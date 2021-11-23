cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

In this article we take a look at Q3 results from the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) as well as some of the broader issues for BDC investors such as valuation, historic returns and income dynamics. Our main takeaway is that OCSL delivered OK headline returns - a drop in NII QoQ but in line with the trailing twelve-month average and a modest rise in the NAV.

However, the income and credit internals of the portfolio look quite strong with consistently positive net investments, an increase in portfolio yield, a drop in interest expense and no non-accruals, among other factors. OCSL also remains attractive on a valuation basis, having delivered sector-beating historic returns while trading at a below-sector valuation. OCSL is trading at a 102% valuation and a 8.33% dividend yield.

Q3 Update

OCSL delivered OK Q3 results. GAAP and adjusted NII (adjusted for part of the incentive fees and merger accounting) were $0.18 and $0.16 respectively - a drop for both metrics from the previous quarter. The QoQ NII fall is largely due to lower prepayment fees and original issue discounts. A drop in prepayments, however, is not all bad as a drop in prepayments also mitigates cash drag in the company's portfolio since there is less need to recycle returned capital into new investments.

NAV rose 0.8% which underperformed the broader sector NAV gain of close to 2% though it was not far off the median NAV change.

In its earnings release OCSL also increased its dividend by 7% to $0.155 per share - the 6th consecutive quarterly increase. OCSL has been rising dividends for a year-and-a-half which we can see in the left-hand chart. It compares very favorably to the broader BDC sector which is running pretty flat in aggregate on a normalized trailing twelve-month basis (red line, right-hand chart).

Part of this is due to the fact that OCSL has tended to underdistribute relative to its GAAP and adjusted NII as well as the fact that its NAV has grown 12% just over the past year which would have organically reduced its dividend yield on NAV, leaving room for a raise.

As it currently stands, OCSL still features a total dividend yield that is below the median and close to 1% below the average sector level.

With adjusted NII coverage of the next declared dividend of a bit over 103% there is probably not a ton more room for it to keep hiking, at least not at the pace we have gotten used to.

Valuation In Context

BDC valuations are related to total NAV returns so it makes sense to gauge valuation on this basis. Oaktree haven't managed the OCSL portfolio for 5 years (our go-to period) so we move down to the next "round number" and look at 3-year total NAV returns in the chart below.

On this basis, OCSL looks fairly attractive - being at the lower valuation of BDCs that have delivered returns in the 10-15% range over the last 3 years. What is impressive about OCSL is it has done so while running a very low common equity allocation of around 2% in its portfolio.

OCSL has tended to trade at a discount to the average market valuation as we see in the charts below. This is unusual for a BDC that has delivered much stronger returns than the sector average. More recently, the valuation has compressed towards the sector average and we expect this trend to continue or at least provide a margin of safety.

Returns In Context

OCSL has put up very strong returns in the broader sector context - 3Y total NAV returns are beating the sector average by 3.36% per annum. We don't track returns prior to Oaktree management taking over since prior returns from Fifth Street Finance are not representative of current management.

If we drill down into quarterly total NAV returns vs. the sector (yellow line showing the differential to the sector on a trailing twelve-month basis - i.e., outperforming if above zero and vice-versa).

What is interesting here is that the OCSL return profile has been somewhat cyclical which can be seen by the yellow line oscillating. Over the last two quarters, OCSL has delivered below sector-average returns (blue bars below red bars) though this is offset by the previous outperformance. Our base case is that OCSL continues to outperform the broader sector though this may be somewhat more difficult if the recent M&A / private equity trend continues as strong as it has been recently - something which has supported equity holdings of the BDC sector and which may not benefit OCSL as much due to its relatively low common equity allocation at 2% versus an average of 9% in the sector.

Income Dynamics

OCSL is not the best positioned BDC as far as NII sensitivity to rising rates is concerned with an expected drop in NII for up to a 1% rise in short-term rates. OCSL don't provide a more granular breakdown but we suspect that the company will need a move in rates above 1.25% in order to see a boost in NII. Currently, the market doesn't expect rates to rise more than 1% before the end of 2023 which means that we could see a drop in NII as the Fed gets rates off the ground. That said, OCSL expects a drop in NII in the 2.5% range which is not the end of the world. Plus, there are other significant mitigants pushing the other way, meaning we wouldn't be surprised if NII is above its current level even in a scenario where short-term rates rise 1%.

OCSL has continued to do a good of job of organically growing the portfolio with a larger number of originations than prepayments / sales. There was a very sizable increase in Q3 of over 8%.

The other side of the coin of positive net new investments is a rise in leverage in recent quarters. Net leverage is slightly lower at 0.95x and is near the high-end of the company's target range of 0.85 times to 1.0 times. This suggests we should not see a similarly strong uptrend in leverage in the medium term as we have over the last few quarters.

The other key favorable income dynamic for OCSL is a fairly unusual divergence between its asset-side and liability yields. The weighted-average yield on its debt investments has risen since 2000 from 8% to 8.7% while its debt expense has fallen from 3.1% to 2.4%. This is a Goldilocks scenario for OCSL investors, as it increases NII from both sides of the balance sheet. One question is whether an increase in asset-side yields also comes with an increase in risk.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, OCSL issued $350m 2.7% 2027 senior notes earlier in the year. What is interesting is that the company subsequently swapped it to Libor+1.658% which does two things. First, it lowers the company's interest expense on the $350m issuance from 2.7% to about 1.75% at current levels of Libor (though this would reverse if Libor rises above 1%, i.e., equivalent to about 4 Fed hikes). And, secondly, it minimizes the impact on NII from changes in short-term rates. About 3/4 of the company's liabilities is in floating-rate format (whether via the credit facilities or the swapped 2027 note) which is relatively high in the sector. This also means that OCSL will not benefit as much from a significant rise in short-term rates as most of the rest of the sector.

Ultimately, there is no right or wrong here - it's an economic choice. OCSL gets to enjoy lower interest expense today but may have to bear a significantly higher cost in case Libor rises sharply. Conversely, BDCs with a larger fixed-rate liability profile have to bear a higher interest expense today but will see a slower, if any, rise in interest expense if Libor rises.

Something else worth highlighting is that OCSL has about $83m (3.2% of total investments) of lower-yielding tradable loans on its balance sheet which it could opportunistically rotate from into private credit at significantly higher yields. This could provide another income tailwind in the portfolio.

Portfolio Quality

Apart from income dynamics and valuation, it's always important to keep an eye on portfolio quality. This is probably the hardest task for BDC investors, since, unlike most other portfolio metrics, it is less transparent which leaves us with a number of imperfect proxies.

First and foremost, a poorly performing portfolio with significant credit losses is unlikely to see a strong NAV uptrend. On this metric OCSL looks fantastic with a NAV that is at its highs and the highest in the sector on a normalized 3-year basis (i.e., normalized to start at 100 as of 3 years ago). Part of this is arguably due to underdistribution and lack of special/supplemental dividends, presumably due to its large capital loss carry forwards.

Portfolio allocation has slightly moved up the capital structure with a larger allocation to first-lien loans and a drop in second-lien loans and unsecured debt. We include the JV allocation into the first-lien portion.

Non-accruals have fallen and have been at zero in the last several quarters - below the sector average of 1.7% on a fair-value basis.

PIK income has risen to 7.8% and is a bit above the sector average of 6.2%, something that bears watching.

Management seems happy with the credit quality of the portfolio

Credit quality remains very strong as a testament to our disciplined underwriting and risk-controlled approach to investing. As with the prior quarter, we had no investments on non-accrual at the close of the fourth quarter and non-core investments represented just 5% of the portfolio at fair value at quarter-end.

Takeaways

OCSL remains attractive within the broader BDC space. It looks well positioned to grow its income level in the medium term, has a very strong track record and trades at a decent valuation, particularly relative to its historic returns. A couple of things we continue to watch are its level of PIK income as well as its ability to navigate a rise in short-term rates where it is a bit more vulnerable than the broader sector due to its focus on floating-rate liabilities.