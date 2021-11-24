Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

I maintain my Neutral rating for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) following the company's Q3 earnings drop and subsequent stock price correction. My prior update for SNAP was published on August 6, 2021 after the company reported its Q2 2021 results. In the current article, I review Snap Inc.'s third quarter earnings and assess its future financial outlook, and determine if the stock is attractive as a potential investment candidate now.

Apple's (AAPL) iOS privacy changes have led to SNAP's Q3 2021 actual revenue and its Q4 2021 revenue guidance coming in below market expectations. With the market having less confidence in Snap Inc.'s ability to generate strong revenue growth in line with the goals it set at its February 2021 Investor Day, SNAP's valuations have de-rated significantly in line with a substantial share price correction in the last one month.

SNAP remains a Hold for me. Snap Inc.'s Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple has come down to close to its three-year historical average, but the stock's revenue growth expectations are also more modest now. Given that it is difficult to determine when Snap Inc.'s revenue growth momentum can recover, it is tough to have a positive view of the company's shares at the moment, which makes a Neutral rating fair.

Snap Inc. Earnings

SNAP's share price has fallen by -34% from $75.11 as of October 21, 2021 to $49.26 as of November 22, 2021 in the past one month. The company's shares already dropped by -27% in a single day to close at $55.14 on October 22, 2021, after it reported Q3 2021 earnings on the previous day after trading hours.

On the surface, Snap Inc.'s 3Q 2021 financial performance appeared to be very good. SNAP's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share jumped significantly from $0.01 in Q3 2020 to $0.17 in Q3 2021, while its revenue expanded by +57% YoY to $1.07 billion over the same period as per the company's Q3 2021 results press release.

But SNAP's top line in the third quarter came in -3% below the sell-side analysts' consensus sales forecast, and this was the first time in seven quarters that the company had failed to meet market expectations in terms of its revenue growth. Also, while Snap Inc.'s YoY top line expansion of +57% seemed decent on an absolute basis, it represented a significant deceleration as compared to the company's Q2 2021 YoY sales growth of +116%. Furthermore, SNAP had guided earlier in late-July that it expects its revenue to rise by +58-60% in Q3 2021, so the company's Q3 sales growth also fell short of management guidance.

Snap Inc.'s top line expanded by +9% QoQ in Q3 2021, with an increase in (exact quantum not disclosed) the sales for the company's brand focused advertising business being partially offset by flattish revenue growth for its direct response advertising business as disclosed at its Q3 results briefing.

As a result of supply chain issues, corporates are finding it hard to satisfy client demand and are reducing their advertising spend in tandem with lower expected sales. This has hurt both the brand focused advertising and direct response advertising businesses.

But Snap Inc.'s direct response advertising business has under-performed its brand focused advertising business in the recent quarter, with Apple (AAPL) introducing more privacy features as part of the iOS 14.5 upgrade in April 2021. SNAP acknowledged at the company's Q3 2021 earnings call that "industry changes to the way advertising is targeted, optimized, and measured on iOS that created a more significant impact on our business than we had expected." It didn't help that the direct response advertising business has been growing at a more rapid pace as compared to the brand focused advertising business, and the former accounts for more than half of Snap Inc.'s total revenue.

The screenshots provided by Apple below illustrate how iOS users now have better visibility and control of their data privacy following recent changes.

Changes To iOS Data Privacy

Source: Apple's January 27, 2021 Press Release

But it is not all doom and gloom for SNAP in the recent third-quarter. Snap Inc.'s new product innovation and geographic expansion efforts seemed to have paid off as validated by the company's operating metrics.

In my April 13, 2021 initiation article for Snap Inc., I noted that the company's "new products, including Spotlight, have increased the amount of time that the company's users spend on Snapchat", and suggested this will eventually lead to "higher advertising revenue" for SNAP. At the company's recent quarterly results briefing, SNAP disclosed that Spotlight's time spent per daily active user and the number of daily active users increased QoQ in Q3 2021, and revealed that "daily Spotlight submissions (are) more than doubling" vis-a-vis Q2 2021.

With regards to international expansion, it is noteworthy that SNAP's worldwide daily active user net additions of approximately +13 million in Q3 2021 were mainly driven by the Rest of the World region, which saw DAU net additions of +10 million in the recent quarter. This implies that Snap Inc. has a good chance of expanding its total addressable market by tapping on growth opportunities in its foreign markets.

SNAP's Daily Active Users Across Different Geographic Markets

Source: Snap Inc.'s Q3 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

In the next section, I touch on the financial forecasts for SNAP.

What Is The Forecast For Snap Stock?

Snap Inc. is now guiding for Q4 2021 revenue to be in the $1,165 million to $1,205 million range, or a mid-point revenue guidance of $1,185 million, as highlighted in the company's Q3 presentation slides. This translates into QoQ and YoY revenue growth rates of +11% and +30%, respectively.

SNAP's top line guidance for the final quarter of this year was disappointing, if one compares it to two relevant benchmarks.

Firstly, Wall Street analysts had earlier anticipated Snap Inc. delivering sales of $1.36 billion in Q4 2021, so Snap Inc.'s management guidance came in -13% lower.

Secondly, it might be more challenging for SNAP to meet the company's intermediate term top-line expansion target.

I noted in my prior August 6, 2021 article on Snap Inc. that "SNAP guided for a minimum revenue CAGR of 50% in the medium term" at its Investor Day in February 2021, and stressed that "Wall Street is not exactly convinced" going by consensus financial forecasts at that time. SNAP's +30% YoY revenue growth guidance for Q4 2021 is significantly below the +50% mark, and will make the sell-side analysts and buy-side investors even more skeptical of the company's ability to deliver its mid-term top line expansion goals.

More importantly, it might not be just a single bad quarter for SNAP in Q4 2021. Based on the market consensus' revenue estimates, Wall Street sees Snap Inc. being unable to achieve YoY revenue growth in excess of +50% (management's medium term goal) for eight of the next nine quarters between Q4 2021 and Q4 2023.

The investment community's negative expectations are not totally unfounded. When asked a question at the Q3 2021 earnings call whether "the issues going on with Apple, is getting back to a normal" in "quarters" or "years", SNAP did not commit to any specific timeline. Specifically, Snap Inc. would only comment that it has "certainly seen some early signs of success" using "first party solutions" as a means to "close that measurement gap for our advertising partners" in view of the new iOS privacy changes.

Is Snapchat Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my August 2021 update on SNAP, I cautioned that "Snap Inc.'s current rich valuations imply lofty growth expectations, so the stock can easily de-rate on any subsequent revenue and earnings disappointments." Unfortunately, the bear case scenario has been realized.

According to S&P Capital IQ data, Snapchat stock's consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple has compressed from its three-year peak of 28.2 times registered in February 2021 to 15.6 times as of November 22, 2021. SNAP's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is only slightly higher than its three-year mean of 14.4 times, implying that the stock's valuations have come down to more reasonable levels. But I think this is fair, since the expectations regarding SNAP's future revenue growth have also been lowered significantly.

In my opinion, Snap Inc. is a Hold. On one hand, it is impossible to determine how long it will take for SNAP to tackle the iOS issues and return to a faster pace of revenue growth. On the other hand, SNAP continues to make good progress in areas such as foreign market expansion and new product acceptance by users which hold the key to the company's long-term growth prospects. Having a mixed view in consideration of these factors, a Neutral investment rating for SNAP is appropriate.