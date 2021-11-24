AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Background

We provided a reasonably comprehensive overview on Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in our Seeking Alpha note published early September. In that note we explained why EBITDA is likely to grow significantly with limited capital expenditures required from Genesis as it relates to Offshore Pipelines and modest capital expenditures as it relates to the Minerals segment. The main growth drivers are in the Offshore Crude Oil Pipelines business segment and in the Minerals segment where substantial expansions of its soda ash capacity are already underway.

Recall that Genesis has ~380,000 bpd of available capacity on its offshore pipelines and that during 1H2022 the BP Argos oil production platform and King Quay oil production platform (developed by Murphy Oil (MUR)) are under contract for oil transportation services. The volume from these facilities amount to 220,000 bpd combined and according to recent company guidance are expected to generate $25mm in EBITDA per quarter when volumes are at full expected output in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2022. (Note, we have adjusted this guidance lower as a result of the sale of the 36% stake in the CHOPS (Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline) offshore pipeline system).

In the Minerals segment Genesis is well positioned as it is on schedule to complete its 1.3mm tons/year Grainger facility by the 3Q2023 and which is expected to contribute an additional ~$60mm of EBITDA per year. In addition, by late 2022 or early 2023, the original 500,000-600,000 tons/year Grainger facility, which was shut down due to collapsing demand from Covid19, is expected to restart given current demand trends. Demand for soda ash is accelerating because of demand from lithium carbonate production (a key component in Lithium-ion batteries used by electric vehicles), as well as the glass used to manufacture solar panels. As a result of these initiatives, we expect EBITDA to grow from the current ~$610mm in 2021 to over $800mm in 2024.

We are Bullish on the Sale of the 36% Stake in the CHOPS pipeline

We are bullish on the sale of the 36% stake in the CHOPS pipeline for $418mm for a number of reasons:

(1) The realization of $418mm in proceeds immediately de-levers the balance sheet to 4.96x on a pro forma basis

(2) The sale validates the value of the offshore business. CHOPS has been contributing approximately 20% of the offshore segment margin based on our estimates and discussions with the company which amounts to approximately $16-$17mm/Q. Annualizing that figure to approximately $65mm, the sale of the 36% stake amounts to ~18x EBITDA on a trailing basis. Looking forward, we estimate CHOPS contributes ~$90-$95mm on an 8/8’s basis by 2023 after Kind Quay and BP Argos are fully ramped and thus takes about 1/3 of the $100mm/year annualized increase in gross margin from the connection of those platforms. Based on the $418mm in proceeds for the 36% stake translates to approximately 12x the 2023E EBITDA. Based on how GEL units have been trading, we believe that investors have been valuing the offshore assets as no greater than 9x EBITDA. Thus, we believe the private market is implying that the public market is valuing the assets at a large discount to their intrinsic value.

(3) The sale of the assets puts Genesis in a stronger position to execute on its option to take a greater share of the Grainger expansion and thus flow more of the gross margin from that investment to unit holders when it completed in 2H2023.

(4) That Genesis is taking a greater stake in the Grainger expansion with its 1.3mm tons/year increases the odds of Genesis restarting the original 500,000-600,000 tons/year Grainger facility sooner rather than later. Investors may recall that the facility was shut down last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacting demand.

(5) The reduction in debt is valuation-accretive to Genesis equity when determining value based on multiples of EV/EBITDA.

3Q Results and Full Year 2021 Guidance Largely in Line with Forecast

Genesis Energy reported results largely in line with our forecast with Adjusted EBITDA of $140.5mm and FY2021 guidance of $620mm, which was ~$10mm below the low end of previous guidance. We had already discounted previous guidance with a prior estimate for FY2021 of $618mm. We agree with the management commentary that more importantly there is significant incremental EBITDA on the way over the coming years which is likely to support better days ahead for the company. To be conservative we trimmed our full year 2021 EBITDA estimate to $610mm, or ~$10mm below guidance.

Outlook

In our longer-term outlook, we have baked in a significant amount of conservatism. Management has been guiding to an incremental annual $100mm in EBITDA from the offshore production facilities connecting to the Genesis offshore pipeline system. Adjusting for the sale of the stake in CHOPS, we are adjusting the EBITDA increase to ~$90mm annually from the connection of the platforms scheduled for 1H2022. Despite the expected run rate of $90mm/year from the incremental volumes on the offshore pipeline system, to be conservative, we have assumed an increase in EBITDA contribution versus 2021 of ~$50mm in 2023 and just ~$60mm versus in 2024 vs 2021. Despite soaring demand for Soda Ash, we recognize only ~$10mm of incremental EBITA in 2022 versus 2021 and ~$26mm in 2023 vs 2021 despite the likely restart of the original 500,000-600,000 tons/year in 1Q 2023 and the start up of the new 1.3mm tons/year Grainger facility in 3Q 2023, and we only recognize an incremental ~$70mm of EBITDA in 2024 vs 2021.

We have slightly adjusted our estimate and valuation outlook vs our note published in September. As mentioned above, we trimmed our 2021E EBITDA, to $610mm or $10mm below the ~$620mm guidance figure management provided. For 2022E, 2023E, 2024E our EBITDA estimates are now $660mm, $725mm, $810mm vs prior $673mm, $725mm, $810mm. The main changes: (1) Increased our soda ash production figures estimate coming from restart of the original Grainger facility (2) we trimmed the contribution from Offshore due to the sale of the 36% stake in the CHOPS offshore pipeline system. (3) Our estimated debt forecast is lower as the sale of the stake in CHOPS is offset to some extent by greater contribution being made towards the Grainger expansion project. (4) The redeemable preferred forecast is also lower due to the proceeds from the sale of the CHOPS stake. The net effect of these changes is that our implied target price forecast is higher by ~$3/unit for each year. With GEL units trading at ~$12, we are forecasting more than a double in value over the next two years plus an increase in the distribution from the current $0.60/unit/year, to over $2/unit by the end of 2023. We forecast distribution coverage of over 1.5x at YE23 and coverage of 1.6x and over 2x at YE2024 and YE2025, respectively. Even with such dramatic increases in the distribution forecast, we forecast balance sheet leverage to drop to the low 3s by the end of 2025.

Source: Company filings, Principal Street estimates.

Valuation

The main change in our valuation outlook is we include a low/high target multiple and as discussed above while Adjusted EBITDA estimates don’t move much, the lower Net Debt and lower preferred results in our average TP rising by ~$3/unit each year between 2022-2025.

Risks

Key downside risks include greater than expected disruptions and downtime from hurricane season, longer than expected time to connect the Argo and King Quay production platforms, longer than expected time for the restart of the original Grainger facility and the Grainger expansion. Unexpected emergence of Covid19 variants could slow down demand for Genesis products and services due to reduced economic activity.

Key upside risks include stronger demand and pricing than expected for soda ash, fewer days of disruption from storms and hurricanes, a final investment decision for incremental production projects in the Gulf of Mexico for the 2025+ time frame.

Conclusion

While we believe virtually all investments must consider the trade-offs between reward and risk, we believe that an investment in Genesis Energy units offer investors a better than average chance of significant outperformance compared to the broader market over the next 2-3 years.