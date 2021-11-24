Passakorn Prothien/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) - an oncology focused biotech with a bolt-on Women's Health division that appears to be thriving - looks to be an interesting investment proposition at its current share price of $7.6 at the time of writing, and market capitalisation of $606m.

Despite running pivotal Phase 3 trials for its lead candidates Sabizabulin, indicated for metastatic castration and Androgen Receptor ("AR") targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, and Enobosarm, for targeted agonist AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, enrolling >200 patients each, and a third pivotal trial evaluating Sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS, Veru has been profitable across the first 3 quarters of 2021.

The company has earned revenues of $45.6m from its Women's Health division, named UREV, whose lead product - the FC2 Female Condom - is the only FDA approved female use product to prevent pregnancy and transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

That is more than Veru earned across the entire of 2020 - $$42.5m - and revenues jumped from $13.3m in Q221, to $17.7m last quarter. Year to date net income, as of Q321, is $11.7m.

A second product, TADFIN capsules for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia ("BPH") plus improvement of erectile dysfunction, faces an FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date of December 21st, 2021, and if approved, management believes will address a market of >$200m worldwide via telemedicine channels.

It may be an unusual combination, but having a revenue generating business division to complement a late stage oncology and COVID focused drug pipeline ought to help Veru fund the costs of its late stage trials without creating too much investor dilution.

With that said, Veru did raise $115m in January this year via a share offering at $15.5 - shortly after announcing positive results from its Phase 2 COVID trial - showing statistically significant 81% relative reduction in death or respiratory failure at Day 29 - which created a short-lived share price surge to $20.

Veru has previously announced that, with its oncology pipeline now becoming its priority, it would be prepared to consider a strategic sale of its Women's Health division, although it appears no offers have been forthcoming.

That leaves the company in an interesting situation. Its pivotal >300 patient COVID trial results ought to be available early next year, and Veru management hopes to submit for an Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA") or New Drug Application ("NDA") next year also, if results are positive.

Results from the pivotal breast cancer and prostate cancer trials will arrive later - in 2023 - and if successful, a commercial launch would begin in 2024 at the earliest. That means that Veru has 2 major catalysts going into next year, Sabizabulin in COVID - which could be transformative - and the TADFIN approval decision, which shouldn't be overlooked, even if sales in year 1 may be barely into the double-digit millions.

Although I believe it is always best to exercise extreme caution when evaluating any biotech's repurposing of a drug for COVID - it seems almost every biotech has tried to exploit this opportunity, and almost everyone has failed - Sabizabulin's results - which I discuss in more detail below - certainly seem impressive.

Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have both recently developed COVID antiviral pills - Molnupiravir and Paxlovid - that have generated exceptionally strong efficacy and safety data, and the market for these drugs has been conservatively forecast at ~$6bn per annum. These drugs can be administered to patients to prevent hospitalisations, whereas Sabizabulin is being tested in high risk, hospitalised patients.

Nevertheless, there would surely be a desire on the FDA's part to approve a third candidate like Sabizabulin - particularly given that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) recently walked away from its COVID pill partnership with Atea Pharma (AVIR) owing to underwhelming efficacy readouts.

Then when we consider the UREV Women's Health division, there is ~$50m per annum in current sales, plus growth potential, plus another potential $200m per annum in peak sales of TADFIN tablets. What price might a pharma or biotech pay for access to that revenue stream? A >$1bn offer may not be unrealistic, and if Veru does not find a buyer, the business is profitable and will do the company no harm in the short term.

Finally, prostate cancer is estimated to become a ~$10bn market by 2026, and is an area of high unmet need in which - based on trial results to date - Sabizabulin has standard of care ("SoC") potential, whilst Enobosarm, as a potential second line and/or third line oral daily dosing endocrine therapy option for breast cancer patients, addresses an estimated $6bn per annum market, Veru states in its 2020 10-K filing.

When we consider all of the above, it is not too hard to see why analysts at several biotech investment firms have set a consensus price target of $24 for Veru stock - implying a >200% premium to its current price of $7.6 as of writing.

In itself that is no guarantee of upside, but in this article, I will take a deeper dive into Veru's pipeline and portfolio and highlight areas of strength and opportunity. For my money, there is an exciting opportunity here that is potentially significantly more derisked than the average non-revenue generating biotech.

With that said, if Sabizabulin fails in COVID early in the New Year, and TADFIN is not approved, I would expect Veru shareholders to feel the heat for the remainder of the year, either until management finds a buyer for UREV, or positive Sabizabulin or Enobosarm cancer data is published.

There are a lot of uncertainties and unknowns in relation to investing in Veru, and substantial downside risk remains, but on balance, I like the risk/reward profile here, although I would urge any investor to perform their own extensive due diligence before opening any position.

What Makes Sabizabulin an Exciting Prospect In Prostate and Breast cancer?

Veru describes Sabizabulin as "an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets and inhibits microtubules to disrupt transport of the androgen receptor into the nucleus (androgen receptor transport disruptor)" in its Q321 10-Q submission.

Slide from Veru corporate presentation depicts Sabizabulin treatment paradigm.

As we can see from the slide above, the therapy targets the pre-chemotherapy setting in prostate cancer patients.

As well as having a safety profile comparable to approved prostate cancer therapies Abiraterone and Enzalutamide - marketed and sold by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Zytiga and by Pfizer as Xtandi, respectively (earning $2.5bn and $1bn respectively in 2020), Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner discussed efficacy from Phase 1/2 trials during the company's Q321 earnings call as follows:

The efficacy results show PSA declines and responses as well as objective and durable tumor responses, including partial and complete responses. For the intent-to-treat population of all men with measurable disease at baseline, which is 29, the objective tumor response rate is 21%, and all man that received 63 milligrams or greater dose of sabizabulin, which is 55 men, the median radiographic progression-free survival has not been reached as the study is still ongoing, but it's estimated to be greater than 7.4 months.

That PFS, if repeated in the pivotal trial, described in the slide below, would be nearly twice as good as results achieved by an alternative androgen receptor targeting agent.

Sabizabulin Phase 3 trial overview. Source: Veru Corporate Presentation.

That sounds encouraging - especially in a disease with a particularly poor prognosis - median survival rates are 3.2-4.5 years, and 1.5 years in metastatic patients - that can quickly become resistant to current therapies, with an estimated 191,930 new cases and 33,330 deaths in 2020 in the U.S (source: Veru 2020 10-K submission).

CEO Steiner further suggested on the Q3 earnings call that Sabizabulin "has efficacy at least comparable to, if not better, than IV docetaxel chemotherapy" in the target prostate patients population, and concluded that:

Sabizabulin could be potentially the next go-to drug to be prescribed in the management of men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer.

As such, Veru believes there is a ~$6bn market in play for oral hormone therapies focused on prostate cancer, and for good measure, the company has a second candidate, VERU-100, a "novel proprietary GnRH antagonist decapeptide delivery formulation", which is currently in a Phase 2 trial, enrolling ~35 patients. Results should be available in late 2021/early 2022.

Sabizabulin is also being evaluated as a potential therapy for treatment of chemotherapy including taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. In animal studies, Veru says the drug has shown anti-tumor activity where a current SoC, Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Trodelvy could not.

As such, a Phase 2 trial will shortly be initiated evaluating Sabizabulin against Trodelvy as a monotherapy, and in combo with Trodelvy, with primary endpoints of Objective Response Rates ("ORR") and Duration of Response ("DoR").

Can Sabizabulin compete with Pfizer, Merck, as a COVID therapy?

A 9mg dose of the drug is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial, and if it can repeat the success of an 18mg dose in Phase 2 trials, shown below, there certainly seems to be a case to argue that it could challenge for emergency approval, or even full approval.

Sabizabulin results from Phase 2 18mg COVID trials.

As we can see, Sabizabulin was able to cut the risk of death or respiratory failure by 81% in high risk, hospitalised patients in its Phase 2 trial.

It's important to note that Molnupiravir and Paxlovid both decreased the chances that COVID patients will require hospitalisation, by 50% and 90% respectively.

Sabizabulin seems unlikely to compete with these 2 therapies, and may have a much smaller patient population to address as a result of their success. That can only be a good thing, but it's also worth noting, as Veru management has, that COVID "is not going away", and since the company has a sufficient supply of the drug, it will see the trial through, and push for an EUA if results are positive.

It's hard to say what the market opportunity may be here, but I would not rule out peak annual sales >$1bn. Gilead's Remdesivir, Dexamethasone and other off-label therapies such as Baricitinib continue to be prescribed for hospitalised patients, although the evidence that they are truly effective is scant.

Enobosarm in Breast Cancer

Enobosarm is a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor agonist which has been evaluated in 25 clinical trials comprising 2,091 subjects, and is described by Veru as "a new class of endocrine therapy that targets and activates the AR, tumor suppressor, in AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer".

A key feature of the drug is that it has a "favorable side effect profile with no masculinisation, no increase in the hematocrit and no liver toxicity", CEO Steiner told analysts on the recent earnings call.

Use of Enobosarm in a 2nd / 3rd line setting in ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

The slide above shows the settings in which Enobosarm may be used, and the Phase 3 trial design, shown below, also makes clear that the therapy is something of a last resort treatment, when other standard of care therapies have failed.

Veru Phase 3 trial design for Enobosarm in breast cancer. Source: Veru Corporate Presentation.

There is also a Phase 2b trial underway, described by Steiner as follows:

...to evaluate the efficacy and safety of enobosarm plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib in combination versus an alternate androgen blocking agent, either fulvestrant or nonsteroidal-- either fulvestrant or aromatase inhibitor in an AR positive, ER positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer patients who have failed their first line therapy, which is commonly palbociclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus an estrogen blocking agent.

At this point it becomes quite clear that breast cancer treatment is highly complex and dependent on many factors, but one important takeaway is that patients can build resistant to breast cancer therapies, and their tumors progress, which is why there is a pressing need for new therapies.

Palbociclib, for example - marketed and sold by Pfizer as Ibrance - is a >$5bn per annum selling drug, used in a 1st and 2nd line setting for metastatic cancer in combo with an estrogen blocker.

For those women who are Androgen Receptor positive, not responding to these therapies, Enobosarm may offer a therapeutic benefit, without the dangerous and debilitating side-effect profile of other alternatives. As Steiner puts it:

Enobosarm, by targeting and activating the androgen receptor represents the first new hormone therapy in breast cancer in decades.

Conclusion - advanced stage drug developer with a steady, growing income stream may be worth more than the sum of its parts.

It's important to stress that I am not an expert in either breast or prostate cancer treatment, or indeed treatment of hospitalised COVID patients, but having reviewed hundreds of biotechs searching for data with a competitive edge and minimal red flags, I find that Veru scores fairly highly in comparison to most.

The company is not cash rich, reporting a cash position of $123m as of Q321, but as mentioned, despite the cost of developing 2 late-stage, and 1 mid-stage oncology assets, it is profitable, albeit marginally.

If you are the type of investor that prefers not to have sleepless nights, fretting about trial data, and relying on company management to dissect its markets for you, and explain why its assets can a) gain approval and b) capture market share, then investing in Veru is probably not for you, and it is doubtful if you have even read this far!

If you have some experience of biotech and drug development, however, and are looking for buy signals, then Veru ticks a lot of boxes in my view. As mentioned, there are 2 pivotal trials ongoing of drugs that may operate within multi-billion dollar markets where the need for the new medications is high.

There is a pivotal trial underway evaluating Sabizabulin as therapy for high risk, hospitalised patients with COVID, with a Phase 2 trial suggesting the therapy can cut risk of death by >80%.

There is also a lucrative and profitable Women's Health franchise, which is growing sales of its lead product, the FC2 Female Condom, and may adda another before the end of the year, with management confident that TADFIN can target a >$200m market via telemedicine, with presumably a minimal marketing spend.

This franchise is also for sale to the right buyer, and if a deal is done, there ought to be no need for any dilutive share offerings to fund the drug development side of the business.

As with any biotech, it is easy to highlight some risks. Will the market for COVID therapies for hospitalised patients shrink significantly now that Molnupiravir and Paxlovid are here? Will TADFIN secure FDA approval? Will the complex, lengthy, and expensive late-stage trials of Sabizabulin and Enobosarm succeed, and even if they do, is there a clear market opportunity - management's claims of a combined >$10bn opportunity do sound slightly contrived.

On balance, however, I think the number of opportunities in play adds up to more than Veru's current market valuation of ~$600m. Evidence of the impact a positive COVID trial could have is provided by the surge from a share price of $2, to $20, almost overnight after Phase 2 results were released.

Still, it's also worth noting the share price of $2, as a potential worst case scenario price if Sabizabulin does not meet expectation in that trial, but even if that were to happen, there is TADFIN and FC2 - could Veru's market valuation drop <$250m - less than 5x current sales, and perhaps 2.5x future sales.

A big selling point is the clarity which management has shown when explaining exactly how, where, and when its therapies could be used, and why they would effective - I haven't come across a more thorough explanation of a pipeline by any biotech CEO than Steiner's discussion of the company's assets on the last earnings call.

Finally, the data generated to date appears to be very encouraging, most notably with Sabizabulin in COVID and Prostate cancer, and it is encouraging to note that there is a next-generation asset already in development targeting the same indications, with possible label expansion opportunities.

It's hard to set a price target for Veru stock - I doubt that the analysts' consensus price of $24 will be met unless Sabizabulin generates very impressive COVID data, and TADFIN is approved, but these are encouraging catalysts at least to keep investor interested while waiting for the pivotal and Phase 2 trial results to read out next year, and for NDAs to be (hopefully submitted) the following year.