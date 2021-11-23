Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We've been taking a look at the PGIM offerings in the closed-end fund space. We recently updated our coverage on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) - a more U.S.-focused high-yield bond fund. Though not exclusively invested in U.S. exposure. We also took another look at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY). SDHY is similar to ISD, but as its name would suggest, it is focused on "short duration."

Today, we are taking a look at the third CEF of the PGIM trio, PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY). There isn't a lot of inspiration in naming these funds, but I'll admit that it makes it quite easy to understand exactly what one might be getting. GHY, as its name would suggest, is a high-yield fund focused on global exposure. The international focus, in theory, should offer a different risk/reward for investors. However, as we'll explore, that isn't the case with GHY. I believe that takes away from one of its main selling points, to provide diversification.

Interestingly, this is the largest of the three offerings as measured by total managed assets and net assets. The fund also carries the highest leverage adjusted duration at 5.3 years. That could put it in a tougher situation when interest rates are set to rise. However, overall, high-yield bond funds are relatively more sheltered compared to safer credit alternatives such as investment-grade and muni bonds.

(Source)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.14

Discount: 5.45%

Distribution Yield: 8.11%

Expense Ratio: 1.26%

Leverage: 22.30%

GHY seeks "to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located around the world, including emerging markets."

Investing outside the U.S. can help provide greater diversification for investors, getting away from "home country bias." Home country bias is when most investors overly invest in their own country; sometimes, investors are entirely invested in U.S. exposure only. Over time, global bonds have shown a lack of correlation with U.S bonds, which means they can be an excellent fit for added diversification.

That's undoubtedly a worthy argument that one might consider for wanting to invest in GHY anyway. However, with that being said, if we compare the correlation of GHY and ISD. We aren't seeing that same relationship witnessed with the 0.5 correlation over the last 20 years. Instead, we see that they are mostly correlated with each other.

Data by YCharts

I suspect this has to do with the fact that the fund has roughly 47% still invested in the U.S. Additionally, ISD isn't solely invested in the U.S. Its largest holding is outside the U.S. The portfolios overlap on several names amongst their most significant allocations. This isn't that surprising, considering all three of these funds have the same managers.

We see the same high correlation with SDHY too.

Data by YCharts

Due to its global exposure, we see that the expenses are higher. This isn't uncommon, but the higher expense ratio can be avoided here, considering we are getting a relatively high total NAV return performance correlation. The total expense ratio comes to 1.59% when we include 0.33% in leverage expenses.

The fund is the largest of three, with almost $870 million in total managed assets. GHY last reported that the effective leverage stood at 22.30%.

Performance - Discount Is Attractive

The high correlation plays out by providing relatively similar returns for both funds. Since both funds launched in 2012, that means we can easily compare over the last five years' performance.

Data by YCharts

Some of the differences below could be related to the higher expense ratio. Though just roughly looking at the performance, the different performance looks like it really began in 2020 after the market collapse. This has then accelerated over the last month or so. When looking at the YTD performance between the two, this is easier to visualize the difference. Though this difference isn't coming from ISD pulling away in performance, GHY just started declining further.

Data by YCharts

One thing going for the fund is that it is at a deeper discount on an absolute basis. However, on a relative basis, it would appear that GHY is on the more expensive side. Below is the last 5-year average discount between the funds. Both generally carry considerable discounts over this time period and have been reducing those discounts throughout 2021 in a meaningful way.

Data by YCharts

On a 1-year z-score, GHY's discount just narrowly beats out ISD's. The 1-year z-score for GHY comes to 1.14 and for ISD 1.23 as of November 5th, 2021, market close.

Distribution - Attractive 8.11%, But Coverage Is Light

For 2021, I'm starting to sound like a broken record for these fixed-income funds. We generally want to see coverage for fixed-income oriented funds to come entirely from net investment income [NII]. However, with rates being slashed last year, coverage has been under pressure.

(Source - Annual Report)

NII coverage in their last fiscal year came to 86.17%. This was a marginal decline from the previous fiscal year's coverage of 88%. Relatively speaking, the declines here in NII weren't overly drastic. In fact, when compared to ISD's coverage, it was looking better in terms of NII declines.

PGIM also offers regular updates of earnings data that allow us a more frequent look at the funds' coverage levels. Unfortunately, since its Annual Report, it looks like coverage has only slipped further. The caveat here is that it is a relatively short period, which means coupon payments from the underlying portfolio might not be lining up with this reporting period.

(Source - Earnings Report)

Still, this just means this is something we need to keep an eye on going forward. I would put GHY on the watchlist for a potential distribution cut sooner rather than later.

The 8.11% distribution yield is tempting; unfortunately, it just seems they aren't pulling it off at this time. On the other hand, NAV has been holding steady over the last several years. So they've been able to pull it off through appreciation and trimming the distribution previously.

(Source - CEFConnect)

For tax purposes, there has been some return of capital in their distribution for fiscal 2021.

For the year ended July 31, 2021, the tax character of dividends paid by the Fund were $45,046,004 of ordinary income and $6,518,084 of tax return of capital. For the year ended July 31, 2020, the tax character of dividends paid by the Fund was $51,359,468 of ordinary income. Annual Report

Since the NAV rose during that period, it would technically not be considered destructive ROC. Additionally, the NAV has increased this year as well. This would just come from the fact that they didn't realize enough gains to cover the distribution. That's exactly what we see above; they realized significant losses but were more than offset by the unrealized appreciation.

GHY's Portfolio

GHY reported a turnover of 51% in their prior year, 49% in 2020 and 2019 showed a relatively robust 96%. That means they can be pretty active in changing the portfolio around. We've seen this in their other funds as well.

The fund's largest exposure is to BB debt but is closely followed by their B rated debt. This is a characteristic of ISD, but ISD carries a much larger allocation to BB than B. That's interesting to note since their correlation is so similar anyway.

(Source - Fund Website)

GHY carries their heaviest exposure to "other energy." Again, this is similar to ISD. However, it differed from SDHY, where tech, telecom and gaming lead the way. However, the exposure to energy is reduced in GHY. The other industry exposures also differ. Adding even more to the surprise that the correlation still comes up so close.

We have the U.S. exposure at 47% for the geographic breakdown, leaving more than 50% outside the U.S. The most significant exposures following the U.S., the U.K., France, Mexico, and Canada still represent mainly developed nations. Mexico is the sole market still in the developing stage in the top five allocations.

(Source - Fund Website)

As they mentioned, they have the flexibility to invest in emerging markets, such as Mexico. These can sometimes offer even greater diversification for a bond portfolio. In this case, we already know the diversification for GHY just doesn't seem to be there between ISD and itself. In the grand scheme of things, the emerging market exposure isn't all that significant either, which does help explain some of the high correlation further.

Taking a look at the fund's top ten holdings, they comprise 14.1% of the total portfolio's assets. They carry over 358 holdings total. This is quite standard for high-yield bond funds more broadly. They invest in riskier assets but spread it out over hundreds of positions, which reduces the overall risk that any single position can do significant damage. For context, ISD carries 336 positions, and CEFConnect puts the number of positions in SDHY at 308 holdings.

(Source - Fund Website)

Those top ten should be called the largest company exposures to be more accurate. As we explored with the other PGIM funds, they share the complete holdings list. These don't line up with the top ten because we see above the total exposure to each entity. When taking a look at the "complete holdings," we get each position listed individually.

(Source - Fund Website)

That's where we see this PGIM Core Ultra Short Bond Fund exposure as really the largest percentage of the portfolio. At a 4.02% allocation, it is smaller than SDHY's 6.65% exposure. However, it is still higher than ISD's 2.18% allocation. In general, this seems to be more of a cash alternative account to keep assets that they want to put to work. On the other hand, they also utilize leverage, so we would like to see this to a minimum.

Conclusion

GHY is PGIM's offering in the high-yield space with a global tilt. However, we seem to be getting similar results from this fund and ISD. The correlation between this trio of funds is quite high. Only over the last month or so did we see a more material difference from GHY relative to ISD. That difference opened up with GHY being the underperformer.

Additionally, the fund carries a higher effective duration on the portfolio Which means it could be relatively more interest-rate sensitivity compared to PGIM's other offerings. With interest rates set to rise, this could potentially mean more downside for GHY, too, compared with the others. The distribution coverage is also weaker, to top it all off.

The only thing more in favor of GHY at this time would be the fact that the fund has a greater discount. While correlation is high, the last month at least shows that performance can differ at some point. The combination of a slightly deeper discount and the chance that global bonds outperform the U.S. going forward is the only reason for an investor to pick up GHY over something like ISD. The higher portfolio duration means that when interest rates rise, that'll be another hurdle it finds itself dealing with.

I personally just don't see a compelling enough reason to buy GHY instead of ISD. Heading into covering GHY after a reader's request, I firmly suspected to see GHY as a strong diversifier.

A Global Alternative Does Exist For Diversification

Now, if you want some real diversified global bond exposure, you might want to consider Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG). BWG is a holding in the Tactical Income- 100 Portfolio. Below is a correlation chart of the total NAV return between BWG and ISD.

Data by YCharts

This fund only has a 20% allocation to the U.S. and carries a much more diversified exposure. They were carrying a meaningful allocation to global investment-grade bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Some of their largest holdings are the emerging market economies; Mexico, India and Brazil are all in the top-5 holdings.

The warning for BWG is that it carries a relatively high duration of nearly eight years. This is boosted significantly by that investment-grade exposure. This is also why the correlation between the two funds is further reduced.