The Fed Is Behind The Curve

traveler1116/iStock via Getty Images

It is common knowledge that interest rates have been at historic lows for over a decade. The FRED chart below shows how low interest rates have been since the GFC (Great Financial Crisis). The attempt to return to "normal" rates after 2015 was given up when the effective rate briefly reached 2.5%. The present effective federal funds rate is 0.08%.

Federal Reserve Watch: Federal Funds Rate Constant

The Fed is now taking a new position and has started tapering at a relatively slow pace in order not to spook the financial markets.

Fed Debt

The amount of federal debt has been increasing rapidly and is now over $28.9 trillion. With new programs passed by Congress, the federal debt is going to go much higher very soon. See the debt clock.

U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time.

Servicing the debt is soon going to cost more than the current burden of $417 billion, assuming that interest rates do not rise on Government paper. The proponents of MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) that think that the debt can be taken care of by raising taxes do not seem to realize that higher taxes mean less economic growth and consequently less tax revenue.

Investors are also taking greater risks, and leverage is extremely high according to Wolf Richter (Stock Market Leverage Spikes, Margin Debt Up 42% YoY).

The combination of increasing high debt along with NIRP and ZIRP as well as high leverage is why a stock market crash is likely to be devastating when it comes. This will be put off for some time as companies have indicated that the stock buybacks planned for the near future, that is, for a year, are going to push indexes higher. When the Fed tendency to increase liquidity by repurchase agreements is taken into account, then the danger of a crash seems to be avoidable.

Company Debt

The discussion becomes more and more complicated since there are several contributing factors that influence the financial environment. Corporate debt is at very high levels. A lot of this debt is rated BBB.

This massive increase in corporate debt has helped fuel the stock markets due to financial engineering. It is rather simple. With interest rates so low, a company can issue a bond and put the money raised into stock buybacks among other things. This has the obvious result of raising the quotations of company stock. This pleases executives as besides their salaries they are paid with stock options as well as stock. Shareholders are happy to see their holdings increase in value. With all the record highs in the markets, investors should be a happy lot.

Capital expenditure has recovered from the Pandemic dip and is now over pre-Pandemic levels. Investment in technology has increased significantly.

Global Finance Magazine - Capex Takes Center Stage

In this respect one should consider it a positive point that companies have a lot of money thanks to the efforts of the Fed to flood the economy with liquidity. At least some of it goes to finance capital expenditure, which strengthens the economy

In A Corner

The problem that the Fed has created means that it will be extremely difficult to fight inflation by raising interest rates and tightening up liquidity. The Fed will have to be very careful in dosing interest rate rises in order not to stifle the recovery. At the same time tapering will have to be applied in small doses so as not to spook the markets. A rapid rise in interest rates would make it difficult for companies to service their debts and to roll over current debt. Homeowners would be faced with rising costs to service their mortgages, which presently are burdened with rather low interest rates.

What all this means for investors is that they should pay attention to the machinations of the Fed for signs of hawkishness. Jerome Powell has been endorsed by President Biden for another term. Does that mean that investors can feel safe, assuming that stability and continuity have been assured? Do not count on it.