Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) came public via IPO on November 17th pricing at $15 per share, the middle of the expected range, and is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. They plan to design, make, sell, and license solar mobility applications (see the next section below, including two operating segments, for details). It was a notably smaller offering relative to the recent Rivian (RIVN) mega IPO with SEV only selling 11.5 mm shares with 1.5 mm share over allotment. This should yield about $176 mm in net proceeds including the shoe and an opening enterprise value of roughly $1.06 B. The IPO was initially quite popular, reaching a second trading day high of $47.49 before crashing back to earth over the course of the subsequent three sessions.

The company has offices in Germany. Their patent-protected injection molding process yields solar cells embedded in polymer, a solution that is lighter in weight, thinner, more flexible, higher energy density, lower cost to produce, and more durable compared to glass covered solar. Glass covered solar is heavy, inflexible, easily broken and therefore dangerous. As such it is generally not as well suited for mobile applications. Additionally, the company has developed its own master power point tracker central unit (MCU) to manage the uneven charging of solar cells placed on different parts of a vehicle. While the company had generated no revenues through the dates covered by the prospectus, they will begin to see modest revenues in 4Q21 as they deliver test products to a wide variety of interested manufacturers.

Sono Will Run Two Operating Segments

Segment One: Roof top and side solar

They plan to license or sell their products to makers of transit buses, light EV trucks, and diesel and EV trucks, as well as for other OEM cars, vans, trains, boats and even building applications. Applications include supplementary power for HVAC in diesel buses or range extension for EV transit buses. For trucks, this can take the form of power refrigeration systems, displacing costlier diesel, or act as a range extender in larger EV trucks. In smaller format EVs, Sono products could mean operation that is virtually free of charging infrastructure.

We noted above the solution is lightweight and durable relative to solar glass solutions. It's also powerful as they note a 12-meter bus with roof and side panels can yield up to 16 kWh per day (potentially an extra 10 miles of range). With larger trucks, the yield is significantly greater at up to 82 kWh per day which could offset half, to as much as all, of the required power to run a truck's refrigerator unit. They see their applications reducing total cost of ownership while improving the buyer's ESG metrics.

Sales are expected to come from roof and side panel integrations in new vehicles, as well as retrofits. Management notes they have begun marketing the technology to mobility and transportation manufacturers and have shipped prototype products for testing. To date, they have received purchase orders or letters of intent from Class 8 trailer makers, autonomous EV shuttle producers, as well as for trains, trucks, buses, and boats. Sono indicated they have over 15,000 pre-orders from business customers; although, these are non-binding orders with no down payments.

Segment Two: The Sion SEV (solar electric vehicle), their own passenger car

They plan to produce and direct sell this solar augmented BEV beginning in 2023. To be clear, this is a battery EV with solar all over the body, integrated into polymer body panels. To us, it looks a lot like a Honda Fit but with solar that can extend its range by up to 21 miles per day.

The solar body panels help to recharge the car while parked or driving. During the IPO road show, management gave an example of a typical application where the Sion could excel. In Germany, the typical commute is 10 miles and the average EV there needs to recharge about every 2 weeks. In this use case, they expect an 8-week recharge cycle for the Sion, significantly reducing total cost of ownership (less charges), as well as being generally more convenient (less need for at-home charger, less stops at retail charging outlets). In some use cases, the Sion may even be able to be operated independently of charging infrastructure.

Given the wrapping, it comes in just one color, a semi-translucent flat black. To keep costs down, they plan to offer it as a one-variant type car - kind of like the Beetle of SEVs. The second-generation fully-functioning prototype was rolling in January of 2021. The car will be contract manufactured (more on this below), and sales will initially be focused on European markets.

It's notable that pre-IPO they had over 16,000 refundable reservations for the Sion. In the past, we've kind of shoulder shrugged at reservation numbers from smaller BEV names, as they are generally non-binding $100 type orders. SEV reservations are a bit different in our view. The average reservation fee here is the equivalent of ~ $2,800, translating into ~ $400 mm at a blended sales price (the expected price tag started lower with early reservations and has risen this year). The latest expected sales price is €28,500 (or about $32,000). In our view, a nearly $3,000 deposit means the consumer wants the car and isn't just pumping up orders because they own the stock or plan to own the stock, which has been our suspicion with some U.S. EV reservation figures. Furthermore, this puts the Sion in a very affordable price window as EVs go. With a 120 kW motor and a top speed of 87 mph, it's not a Tesla, but it's not meant to be either.

Some items we think potential buyers of SEV stock should be aware of:

As noted above, this is a "two guys in a garage" type name that initially crowd-sourced funding. They built their first SEV in that garage, and they are the CEOs and in their 20s. With that said, the CFO hails from BMW, and their board has Volvo, BMW, and Credit Suisse on their resumes.

Like many smaller EV players, Sono plans to employ an asset-light structure, with the Sion contract manufactured at an existing facility in Trollhättan, Sweden, using an extensive list of off-the-shelf or modestly modified components plus their body panels. There was some doubt as to where exactly the Sion would be assembled at the time of the IPO. They planned to use an old Saab plant, but that site is owned by Evergrande and its availability may be in question. Also, managing the supply chain for this type of manufacturing can be difficult under normal global supply chain conditions. Given that conditions are anything but normal, at this time we could see delays in shipments; although, we note they do have seasoned automotive veterans from BMW and Daimler AG in place to help manage the process.

Conclusion

In the wake of the offering, they will have approximately 74 mm shares (assuming the overallotment is exercised), minimal debt, and cash on hand of ~ $170 mm. At last night's closing price of $20.83, this yields an enterprise value of less than $1.4 B. This is tiny in the EV space where Bloomberg NEF sees a rapid increase in market share for BEV and plug-in hybrid vehicles. BNEF forecasts growth in BEV and plug-in hybrid market share jumping from 4% in 2020 to a whopping 34 to 58% by 2030. It's a big range to be sure, but either end represents massive growth. Our view is this leaves a lot of room for innovative smaller players. While the Sion is interesting and probably the first major source of revenues, it is the licensing of the technology to larger and varied OEMs we see as special. In time, licensing could be much more significant especially to fleets where total cost of ownership is more important relative to the initial purchase price considerations of the retail buyer. Still, we do like the two-pronged approach here as the Sion can be a cash flow providing bridge and technology proving ground for potential customers until technology licensing orders of size materialize. Also, unlike many of the EVs that came public in 2020 and 2021 via SPAC, SEV's timeline to first sales is just around the corner. While many of those names had longer timelines involved, with some speaking to price to sales ratios on 2026 or later revenue, they also had less credible reservation bookings. SEV's reservation bookings suggest a rapid move on lower single-digit metrics. We own a small position here and consider this name one to watch closely for not too distant catalysts.