The Latest Electric Vehicle, Battery & EV Metal Miner Trends

For some background on this topic you can read my June 2021 article "8 Trends In The World Of Electric Vehicles And Some Stock Picks For Each One."

The 8 trends from my June article were:

China and Europe continue to dominate electric car sales. The electric pickup truck is coming to the USA in 2022 (and maybe late 2021). The Wuling MINI super cheap electric car is now the global best seller. The car has become a trend or fashion item in China where people accessorize it. Chinese EVs are going global - BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), SAIC (includes MG, Roewe, R, and other brands), Geely (GELYY) [HK:0175], BAIC Motor [HK:01958], NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV). Electric bikes and e-mobility taking off....Electric motorbikes, e-bicycles, e-scooters....and electric three wheelers. Bigger and cheaper electric car batteries for greater energy density and greater range. EV Supply chain issues - shortages of semiconductors and batteries. Charging networks and Li-ion battery recycling set to rapidly scale.

The above trends are all continuing, albeit the delay of production for the Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck to 2023 (or late 2022) means the 'electric pickup truck is coming to the USA in 2022' trend will not be as strong as the Cybertruck looks to be by far the biggest seller.

The latest EV and EV metals trends as of October 2021

1. EV sales are booming and 2021 sales look likely to grow ~100%+ on 2020. China and Europe again lead the charge with USA starting to grow strongly. BEVs are growing the fastest and have 75% (68% YTD) share of new sales

The chart below gives the best visual summary of how well 2021 electric car sales are going. To bring it up to date:

July 2021 saw a 94% increase on July 2020, with a market share of 7.1% for July 2021, and 6.5% YTD.

on July 2020, with a market share of 7.1% for July 2021, and 6.5% YTD. August 2021 saw a 114% increase on August 2020, with a market share of 7.7% for August 2021, and 6.6% YTD.

on August 2020, with a market share of 7.7% for August 2021, and 6.6% YTD. September 2021 saw a record 685,000 sales for the month, up 98% on September 2020, with a market share of 10.2% (new record) for September 2021, and 7% YTD.

With Q4 usually the best quarter of the year for EV sales, it looks like we are heading for around 6 million plus plug in electric car sales and ~7% market share in 2021, or a ~100% increase on 2020.

Note: My forecast for 2021 was 5.6m sales and 7% market share.

Clean Technica's Jose Pontes quoted on November 1, 2021 (based on sales Jan-September 2021):

With the YTD tally now above 4.3 million units (and at a record 7% share), and knowing that the last months of the year are traditionally strong sellers, we should be seeing the plugin vehicle (PEV) market easily surpass 6 million units this year, with the 7 million unit mark being a true possibility!

Electric light vehicles sales in 2021 are heading towards a ~100% gain on 2020

Source: EV-Volumes

Top global electric car brand leaders YTD (Jan-September 2021)

Source: CleanTechnica

On November 17 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

The electric vehicle invasion is already here..... Drivers around the world will buy about 5.6 million electric passenger vehicles this year, according to a new report from BloombergNEF released in concert with the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. That's almost double the number purchased last year and, more importantly, it represents almost 8% of all vehicle sales.

Source: BloombergNEF

2. Electric vehicle wait lists grow bigger and production delays, Tesla has the biggest backlog of reservations

As of August 3, 2021, Electrek reported that Tesla now has more than 1.25 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck. In the same report they said that Ford announced recently that its F-150 Lightning has reached 120,000 reservations.

Tesla Cybertruck reservation tracker estimates net reservations at 1.270m (not confirmed by Tesla)

Source: Teslarati courtesy a fan-sourced reservation tracker (as of November 23, 2021)

On September 2 Electrek reported:

Tesla delays Cybertruck to late 2022...... Musk confirmed that Tesla doesn't expect to start Cybertruck production until the end of 2022. Furthermore, the CEO noted that there's so much new technology in the electric pickup truck that the production ramp-up is going to be very difficult. He doesn't expect volume production to be achieved until late 2023.

Meanwhile Tesla's compact US$25,000 car is targeted to be released in 2023.

Then on October 18, 2021, Electrek reported: "Tesla is back to a full vehicle lineup, but delivery timelines slip up to almost a year."

It is abundantly clear that Tesla is quite severely production constrained; however, by end 2022, with two new giga factories rapidly ramping up, things should hopefully start to look a little better.

Tesla is severely supply constrained with well over a million reservations; notably for Cybertruck, Model Y and Model 3

Source: Electrek

Other EV OEMs are also supply constrained, but not nearly as severely as Tesla.

3. Junior lithium miner takeovers or buy ins (especially in Argentina brine projects)

Of the seven mentioned above, 4 involved lithium brine projects in Argentina. Also, effectively 6 of the 7 buyers were Chinese companies, with Sayona/Piedmont the exception.

4. EV metals shortages and price rises (especially lithium, neodymium, and cobalt). Direct Lithium Extraction has gained momentum as the search for lithium widens to lower grade sources.

As a result of surging EV sales demand for EV metals in 2021 has surged. This is leading to huge price gains, most notably for lithium, neodymium, and cobalt.

Lithium prices have risen from lows of about US$7/kg (7,000/t) to US$30.65/kg (30,650/t) Li carbonate or US$29.82/kg (29,825/t) LiOH

Source: Fastmarkets

Neodymium one year price - CNY 1,045,000/t

Source: Trading Economics

Cobalt one year price - US$61,550/t

Source: Trading Economics

5. A faster shift to lithium iron phosphate [LFP] battery chemistries is occurring in China, plus Tesla announced this week to shift all global production of standard range vehicles to LFP batteries.

Over 2021 NMC batteries such as the General Motors (GM) Chevrolet Bolt's have had fire problems (caused by a manufacturing defect) leading to a global recall, and a ~US$1.9b cost for provider LG Energy Solutions [LGES] (formerly LG Chem) to replace all the batteries. Tesla and other autos using NMC or NCA batteries have also had some miner fire problems.

Meanwhile companies such as BYD Co and CATL have improved their lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery chemistries significantly so that they now offer better performance than previously as well as great fire safety. They still don't match NMC/NCA for range but they are cheaper, safer, and have a longer battery life (~5,000 plus cycles compared to nickel-based chemistries generally <2,500-3,000 cycles).

This is positive for the lithium brine miners that produce lithium carbonate as it is the precursor to LFP. It is a slight negative for the lithium hydroxide producers and a negative for the nickel and cobalt producers, as LFP batteries use no nickel or cobalt. Spodumene can be converted to lithium carbonate but is generally more expensive than using a lithium brine source. Graphite and the magnet rare earths are unaffected.

As reported on October 21 by InsideEVs:

Tesla is shifting standard range cars to LFP batteries globally. CATL will win big on this. Tesla announced today that it is in a process of shifting all its standard range vehicles to the Lithium Iron Phosphate [LFP] battery chemistry globally. It means that soon all of the entry-level Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y versions will be equipped with LFP battery cells (the Model S/X are not available in standard range versions).

CNBC report stated:

"LFP has both positive and negative trade-offs," said Sam Abuelsamid, Guidehouse Insights principal analyst. "It's significantly cheaper and doesn't require any nickel or cobalt. It's also more stable, which makes it safer." One major downside: The cells are less energy-dense, which means they offer lower range for the same weight as other cells. Cold weather also affects them more, Abuelsamid said. Abuelsamid believes Tesla's change is "probably a smart idea because they probably aren't go to lower prices so it will likely boost their bottom line."

BYD Co [SHE: 002594][HK:1211] (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) already uses LFP for all its batteries and has become a leader in terms of sales (70,022 in Sept. 2021) and safety. Many China EV manufactures also use LFP batteries.

BYD sales for September 2021

Source: InsideEVs

6. 2022 EV sales should be another boom year boosted by new EV factories

More new EV factories (such as Tesla's Giga Texas and Giga Berlin) mean more EV sales. So 2022 should again see another record for EV sales and a year of at least 50%+ growth. China's NEV subsidies may end in 2022 (unless extended again), so that may slow China 2022 EV sales; however USA should hopefully get improved subsidies or tax credits under President Biden (Build Back Better was recently passed by the House but still to go to the Senate).

In 2022 we will see many more new EV models, more electric pickup trucks, and cheaper EVs. By end 2022 we will start to see many EVs starting to hit purchase price parity with ICE vehicles. This is already happening in Europe and China helped by subsidies.

All of the above means 2022 should be another strong year for EV manufacturers, battery manufacturers and EV metal miners. Given the biggest surge in sales in 2022 will most likely come from Tesla and BYD, and Tesla SR will now use LFP; then the EV metals set to benefit the most will be lithium carbonate, iron phosphate, and graphite. NMC demand should also increase, just at a slower rate than what was previously anticipated.

Note: Most Chinese EV manufacturers use permanent magnet electric motors with neodymium. Tesla and others are working to reduce their use of neodymium.

Tesla gigafactory Texas is almost complete

Source: Teslarati

Tesla gigafactory Berlin nears completion

Source: @GF4 Tesla

Further reading (other new developments)

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Source: Mining.com courtesy Rio Tinto

Conclusion

A summary of the latest EV related trends is that booming 2021 EV sales are causing supply chain shortages. As a result, many EV companies are production constrained and waiting lists are growing bigger. The EV metal prices (especially lithium) are surging higher and we are starting to see a rush to secure supply as well as a number of lithium junior miner takeovers.

The great awakening has begun. The switch to EV is gaining speed and those that delayed (most ICE companies) are now battling to catch up or face bankruptcy before the decade ends. The early BEV movers such as Tesla and the Chinese EV OEMs (BYD Co, SAIC Motor [SHA:600104], XPeng, Nio, etc), plus to a lesser extent Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY), Stellantis Group (NYSE:STLA), are now dominating electric car sales market share.

A substantial and rapid shift towards LFP battery chemistries is a positive for the lithium brine/carbonate producers and a negative for the NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt miners). Graphite and the magnet rare earths are not impacted and generally doing well, noting neodymium thrifting is also an issue (see further reading section) and silicon in anodes reducing graphite content may also be an emerging trend. It certainly looks for now that 'lithium' is the premiere EV battery metal.

