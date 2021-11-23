Everyone's Scared About Oil And Gas, That's An Opportunity

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The world uses roughly 100 million barrels/day of crude oil and petroleum products. For perspective, that's equivalent to 4500 miles of tanker trucks, or more than 1.5x the width of the United States. Crude oil and natural gas are essential to our standard of living. More so, it's one of the most transported and traded commodities globally.

In the recovery from COVID-19, lockdowns have ceased, vaccination rates have gone up, and oil prices have recovered strongly as a result. Developed economies are worried rising oil and gas prices can affect COVID-19 recoveries. In our view, the strength of prices and undervalued sector means a significant market-beating investment opportunity.

Oil and Gas Price Recovery

The oil and gas price recovery in the last 18 months since prices briefly hit negative has been spectacular. As the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out, and people have become vaccinated, lockdowns have eased and consumption has gone up.

Brent Crude Price - Investing

We're expecting a strong holiday season as families couldn't travel a year ago. Pent up travel demand is already showing in TSA numbers. Previous pandemics have shown that demand for car travel is even higher. Booster doses should help keep COVID-19 cases low, supporting a strong recovery, and the energy markets.

Our Price Forecast

Our forecast for crude oil prices is based on a few different factors.

The first is a desire for governments, concerned about inflation to limit price increases. Governments such as the U.S. and China are discussing the potential of 10s of millions of barrels to be released from strategic petroleum reserves. Oil prices have been a significant part of inflation concerns, so governments are looking to limit it.

Crude Oil Supply and Demand - Knoema

The second is companies are reluctant to increase production. Most large oil companies are acknowledging the fact that oil and natural gas will be phased out over the coming decades. We expect it to be a slow transition, but combined with the fact that electric vehicles and renewables are coming down in price significantly, we expect it to be a steady transition.

As a result, large energy companies are focused on improving their balance sheets and shareholder rewards before they dump additional capital into exploration. Given the high decline rate of oil fields this will make maintaining global production alone a tough task. Lastly, the world is becoming increasingly modernized increasing demand from developing nations.

We expect this combination of factors to help moderate prices, decreasing the rate of recovery, but helping to extend it. Looking through the end of 2022, we expect prices to balance at $80-90 / barrel for the year. A temporary shortage or market volatility to add a spike in prices towards $120 / barrel.

Investment Recommendation

For those looking to invest we have several recommendations we recommend adding to your portfolio.

The first is Energy Transfer (ET). Energy Transfer is a midstream company that acts as a toll operator in the energy business. That means, as long as oil is flowing, which it will be at more than $40 / barrel, the company will be collecting its steady tolls. Those steady tolls have translated to a 20% DCF yield and an almost 7% dividend yield.

The company has faced a double whammy of high debt combined with oil market impacts. However, it's paid down $6 billion of debt in 2021 alone and should hit its debt targets in the next year. The strong FCF yield at this point makes the company a valuable investment in the present markets in our book.

The second is Exxon Mobil (XOM), one of the largest publicly traded oil companies, with an almost 6% dividend yield. The company is one of the few major crude companies focusing on oil growth, which makes it uniquely positioned in a high price environment. The company has major growth assets with one of the largest under development fields in Guyana.

The field already has reserves of 10 billion barrels, growing rapidly, and we expect to peak at 2+ million barrels / day of production. The Permian Basin represents an extremely low cost fast growth asset for the company that can be accelerated with low prices. Lastly, in deepwater Brazil the company has additional wells coming online over the next several years.

These factors mean the company has significant FCF potential that can be used to drive substantial shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The obvious risk to our thesis for investment recommendations is oil prices. We expect oil prices to average around $80 / barrel and expect our recommendations to generate high returns at $60+ / barrel. However, prices have dropped below that level before, and there's no guarantee that they won't again.

The single largest risk is mutations in COVID-19 leading to additional lockdowns as vaccination rates remain low. Vaccination rates have plateaued in the United States, and while booster adoption continues, this represents pressure to prices. The same is visible through anti-mask mandates. Other modernized countries like Japan have seen much higher adoption rates.

Additional lockdowns can pressure demand and crude prices.

The second is the long-term existential threat of the move away from crude oil and natural gas. The fortunate aspect for crude companies here is not only are they well positioned to earn money from renewables, but the rapid decline of crude fields makes it unlikely their capital investments won't payoff for the company.

Still it's a risk worth noting if the rate of decline were to accelerate.

Conclusion

Everyone's scared about oil and gas prices as they're expected to remain high. However, from an investment standpoint, investors remain fearful of the industry which has hurt investors several times in the past. That asymmetry has resulted in a unique opportunity for investors who ignore the noise and focus on new investments.

Energy Transfer and Exxon Mobil are two of our favorite larger investments in the market. Energy Transfer is rapidly paying down debt, supported by cash flow from the Texas Winter Storm. It has a 20% DCF yield, and should hit target debt levels soon. Exxon Mobil is one of the few companies focused on growth in a low growth world with unique low cost assets.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!