Investment Review: Northwest Natural

Back in August 2021, with Northwest Natural's (NYSE:NWN) share price at $52.79, I published article, "Northwest Natural: Modest Returns With Some Upside Potential". Since that time the share price has fallen by 13.15%, even though there was an earnings beat for Q3-2021 and forward earnings estimates are virtually unchanged. The fall in the share price is due to the P/E ratio decreasing, which is a reflection of investor sentiment towards the company as the S&P 500 increased by 5.57% versus the 13.15% fall for the company's shares. I am not aware of any reason for this poor sentiment and I believe it provides an opportunity to lock in a 4.2% dividend yield, with potential also for upside in the share price. Also, at the current price I believe there is little downside risk for the share price. I am bullish about the enduring nature of the company and the current share price. There is room for the share price to increase from current depressed levels. But most of all, I am bullish about the dividend yield, a dividend yield in excess of 4% and paid by a Dividend King with over 60 years of annual dividend increases. Expect consistent but tiny ongoing increases in the dividend. But in this low interest rate climate, a 4.2% yield from a Dividend King is a very useful way to deploy any spare cash.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to end of 2022 to 2025 when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go).These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modelling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Nov. 22, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from seven analysts, because it allows for the impact of longer-term EPS growth rates to be fully taken into account of in the assessment of value of Northwest Natural shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Nov. 22, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 3.71% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return Table 2 provides comparative data for Northwest Natural, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Nov. 22, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $3.64 from the present $45.61 to $49.25 by end of 2023, for the 7.5% average yearly return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Northwest Natural, the P/E ratio at buy date needs to increase by 7.6% through end of 2023 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Requiring an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The endpoint is projected share price at end of 2023 when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Northwest Natural, the share price could decrease by $24.48 from $73.73 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $49.25 at end of 2023, and, as detailed in Part 1, at $49.25, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Northwest Natural, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price for Northwest Natural, from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $73.73*(1+3.0%)^4 = $83.07 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

[B] Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $83.07*(1-40.7%) = $49.25 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $9.34 ($83.07 minus $73.73) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $33.82 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($83.07 minus $49.25) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Northwest Natural's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 Summary of relevant projections Northwest Natural

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Nov. 22, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023. There are a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low, to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Northwest Natural. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus the current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of Northwest Natural, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 16.59, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of Northwest's Feb. 21, 2020 P/E ratio of 31.28. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than increasing back to historical levels.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are six analysts covering Northwest Natural through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 2.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is a relatively small difference.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32, and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Northwest Natural is conservatively indicated to return between 2.6% and 6.3% average per year through end of 2023. The 2.6% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 6.3% on their high EPS estimates, with a 4.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and assume P/E ratio remains around the current level of 16.59, well below Northwest Natural's historical average of 24.88. At the high end of the projected returns for Northwest Natural, the indicative returns range from 24.1% to 28.6%, with consensus 26.0%. These are based on Northwest Natural's historical median P/E ratio of 25.93. At Northwest Natural's historical average P/E ratio, the indicative returns range from 21.9% to 26.3%, with consensus 23.8%.

Review Of Historical Performance For Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Northwest Natural's shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been mostly poor for investors buying shares in Northwest Natural over the last six years. For six of the cases above, returns have been negative, ranging from negative (1.8)% to negative (18.6)%. The two remaining investor's returns have been in the low single digits, ranging from 2.2% to 2.7%. These poor returns are due primarily to the current share price being well below historical levels. The major contributor to the low share price is a P/E ratio well below historical average, a reflection of sentiment towards the stock. Current EPS compared to past levels does not appear to be an issue. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to third quarter 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Northwest Natural's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Northwest Natural Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows shareholders' equity increased by $41 million over the 4.75 years, Jan. 1, 2017, through Sep. 30, 2021. This increase in equity plus an increase in net debt of $527 million was used to fund an increase of $568 million in net assets used in operations. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 47.5% to 59.3% over the 4.75-year period. Outstanding shares increased by 2.1 million from 28.6 million to 30.7 million, over the period. Further analysis of the utilization of earnings, equity, and debt is provided in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Northwest Natural Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This does not appear to be a concern with Northwest Natural.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period totals to $313 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $10.55.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $128 million of net expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying "core" profitability of Northwest Natural. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 4.75-year period by $4.43 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. For Northwest, almost the entire net adjustment can be attributed to a non-cash impairment charge in relation to Gill Ranch prior to its disposal.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Northwest Natural, these items were not material.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $33 million ($1.10 EPS effect) over the 4.75-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be similar to the amount recorded against income.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find over the 4.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $10.55 ($313 million) has decreased to $6.18 ($187 million) adjusted net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends for the period totaled $9.05 per share ($269 million), exceeding the $187 million adjusted net income from operations available for distribution by $82 million. I believe in this instance it is appropriate to add back the non-cash impairment charge of $4.43 in assessing earnings available for distribution as dividends. On that basis, the dividend payout ratio over the last 4.75 years would average ~85%.

Issues of staff shares, assessed at estimated market value, increased equity by an estimated $27 million over the 4-year period. Exercise of warrants and public issues raised a further $96 million to make a total of $123 million capital raised. This $123 million offset by the $82 million excess of dividends over earnings resulted in the net $41 million increase in shareholders' equity per Table 5.1 above.

Summary & Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present as a result of the distortion of usual market metrics due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With detailed analysis, it can be seen an investment in Northwest Natural shares at present price has the potential to provide fairly assured low- to mid-single-digit returns. This level of total return includes a fairly well-assured dividend yield of ~4.2%, making this Dividend King a reasonably secure place to park some spare cash. If the P/E ratio does increase back towards the historical average, and analysts' EPS growth rate estimates are met, double-digit returns are possible by holding through end of 2023.