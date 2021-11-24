Tim Boyle/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been a controversial stock lately, particularly for the ordinarily staid telecom industry. Here, I delve more deeply into some of the bearish arguments that have been put forward against AT&T, including the upcoming dividend cut, poor past performance, distrust of management, the One America News controversy, and doubts about NewCo's competitiveness. For the most part, I'd contend that these arguments are backward-looking, or more than priced-in already.

It's possible, though, that still other issues could continue to keep T under pressure. One bearish argument that's worth paying closer attention to is the possibility/extent of structural weakness in the face of competition. While I might not have a great answer on this, I take a stab at the issue. However, the key question for investors, of course, is not whether AT&T is disadvantaged in some respects, but how much this is priced-in, already. I contend that it is too soon to write-off AT&T, and that the negative sentiment surrounding the stock is an opportunity for long-term investors.

Background

As AT&T's stock price has continued to get beaten down over the past 18 months, its cheap valuation has not been in dispute. Nevertheless, a range of bearish arguments are put forward to justify why this scorned dividend dog is not worthy of investment. Given the large amount of articles on T, here I aim to delve more deeply specifically into some of these bearish arguments, including the following:

A history of underperformance. Although the past theoretically should not predict the future, one can't help but wonder why anything should change, going forward.

Related to the above, much of the same old management that was behind AT&T's value-destructive M&A spree of previous years continues to helm the ship.

The One America News (OAN) controversy.

Confusion around the merits of the spin-off of WarnerMedia and its merger with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA)(DISCB)(DISCK).

AT&T's heavy debt load, including the burden of higher-than-expected spectrum costs.

Structural weakness/competition, including with 5G, and as AT&T and others rely on promotional efforts in an effort to gain/maintain market share, at the expense of margin.

Given the lack of trust towards management, one might wonder if AT&T will even live up to its down-sized $8B-$9B of targeted payouts.

Of course, even when most bearish arguments are backward-looking or priced-in already, some other problem could come along and push the stock price down further, anyways. Probably the most concerning "known" risk is the potential structural weakness of AT&T, and competitive pressures which could diminish profitability in the industry. The latter concern has presumably contributed to a sell-off of AT&T's peers, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), as well, over recent months.

First, an Update on RemainCo: Cheaper Than Ever

(NOTE: For those not familiar with AT&T's upcoming spin-off of WarnerMedia and its merger into Discovery, you may want to check out a previous article such as this one.)

AT&T shareholders probably want to keep one eye on the stock price of Discovery, which recently staged a mini-bounce (perhaps temporary) off of its recent lows, after 2021Q3 earnings, as subscriber adds were decent (+3M, to reach 20M) and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels reported that they expect to have net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA leverage down to <4.5x at deal close, versus the 5x that was originally expected. At the same time, T has declined, closing below $25 over the past week.

The consequence of these price movements is that NewCo had an implied market cap of ~$59.4B (i.e., 697M diluted Discovery shares * $24.73/.29) as of Friday's close, of which 71%, or $42.2B, goes to AT&T shareholders - this is around 24% of AT&T's current market cap. This leaves ~$130B for RemainCo, such that we get the following valuation measures:

A post-deal yield now reaching ~6.4%. For RemainCo and NewCo combined, the post-deal is ~4.8%.

The forward 2023 FCF ratio is about ~6.5x, with $20B+ of anticipated free cash flow (if you believe this cash flow projection).

Past Performance and Doubts About Management - Turning a Corner?

AT&T's current total return underperformance relative to the S&P 500 started somewhere around 2013, not long before the DirecTV deal was announced in May 2014. Just when it seemed like AT&T's total return might have been catching up in 2016, the Time Warner acquisition was announced in October of that year. Many probably looked the other way, given the supposedly stable, secure dividend income - only to have their faith shaken by the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal's implied dividend cut for the combined NewCo and RemainCo. Ironically, the post-deal forward yield on RemainCo of ~6.4% is now roughly where T was at, prior to the deal announcement.

Obviously, we can't just look in the rearview mirror to discern what the future holds, but one can wonder why anything should change, given that much of the old management and governance is still in place. For instance, the Board of Directors, with an average tenure of almost 6 years, would have backed AT&T's dubious M&A record, and CEO John Stankey was directly involved. It's hard to say whether he was a true believer in the deals, or did whatever was necessary to get the job done - the reality is that going against the grain is not a great way to climb the ranks, in many organizations. Maybe we won't know the exact decision-making dynamics, until Stephenson and Stankey come out with their best-selling memoir/management advice classics, hahaha.

In fairness, the global nature of the D2C streaming race might not have been obvious in 2016. Netflix's (NFLX) hegemony wasn't as obvious back in 2016, either - its revenues have more than tripled since then. But one would think that management is paid enough to know better than most.

A key reason for why I would give management the benefit of the doubt, at this stage, is that Stankey et al. seem intent on undoing as much of the M&A damage as possible, and didn't waste much time going about it. In the first year of Stankey's tenure, AT&T has undertaken divestitures of DirecTV, WarnerMedia, the Vrio video unit, its Government Solutions unit, etc. Arguably, these actions amount to a credible signal of a new, simpler, direction for the company. Note that while the DirecTV divestiture implied a massive loss of ~$50B, the WarnerMedia divestiture came out to roughly what they paid.

One America News and AT&T's Role - Likely to Blow Over

The One America News (OAN) controversy looks like one more complication that AT&T should be able to mitigate, after having spun out DirecTV into a standalone company. Many have probably forgotten about this issue already, but comments about it came up on my last article, so in the interest of thoroughness, I address it here.

While I don't want to get sidetracked into a political morass, to be clear, if AT&T did actively promote misinformation or knowingly back those that did, public reproach would be well-deserved. But after reading a Reuters report on the subject, here are a few observations that come to mind on OAN:

AT&T did suggest a conservative news network to compete with Fox, and it makes business sense to cater to a range of consumers. They already had several channels closer to the other side of the political spectrum.

At the time that OAN was founded in 2013, the pandemic and Donald Trump's presidency, two aspects of the controversial OAN coverage, weren't even on the horizon.

"Conservative news" shouldn't have to be synonymous with misinformation and conspiracy theories. The responsibility for any misinformation should reside primarily with the network's owners, managers, and news staff. Trying to implicate AT&T as a major protagonist looks somewhat sensationalistic.

The "funding" that AT&T apparently provided appears to be the same kind of revenue that would go to any network carried by a cable distributor.

Interestingly, DirecTV only started carrying OAN in 2017 after the Herrings (the owners/operators of OAN) litigated to that effect.

Overall, this looks like something where the original idea (having another conservative network) was not unreasonable, but then things went in unintended directions. It's not clear that there will be any significant business implications to this controversy. I'd expect that AT&T's role in this, however indirect it might have been, will blow over, if it hasn't already.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NewCo) - Not a Lightweight Contender

Some skeptics of the deal have contended that NewCo will have a hard time competing against a daunting field of bigger players that have a head start. The inconsistency with this bearish argument is that if you don't like the prospects of NewCo in competing against the likes of Netflix, Disney (DIS), and Amazon (AMZN), then there really wouldn't be any good reason to like WarnerMedia any better when it was buried inside a telecom.

Maybe HBO Max helped to reduce AT&T's churn by a few bps, but it would have been a persistent drag on free cash flow in the face of increased content spending requirements. Offering HBO Max for free is just another kind of promotion, anyways, and AT&T expects to continue bundling HBO Max for wireless customers. The D2C streaming race is global now, and the media assets need scale and a focused management.

One could instead argue that the media assets have deteriorated, regardless of whether they're within AT&T or NewCo, but I don't recall seeing this argument much. This would also contradict indications that suggest otherwise:

Tangible progress that's been made on rolling out HBO Max and adding subscribers, now guiding for 70M-73M by EOY across HBO and HBO Max.

WarnerMedia revenues were up 14% in 2021Q3, year-over-year.

Deep libraries of content are more valuable than ever, given the intense competition. No doubt there are others that have unrequited desire for WarnerMedia's assets. There has also been speculation that NewCo could be a target.

Although WarnerMedia lagged behind others on Oscars, it led on Emmy nominations, narrowly edging out Netflix. These outcomes vary year-to-year, anyways.

The aforementioned progress with getting to <4.5x leverage by deal close, and Discovery's +3M subscribers in 2021Q3.

Resumption of sports.

Recently, Squid Game has attracted a lot of buzz - but hit shows come and go, and one can never be sure where the next hit will come from. Netflix will continue generating hits as a result of its ~$17B+ of annual cash content spend - but NewCo is not a lightweight, either, and plans to spend around $20B, annually. SA contributors on Discovery (and by extension, NewCo) have been "Bullish/Very Bullish", overall. Having said this, CEO David Zaslav could be looking to bulk up further with more M&A, some time after the deal close, if/when other players decide that they're sub-scale. NewCo is not without risk, but to me it looks like the upside outweighs the downside.

Debt - Considerable, But Not Unlike Peers

Management has guided to leverage 2.6x net debt to adjusted EBITDA after deal close, versus ~3.1x, currently. While debt will continue to be an issue for AT&T as further spectrum costs add an additional burden, the situation should improve, overall, once the WarnerMedia divestiture closes. Debt, of course, is nothing out-of-the-ordinary for the industry, as peers Verizon and T-Mobile (TMUS) have net debt to EBITDA ratios of around ~2.9x (($168.8B-$24.4)/$50.3B) and ~2.7x (($103.4B-$30.7B)/$26.8B), respectively, not counting capital leases. Debt is also likely to be higher in the early days of a new wireless standard, as spectrum is acquired, upfront.

Structural Weakness as AT&T Lags on 5G and Leans Into Promotions

Structural weakness is probably the most significant potential issue. One wouldn't necessarily know this by looking at the recent results, with growing subscriber numbers and a 14.5% increase in adjusted EPS - Another reason for why it's easy to overlook potential structural weakness is that it hasn't seemed to be a significant part of the investor psychology around the stock, in recent months. But apart from the debt load and years of value-destructive M&A, AT&T lags behind T-Mobile on 5G, has a legacy wireline business, and has been sacrificing margin to gain market share by leaning into promotions.

Source: AT&T 2021Q3 earnings slides.

Source: AT&T 2021Q3 earnings slides.

Apart from the promotions, most of these structural issues are nothing new and didn't just pop-up since May, during which time the stock has sold off by another 25%+. But just because most bear arguments are inadequate doesn't mean that the stock can't continue to go down for other valid (or invalid) reasons.

While AT&T and Verizon are somewhat circumspect about the competition in their earnings calls, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert speaks with open disdain about his telecom peers. A sampling of his commentary is as follows:

(T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert) AT&T and Verizon are running expensive promotions to put 5G devices in their customers' hands even though they are unlikely to find a much faster 5G signal or notice a difference in speeds most of the time [...] According to our polling, perception for overall network reliability has increased over 20% year-over-year and is now higher than AT&T. Our recognition as the 5G leader among potential customers has increased over 80% from a year ago. [...] (T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik) And one final point around the quality of earnings in the industry. Several analysts have written about how AT&T has rung up over $4 billion of promotions on their balance sheet, and how it will pressure their ARPU and margins for years to come.

Source: T-Mobile 2021Q3 earnings call.

The following illustrates how AT&T lags behind in valuable mid-band spectrum. As I conveyed in my last T article, it will probably take AT&T and Verizon until 2023 to catch up on mid-band deployment to where TMUS will be by EOY-2021. AT&T spent $27B on spectrum at the C-Band auction, in January, and is expected to have spent ~$10B in the more recent auction, in October. That compares to $53B spent by Verizon, earlier this year.

Source: Reuters.

Source: Reuters.

Eyeballing the figure above, it looks like AT&T could need an additional ~$30B of spending to catch up to where T-Mobile is now - though bidding dynamics could no doubt play a role, and presumably there are other factors in the network design/engineering. These expenditures wouldn't have been entirely unexpected, although the January auction ended up costing ~2.7x+ what was originally anticipated, in total ($81B versus $20B-$30B). For comparison, AT&T expects to have monetized about $50B of its assets, as a result of its divestitures.

Notwithstanding T-Mobile's claims, 5G is in the early stages in the U.S., and marketing still outpaces the service reality. T-Mobile is ahead, but all three telecoms have work to do. Churn is something to keep an eye on, but it is currently low for AT&T at around 0.72% in 2021Q3.

Recent Promotions

Promotions come and go, even ones that offer up to $1000 off of new phones (versus $700-$800, for T-Mobile and Verizon), which is then amortized over 3 years. A $200 difference, for example, works out to about $5.56/month, relative to plans that are $75+/month, if I can read fine print correctly. As quoted above, analyst estimates put the cost of AT&T's promotions at ~$4B+ of additional liabilities on AT&T's balance sheet - but this is in contrast to the ~$65B in enterprise value that AT&T has lost since the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal was announced.

One could look at the 5G disadvantage and the margin-sacrificing promotions as two independent negatives that compound each other - alternatively, though, one could see the promotions as a strategic response to the 5G situation. By luring consumers into a 3-year plan, AT&T has a better chance to hold onto them during a period when AT&T is still catching up on 5G - particularly since much of the newly-acquired spectrum only becomes available in 3 years. Rather than being a new, permanent, end-state, the promotions look like a rational response to a disadvantaged situation, and they are also aimed at moving consumers to higher-ARPU plans. The downside is that ~2 years is a long time for many investors, and to be at a 5G disadvantage.

Erosion in Legacy Wireline

Another area of structural weakness for AT&T could arguably be its legacy wireline business. Consumer wireline EBITDA saw slight revenue growth of $0.1B as "Fiber strength offset legacy declines", while business wireline EBITDA declined by $0.2B, year-over-year. Business wireline accounted for 20% of Communications EBITDA in 2021Q3 -- it includes legacy voice services which are "in decline as customers switch to wireless or VoIP services provided by [AT&T], cable companies or other internet-based providers".

It seems myopic to over-emphasize q-o-q and y-o-y changes, though, particularly for a smaller, specific business segment - e.g., 2020 included "one-time demand-driven benefits related to the pandemic". This also misses the bigger picture that AT&T is in the early stages of a transformation to a simpler, more focused company.

Source: AT&T 2021Q3 earnings slides.

It's inevitable that legacy products will eventually see decline, but AT&T isn't a complete technological laggard. There has been discussion about whether 5G, once fully deployed, could replace home broadband (i.e. so more competition for cable operators, also) - but Fiber is also a best-in-class connectivity option, and most internet usage is generally around the home, office, etc.

More on Risks

AT&T's stock price could, of course, go lower. As the saying goes, in the short term, the stock market is a voting machine, and many investors are not a fan of T's dividend cut, or are wary of selling by others. Fundamentals could also deteriorate for unexpected reasons. Some risks with AT&T stock:

Investor sentiment that continues to sour, irrespective of fundamental developments. The recent ex-dividend and record dates in early October appeared to prompt a sell-off from which the stock price hasn't recovered.

AT&T and Verizon will be at a disadvantage on 5G versus T-Mobile for the next 2+ years. This could be one motivation for the recent promotions, to help hold onto subscribers. A 10x improvement in 5G speed would be a big difference for some, while others probably don't use enough mobile data for it to matter. Note that consumers also need to have 5G-enabled devices.

The high cost of mid-band spectrum is an added burden for AT&T and Verizon, which could hobble them going forward.

Projections for $20B+ of free cash flow require some cost-cutting and mid single-digit EBITDA growth, and could be overly optimistic.

Another dividend cut. Personally, I would be indifferent to dividends versus buybacks at opportune prices, but any additional cuts would clearly disgruntle the dividend investor base even further.

Other risks that I've overlooked.

Helping to offset these risks are a bunch of positives, including the transformation to simplify the business, gains in fiber and postpaid wireless subscribers, a rebound in the media business, and a depressed valuation that contrasts with steady operational results.

Final Thoughts

The price action of a stock can weigh heavily on the minds of investors when forming one's views of a company's prospects - even the usual barrage of bullish T articles has slowed down, just when things are starting to get interesting (there have only been a few T articles in November, so far!). Recently, T has continued to be under pressure, even as DISCK saw a modest bounce - the implication is that RemainCo's market value has eroded further.

While it's hard to say exactly how all the puts and takes balance out with the divestitures, additional spectrum outlays, and impact of recent promotional efforts, everything should be put in the context of the depressed valuation, which should help to offset some of the risks. Furthermore, it could make sense to lean into promotions during a period where AT&T will be catching up on 5G.

Although I would expect the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal close in 2022H1 to alleviate some of the downward pressure on T, realistically, a bigger recovery might take longer, as investors re-evaluate and see if they can regain confidence in AT&T management. And one obviously can't rule out the possibility of further downside risk. While T-Mobile could be a safer bet based on its 5G leadership, the negative sentiment around AT&T tied to the deal and dividend cut has made it look like an opportunity for long-term investors.

Please let me know your thoughts and feedback on AT&T in the comments below.