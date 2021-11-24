marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is a diversified insurance business that operates in the U.S. and internationally and offers a wide range of insurance products via its Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block business segments.

The bull case for UNM is pretty straightforward:

a stable, well-diversified cash generating business model

a solid, investment-grade balance sheet

a well-covered 4.7% yield that is poised to continue growing by mid-single digits each year and be supplemented with buybacks

trades at a steep discount to its book value

should benefit significantly from COVID-19 headwinds dissipating and interest rates rising with inflation

In this article, we will discuss each of these factors in light of UNM's Q3 results and a recent conversation we had with the company.

#1. Stable, Well-Diversified Cash Generating Business Model

As a fairly large, diversified insurance company, UNM is the sort of stable "boring" company that we like filling our portfolio with at HYI.

As an insurance business, it generates large sums of free cash flow year after year and also enjoys a fairly stable book of business. As the graph below illustrates, with the exception of a few anomalies, UNM has consistently generated well over $1 billion per share.

Data by YCharts

Given that the market cap is currently ~$5.2 billion, the value proposition here should be obvious.

#2. Investment Grade Balance Sheet

With a BBB rating from S&P, UNM is in a strong position to meet its obligations and continue to support shareholder returns.

Liquidity and leverage ratios remained very healthy at the end of Q3 and UNM is leveraging its strong capital position to strengthen its long-term care block:

we also plan to accelerate recognition of the premium deficiency reserve for the long-term care block by a similar amount over this same time frame. We see value in accelerating the recognition ahead of the original 7-year schedule and could see its completion as early as the end of 2024 under certain market conditions. Even with the additional capital, we plan to allocate the share buybacks and accelerated PDR recognition, we will continue to maintain a strong capital position and flexibility... We feel that this combination strikes a good balance of repurchasing our shares at what we believe are very attractive prices, while also fully funding the PDR ahead of the original 2026 target to help lessen the valuation drag on our stock from the LTC exposure.

#3. Well-Covered 4.7% Dividend Yield From Unum Group

UNM is a cash-printing machine and - as a result - is able to pay out an attractive, sustainable, and even growing dividend even during challenging business climates like the present.

Despite being in a challenging environment, management still hiked its quarterly dividend by 5.3% this year and appears poised to continue doing so given that the payout ratio remains very low with normalized earnings per share expected to come in at $5.17 in 2022 against the current pro-forma dividend payout $1.2 making the payout ratio a mere 23.2%.

In fact, in a recent conversation that we had with UNM, they emphasized their commitment to the dividend and listed growing the dividend at a mid-to-high single-digit annualized pace as the highest capital allocation priority after investing in sustaining and growing its insurance businesses.

With any leftover cash, management plans to allocate funds towards buybacks fairly aggressively whenever it is opportunistic to do so. Given how heavily undervalued shares remain relative to book value (over 50% discount), management is doubling down on share buybacks with $250 million announced through the end of 2022 (~$50 million per quarter is the estimated run rate), which is nearly 5% of the market cap (or ~1% per quarter). This amounts to a significant return of capital on top of the 4.7% current dividend yield that is also growing by mid-single digits each year.

#4. UNM Stock Trades At Massive Discount

Last, but not least, we love that UNM trades at a massive discount according to several metrics.

For starters, UNM currently offers a compelling shareholder capital return program that combines a mid single-digit annualized dividend yield, a mid single-digit annualized share buyback yield, and a mid single-digit annualized dividend per share growth rate.

Furthermore, their price-to-book value ratio is extremely low:

Data by YCharts

What makes this discount even more remarkable is that, despite paying out a pretty sizable dividend, book value per share increased sequentially from $53.57 to $54.39 in Q3.

Lingering Headwinds

That said, Mr. Market isn't stupid and does have his reasons for disliking shares right now. The biggest two are lingering COVID-19 headwinds and stubbornly low interest rates.

These factors continued to rear their ugly head in Q3 with adjusted earnings per share falling pretty significantly year-over-year from $1.21 to $1.03 and management disappointing markets by refusing to provide guidance for Q4 given ongoing volatility from COVID-19 impacts.

In fact, in Q1 alone - its worst quarter of COVID-19 impacts - UNM took a whopping estimated $100 million hit to net income (which is substantial given that in 2019 UNM generated $1.1 billion in net income). On an annualized basis, the hit from COVID-19 should come in at between $200 - $300 million.

Low interest rates also weigh on the business as it prevents the company from investing float at attractive rates of return while still maintaining a low risk profile. Management has tried to offset this to some degree by investing the longer term portion of the portfolio into real assets/alternative investments, but it has to keep a large percentage of the investment portfolio in high grade short to medium term bonds in order to keep liquidity at a sufficient level to meet obligations.

This impact is especially severe when considering how it hurts analyst models of UNM's long-term care liability. UNM took on most of its LTC block over 20 years ago when interest rates were considerably higher than they are today. As a result, the models that were implemented back then assumed much higher rates of return on the float over the life of the policies than are actually being achieved at current interest rates. As a result, if interest rates were to rise moving forward, it would improve UNM's performance on those policies.

Investor Takeaway

UNM is a boring business that is currently suffering from COVID-19 and interest rate headwinds. However, the company continues to generate cash flow with which it is repurchasing sizable amounts of shares, paying out a meaningful - yet very well covered - dividend, and fortifying its investment grade balance sheet. With some parts of its business already recovering well from COVID-19 headwinds and the remainder of them likely to rebound in the coming quarters, UNM is on solid footing.

As a result, the thesis on UNM remains fairly straightforward and low risk from a long-term perspective. Despite currently being plagued by COVID-19 headwinds - which we believe are short-term in nature and should continue declining moving forward - and differing opinions about the true value of its LTC exposure.

Overall, we are happy with management's strong balance sheet management and the outlook for the business that we expect to rebound well once COVID-19 headwinds lift. We are also very happy to wait patiently for market sentiment and industry/interest rate conditions to improve as UNM is paying us a nice and growing dividend to wait and is also increasing share repurchases to arbitrage the large book value discount in the stock.