the first Tech Bust between 2000-03. Bullish advisers and pundits on the way up, watched most to all of their mania-driven gains disappear. Easy come, easy go! Live by the sword, die by the sword.

ARK Innovation

ARK Innovation is ultimately the very definition of technology growth overvaluation R-I-S-K during 2021. Like I mentioned in my article in November, rising interest and inflation rates have already reversed the bull story this year, with the stock quote down -30% since February. ARKK owns the "disruptive" leaders of tomorrow, that are priced as if the disruption has already occurred, and massive profitability is the here and now. NOT! The Top 10 holdings, representing most of the ETF's worth, are in nosebleed territory for optimistic outlooks and equity valuations. Assuming interest rates rise next year, and wild expectations for business growth fail to materialize, the downside for investors is amazingly large.

Below are graphs of the "priced for perfection" valuation story at ARKK. The Top 10 holdings are discounted well, well above the S&P 500 average of 3x price to underlying business sales.

Only seven of the Top 10 are projected to have actual earnings in 2022-23. Forward 1-year P/Es do not match the 6.2% YoY CPI rate of inflation in any shape or form (the equivalent of a 16x P/E). And the forward P/E ratio for typical S&P 500 companies is closer to 25x. ARKK's median average P/E for the Top 10 is 155x.

Lastly, enterprise valuations on EBITDA are ridiculous (a take private, pay off all debt comparison). Two of the Top 10 don't have EBITDA, and the other eight have a median average of 104x. That's equal to a whopping EBITDA yield of 1.0%!!! Yippie vs. 6.2% CPI gains in the cost of living. The same calculation for the S&P 500 index is close to 20x, and this number is also excessively rich if inflation rates do not come down in 2022.

Final Thoughts

I have been trading and investing, watching and studying the markets daily since 1986. This isn't my first bubble move in technology stocks. I have traded through stock market crashes and bear markets that have wiped half the price off the typical equity investment. If you have been participating in the Wall Street game for less than a decade, your only experience with serious selling is last year's pandemic panic drop. Trust me, bear markets and bubble bursts do not happen on a predictable, routine timeline. If you believe stocks cannot fall hard again, because we just experienced a wicked downdraft 20 months ago, I am not so sure.

We have just undergone the type of percentage Wall Street advance usually reserved for a traditional 5- to 7-year bull market. What if all the Federal Reserve money printing and stimulus spending by Uncle Sam served to speed up the investment cycle (pull it forward if you will), with sharply higher inflation and interest rates on deck in 2022? Normalized interest rates matching inflation would kill the grossly overvalued Big Tech names, that all but require low rates to rationally argue the mathematical fairness of P/Es between 35x and 100x on peak operating results.

With fundamental valuations well into record territory for companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), and a list of 20-30 other Big Tech names, the odds of an approaching 50% or greater price haircut are incredibly high in November 2021. As a student of history, especially one that traded the last Tech Bubble ending in 1999-2000, the risk side of the equation is just too great to recommend investors/readers stick around in these names. In my mind, it's a question of when will the bust hit, not a debate if one will ever appear.

Usually, rising interest and inflation rates are the trigger to prick past bubbles. Assuming 2021-22 will be "different this time" is a strategy fraught with risk. Unhappy results for your family's future wealth may be next, for the uber-bullish, overpopulated crowd of new investors in Big Tech. Millions of mom-and-pop shareholders falsely believe the U.S. stock market is a one-way street. If it was, nobody would work a regular job for a living and everyone would already be rich. The two-way aspect of Wall Street is next. Don't get hit by the approaching speeding bus in your one-way lane. Food for thought anyway.

