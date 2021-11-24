Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone - from freelancers to Fortune 500s - be more motivated, productive, and connected.

Let's attach real numbers to this marketing message.

(Source: WeWork Q3 Earnings Presentation)

WeWork's network includes over 700 locations located in approximately 150 cities. Interestingly across 38 countries… with approximately 575,000 total memberships.

Those in the business community are likely aware of the burgeoning shared office space industry. But we were curious about the firm's origins and what it might be able to tell us.

So we dug past the surface details and gossip to dive into its fundamentals.

The Real WeWork Story And Timeline

(Source: WeWork)

As the Great Recession was kicking off in 2008, Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey established GreenDesk, an eco-friendly coworking company. Two years later, they sold it and began WeWork instead, opening its first location in New York City.

As a private company, WeWork went on to have at least 13 equity funding rounds, which raised nearly $13 billion. By 2014, it established its first international office in London. And a mere three years later, it had locations in 21 countries.

Yet this growth trajectory came with a heavy price tag.

WeWork lost over $2 billion in 2018 alone as both losses and revenue doubled. And according to Financial Times, WeWork lost $219,000 per hour per day from March of 2018 to March of 2019.

Cracks in its dam gave way to a flood of stories about:

Preposterous valuations

Failed corporate governance

Serious concerns regarding senior management.

Neumann, then CEO, even had to resign from the company (with a very nice severance package, admittedly).

To be clear, WeWork did make many hires, acquisitions, and partnerships over this period. That included hiring Time Warner Cable's CFO, acquiring a Chinese rival Naked Hub, and partnering with JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

But this brings us to exactly how much unnecessary activity it was involved in. Just to name a few, WeWork (also called the We Company after 2019) bought up:

Euclid, a company that observes movements of people in a workspace

Platiron School, a coding bootcamp

Designation, a for-profit design school

Spacious, a New York startup that transformed restaurants into co-working spaces.

There are very few instances when this pace and breadth of acquisition activity works out well - particularly true when the acquirer isn't (remotely) profitable.

More Bad Behavior From WeWork, Followed By A Turnaround

WeWork was effectively taking private equity capital from investors and re-deploying it into other private companies. The questionable capital allocation also included a $60 million luxurious private Gulfstream G650 for corporate purposes and trips for Adam’s family.

CEOs using corporate jets for personal reasons is an enormous red flag. It indicates a complete lack of caring about how their activities are viewed by employees, the public, and investors.

Meanwhile, WeWork paid $5.9 million to license its own name from its founders. The $5.9 million was paid to Adam for the trademark, which raised serious corporate governance concerns. Whether to ease those concerns and or other reasons, the entity co-owned by the previous CEO ultimately returned the payment for the trademarks back to WeWork.

By the end of 2019, WeWork's valuation had plummeted from a high of $47 billion to $12 billion. At best.

Now, once Neumann resigned his CEO position that September, the company's attitude and strategy appears to have intensely improved.

In addition to selling the Gulfstream jet, WeWork divested from three recently acquired businesses and laid off 2,000-3,000 personnel - including 20 long-time friends and family members of the founders. Plus, financier Softbank took control.

The results almost exactly two years later, are worth looking at.

(Source: WeWork Q3 Earnings Presentation)

On October 20, 2021, WeWork combined with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) BowX and started publicly trading the next day. The graphic above explains the deal's key aspects, including the ownership structure outlined in the pie graph.

SoftBank remains a major equity holder. Neumann and his affiliates own approximately 8% of the entire company. And BowX and private investment in a public equity (PIPE) make up another 15%-20%.

Q3 2021 Financial & Operating Results

Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs (GS) all went through major distress at some point too. Yet investors have made a lot of money off them since.

Examples like those are why we need to stay objective, even concerning companies with controversial pasts. We want to look for trends in revenue, profitability, and balance sheet health.

In which case, WeWork's total Q3 revenue was $661 million, up 11% quarter-over-quarter. While it posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $356 million.

Still, that was a $93 million improvement, or 18.7%, relative to Q2's $449 million loss. And WeWork ended Q3 with pro forma cash and unfunded cash commitments of $2.3 billion, including:

$477 million of available cash on hand as of September 30

$1.2 billion of net proceeds from the business combination with BowX

$550 million currently available under its senior secured notes facility

The repayment of its $350 million secured commercial paper facility

$450 million currently available under its $1.75 billion letter of credit facility.

So what can we make of all that?

Though WeWork's $356 million adjusted EBITDA loss confirms its continuing struggles, its 11% revenue increase shows decent improvement. Moreover, this was its fifth consecutive month of revenue growth and its highest monthly revenue ever.

Given EBITDA is negative, we already know generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) wasn't pretty. And operating cash flow was -$380 million with free cash flow at -$430 million.

Its net loss was $844 million, which includes $262 million of non-cash and non-recurring expenses. This reconciles with the adjusted EBITDA numbers. Yet, again, all of these negative numbers are improvements nonetheless.

From a liquidity standpoint, WeWork ended Q3 with pro forma cash and unfunded cash commitments of $2.3 billion with $477 million in true cash on hand. It also has $550 million available under its senior secured notes facility and several hundred million under a $1.75 billion credit facility.

In short, its liquidity profile appears adequate for its size and objectives.

WeWork's Portfolio Updates And Metrics

WeWork ended Q3 with 764 locations, approximately 932,000 workstations, and 546,000 physical memberships. That means its "occupancy" was 56%, another quarterly improvement.

(Source: 2021 Q3 Earnings Release)

Its all-access memberships, which gives greater access to its global portfolio, rose from 20,000 in Q2 to 32,000. And its space-as-a-service also saw good momentum with 155,000 desk sales equating to 9.3 million in square feet.

October's preliminary data of 45,000 desk sales continues that trend.

(Source: WeWork Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Next, let's talk about WeWork's considerable scale. Although it only owns 0.5% of U.S. office properties - which is still significant - it sold the equivalent of 9% of U.S. office leasing activity in Q3.

That statistic is an even higher 20% in Manhattan, where it began.

WeWork's international activity has comparable scale. Its Q3 leasing activity equated to 37% of London's traditional office activity and 13% of Paris'. Yet it represents approximately 1% of the office market in each.

With reported October occupancy eclipsing 60%, it's clear that the return to shared office space is well underway and besting pre-pandemic levels in some ways.

A less-covered aspect of WeWork's portfolio has long-term potential as well: WeWork Workplace software. Provided the cost makes sense, most large employers could benefit from utilizing this management software.

As companies transition to a WeWork model in their own offices - which many already have for obvious reasons - we expect strong demand for this service. To WeWork's credit, it's successfully deployed this technology with several brand names like Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

This is a comparatively high-margin business line that could bring firm-wide margins back into positive territory. In fact, we'd even say it needs this division to take off soon for it to have any reasonable chance at avoiding costly capital raises next year.

Assessing WeWork's Balance Sheet And Risk Analysis

Let's start with WeWork's balance sheet.

(Source: 2021 Q3 Earnings Release)

At $676.9 million, it isn't carrying a tremendous amount of goodwill on its balance sheet. Not relative to total assets of $21.96 billion.

But that's a good thing, since goodwill tends to overstate the average investor's interpretation of a firm's asset base.

Note that WeWork's total assets have declined since the end of 2020 due to the previously mentioned disposition activity. Yet its revenue has risen.

We'll also point out its $5.7 billion in property versus $13.4 billion in leased right-of-use assets. In other words, investors shouldn't confuse WeWork with a traditional real estate company.

The majority of its assets aren't in properties.

(Source: 2021 Q3 Earnings Release)

Far less positive is how its total liabilities of $23.97 billion exceed its total assets by $2.01 billion. This is partially because WeWork's long-term lease obligations are included as liabilities.

To the tune of $18.4 billion.

WeWork must eventually generate sufficient revenue to cover such fixed/variable costs. Since its inception - at least based on the financials we reviewed - it's relied on equity financing (e.g. raising money from Softbank) to close that gap.

Assessing WeWork's Balance Sheet And Risk Analysis - Continued

So how severe is this negative differential, and what kind of runway does WeWork have?

(Source: 2021 Q3 Earnings Release)

We don't have to look far to find the first clue.

Q3's revenue of $661 million is completely offset by location operating expenses of $752.5 million. And that's before $40.4 million in pre-opening location expenses and $233.9 million in general and administrative…

Both of which are cash expenses and need to be deducted to calculate cash flow. The most optimistic calculation has WeWork eating through $365.8 million per quarter, or $2.07 per share.

Given its liquidity profile of $477.2 million, available credit capacity, and the assumption of 2021's improving metrics, it can still survive seven quarters before having to tap the debt or equity markets. Or in cash flow terms, it would erode its $9.41 current share price to zero in roughly five quarters.

This doesn't suggest WeWork will run out of options in the next two years. It's survived and sometimes even thrived on private equity capital infusions in the past.

The public markets are generally less kind to equity raises, particularly when the trajectory to profitability is murky.

The recently IPO'd SoFi Technologies (SOFI), for example, announced a 50 million share secondary offering - which promptly sent it down over 6% intraday.

(Incidentally, WER thinks SoFi has a lot of potential. And it's interesting to see SoftBank listed as an affiliated entity on that equity issuance.)

Market Analysis & Peer Comparison

We believed shared and more dynamic office space utilization is here to stay.

(Source: WeWork Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The drivers behind WeWork's already impressive growth arguably accelerated because of the pandemic and related policies. That's why WeWork is hardly the only game in town.

Here's a quick list of just those WER was able to easily find:

Impact Hub, with over 100 locations across 50 countries

Your Alley, a smaller shop focused on select U.S. markets

District Cowork, which its website says operates in four U.S. cities

Make Offices, a small shop focused on Chicago, D.C., and Philly

Industrious Office, with over 100 locations across 50 countries

Techspace, a small shop focused on the largest U.S. cities

Venture X, with over 45 locations across five countries

Serendipity Labs, a small shop with 30 U.S. locations

Green Desk, a small shop mostly focused in NYC

SomaCentral, a small shop focused in San Francisco

Spaces, with over 400 locations across the Americas, Asia, and Pacific.

And this doesn't include Regus, Novel Coworking, Ucommune, or Talent Garden since they're more like shared office space platforms. Nor does it include dozens of other startups.

Even so, WeWork remains the heavyweight and could be positioned for significant growth - if current trends in flexible workspace continue. And if it doesn't go back to being cocky.

Assigning A Valuation On WeWork

Conflicting things can be true at the same time.

So yes, WeWork continues to eat through several hundred million in cash each quarter. And its core business isn't remotely profitable.

As-is, it will need to raise additional equity or debt in the next few quarters to remain solvent. Given that its total liabilities exceed its total assets, we're betting on the former solution (i.e., equity).

Still, WeWork currently generates annualized revenue of $2.64 billion compared to a market capitalization of just $6.39 billion. That 2.4x ratio is way better than a long list of other unprofitable, high-flying tech/trendy companies.

Consider how Lemonade (LMND) trades at 37x trailing 12-month revenues, Airbnb (ABNB) at 31x, and Uber Technologies (UBER) at 16x. And that last one had negative operating income of $3.5 billion in the past year.

(Source: WeWork Q3 Earnings Presentation)

WeWork's sizeable liabilities are 75% long-term lease obligations, with $2.2 billion and $660 million in unsecured and long-term debt. That would normally be very manageable with over $2.5 billion in annual revenue…

But WeWork's deeply negative operating margins negate that.

It also has $8.4 billion in convertible preferred stock outstanding. That's common for private companies, but it doesn't help common stock investors since it exceeds the company's entire market capitalization.

Yet WeWork is far more attractive today than it has been. If we underwrite 70% occupancy, revenue would be around $780 million quarterly. And it's feasible that the current $365 million run rate would improve to about $150 million in quarterly losses.

From there, a plan to reach profitability is at least possible.

In Conclusion…

WeWork remains a very high-risk investment.

But it at least has a fighter's chance with its new CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, in place.

He's been CEO of Brookfield Properties' Retail Group, vice chairman of Brookfield Properties Prior, and CEO of GGP. Plus, he's on the board of:

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Bowlero, iStar's (STAR) largest landlord.

And compared to most recently IPO'd tech-oriented companies, WeWork is cheap on a sales/revenue to market capitalization basis - one of the few ways to value unprofitable companies without clear paths to achieve profitability.

As investors in real estate investment trusts (REITs)… especially office landlords… we're keeping a close eye on WeWork and its peer group.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Back in 2019, Nareit assured, "REITs have very little exposure to WeWork." Using CoStar and S&P Global Market Intelligence data, it determined that only 15 U.S. REIT-owned office properties out of 2,800 has WeWork as a tenant.

But that could change from here…

