Thesis

I think TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has some short-squeeze potential due to fairly high short interest, strong financials, and potentially favorable sentiment in the steel industry in general.

Why?

TimkenSteel is a fairly small steel company with a market capitalization of only $700 million. However, as we can see, TMST looks very strong compared to other companies in the "Materials" sector - even among representatives of its own industry ("Steel"), the company ranks second, based on a combination of factors, according to SA Quant Rating system.

Indeed, if we look at the company's latest financial results, we will clearly see the fairness of such high places relative to other companies.

The reason for the growth in revenue and other financial indicators was primarily due to the strong rally in steel prices that we saw throughout 2021. During this time, the company managed to significantly reduce the level of debt and begin to restore liquidity to acceptable levels:

But as we know, this is a cyclical industry, and the current high steel prices will fall sooner or later - which is why TMST and the rest of the companies in the sector are so modestly valued in the key valuation ratios, despite the current levels of profitability and growth. But even here, TMST has been able to stand out - compared to its closest peers in terms of market cap, TimkenSteel's key multiples are at relatively low levels:

At the same time, if we compare the companies in terms of profitability, TimkenSteel outperforms its peers in both EBITDA margin and FCF per debt, making it a) more profitable and b) more financially stable than others:

Even if we expand our sample and include the largest companies in the sector, our conclusions do not change - TimkenSteel still appears to be a relatively undervalued stock, which once again confirms the validity of the SA Quant Rating system.

In terms of momentum, TMST has significantly overtaken the rest over the last year:

This is why TMST has one of the largest percentage of shares outstanding short in our sample when steel prices are so high and their levels seem unsustainable.

Note: I wrote about United States Steel (X) recently here, still bullish.

According to the Seeking Alpha Top Short Squeeze stocks screener, TimkenSteel ranks 3rd out of 30 stocks with the best "Very Bullish" ratings and a short interest of over 10%:

In other words, by combining all the factors, TMST is one of the most reliable companies in the entire steel industry in terms of short-squeeze potential. If more than 10% of the stock is already in a short position, the probability of a short squeeze increases sharply when a catalyst occurs.

Such a catalyst appeared yesterday - Tata Steel head, T.V. Narendran, told CNBC that "the long-term average price for hot-rolled coil steel over the coming years likely will exceed $600/metric ton, after averaging $400- $450/mt in the last 7-8 years." Mr. Narendran argues that limited steel supply from China, which has significantly reduced its exports due to its "green initiatives", will support current high prices compared to their previous long-term average. Against the background of this news, quotes of all steel companies soared yesterday, and TimkenSteel was one of the triumphs, having closed 13% higher.

I expect steelmakers to soar much longer than analysts expected a couple of months ago - they themselves have revised their EPS estimates upwards for the next few years recently.

The longer quotes remain in such a high zone, the more likely it is that the remaining bears will keep on closing their short positions, moving TMST even higher.

Bottom Line

A short squeeze alone is not possible without a strong catalyst - the conviction of the head of even such a respected steel company as Tata Steel may not be a sufficient argument for a short squeeze to take place - this is the main risk to my thesis.

But that's exactly why I pointed out the fundamental factors at the very beginning - without them, it would be too risky to focus only on a high percentage of shares outstanding sold short in the hope of good news. Based on multiples, profitability, and growth, TMST appears to be one of the best small-cap steel companies out there, which gives a kind of "protective buffer" while we wait for more positive sentiment in this market.

Based on the technical picture of the price action, I see the presence of the volatility contraction pattern (VCP) characterized by the breakout of the previous high against the backdrop of a sharp increase in trading volumes (compared to the averages). The RSI indicates the presence of strong buying activity, which is also indicative of the presence of a VCP setup. From this, I conclude that it is better to buy TMST on the approaching breakout of the $17.30-17.40 per share resistance level, set a strict stop loss, and take profit a few times higher than you risk to lose.