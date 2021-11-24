krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough few months for the restaurant sector, with the realization that inflation is worse than initially expected, hurting the performance of many restaurant names. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has not been immune from the recent sell-off, but it was immune from the industry-wide margin compression, with restaurant-level margins actually up on a 2-year basis. This is very impressive considering the sector-wide headwinds, and the company is set up for a strong year ahead from a unit growth standpoint. With NDLS trading at a very reasonable valuation after its recent pullback, I would expect further weakness to present a buying opportunity.

Noodles & Company released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting comparable store sales of 16.3% in the period, helping the company to report an 18% in quarterly revenue, and record average unit volumes. The strong double-digit comp sales growth lapped a -3.60% decline in the year-ago period, translating to two-year stacked comp sales growth of 12.7%. Given the success of Tortelloni and more effective digital media spend, the company's average unit volumes jumped to $1.38 million, which is just 5% shy of the company's medium-term goal of $1.45 million. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

The chart above shows that it was an impressive quarter for comp sales for Noodles, despite the industry seeing some minor impacts from the COVID-19 Delta Variant. The solid performance was driven by record average unit volumes [AUV], with new restaurants performing well above average from an AUV and margin standpoint. Noodles pointed out that the order-ahead and drive-thru window restaurants are performing the best within the system, with a 10-20% sales lift relative to traditional restaurants. As the company continues to roll out this model, which is expected to make up 70% of restaurants, we should see a continued boost in AUVs. Most importantly, though, this provides convenience for guests, and it's easy to execute for team members.

Digging into the quarter a little closer, Noodles noted that Tortelloni had exceeded expectations since its June launch, and the company has a robust pipeline for menu innovation ahead in 2022. Noodles also noted that digital continues to perform extremely well, with digital sales of $719,000, representing 52% of sales. This figure is holding the line sequentially despite a return to in-restaurant ordering, with this figure coming in at $751,000 on a lower AUV figure in Q2 2021. Relative to FY2019, the increase in digital sales is nothing short of incredible, with digital sales up more than 2400 basis points from approximately 28%.

Given the impressive results, it's no surprise that Noodles managed to improve on a two-year basis, with revenue coming in at $125.1 million, up 6% vs. Q3 2019. It's important to note that this is despite having to wade through a global pandemic that has impacted store traffic and also shedding several restaurants, with the store count down ~2% in the period relative to Q3 2019 levels. This is a testament to the strength of the brand and the company's ability to deliver, especially when we factor in what appears to be an unprecedented exodus of the workforce in the restaurant sector.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic for Noodles was that it managed to increase restaurant-level margins to 18.1% in Q3, up 270 basis points year-over-year and 100 basis points on a two-year basis. This is despite wage inflation and one-time bonuses to help mitigate staffing headwinds and significant commodity cost inflation. The company noted that this was driven by a pricing increase, labor productivity, and sales leverage. This includes the roll-out of steamers across the system, with 75% of the steamer roll-out complete. For those unfamiliar, the steamers are expected to save two additional hours of labor per restaurant per day and improve efficiency by providing a 30-second improvement to cooking times.

So, was there any bad news?

While Noodles was immune to margin compression, which was a deviation from many names sector-wide, the company did note challenges with development delays, with several restaurants pushed into next year, initially were planned for 2021. This includes three company-owned restaurants and two franchised restaurants. In addition, the company was not immune to staffing difficulties, with reduced store hours across some restaurants in the back half of Q3 and early Q4. The good news is that Noodles has increased management compensation and is providing thank you & retention bonuses with an aim to keep turnover low and mitigate these pressures. It's important to note that this is not a company-specific issue, with quit rates ticking up in September industry-wide on a sequential basis (6.4%).

Finally, it is worth noting that while margins were strong in Q3 at 18.1%, Noodles expects commodity cost inflation to persist short-term, with chicken being one area where it's been affected. The good news is that the company has been conservative in taking price over the past years and has an excellent value proposition due to its very reasonable pricing, so it should have no issue mitigating these pressures. Finally, as AUVs continue to increase with new models being rolled out across the system, this should also help to offset the commodity cost inflation that it is experiencing. Let's take a look at the earnings trend below:

As shown in the chart above, Noodles had one of the worst earnings trends and weakest charts since going public in 2013. This is because the stock is still trading well below its IPO highs, and annual earnings per share essentially went nowhere from FY2014 to FY2019 before sliding to a net loss per share in FY2020. However, the earnings trend appears to be improving considerably, with Noodles reporting $0.12 in quarterly EPS in Q3, up sharply from $0.01 in the year-ago period. If we look at the FY2021, FY2022, and FY2023 annual EPS estimates, Noodles is set to report record annual EPS next year, with annual EPS set to come in at $0.28, $0.50, and $0.59, respectively (FY21, FY22, FY23).

This improvement in the earnings trend would represent significant growth from FY2019 levels and is the product of strong growth in AUVs, aggressive unit growth planned next year, and margin expansion. Assuming Noodles can meet FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $0.50, the stock is trading at a very reasonable valuation, sitting at 21x next year's earnings. This may appear steep compared to some names industry-wide like Brinker (EAT) and Red Robin (RRGB). However, unlike these companies, Noodles has aspirations for high double-digit unit growth and is seeing margins improve on a two-year basis. Based on FY2022 estimates, Noodles hopes to increase its store count by 8%.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Noodles' historical earnings multiple, we can see that the stock has traded at an average PE ratio of ~30 over the past three years. In order to be more conservative, I would use an earnings multiple of 24, given the challenges we've seen sector-wide. If we assume Noodles is able to meet annual EPS estimates of $0.59 in FY2023, this would translate to a fair value of $14.16, translating to more than 30% upside from current levels. In the case of a beat ($0.60), Noodles' fair value comes in at $14.40.

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that this sharp correction in Noodles' has led to a minor breakdown from its recent consolidation, but the stock is still above a rising 80-week moving average. This suggests that minimal technical damage has been done long-term. Currently, NDLS trades in the lower portion of its trading range based on resistance at $13.45 and support at $9.50, after support at $11.15 was violated. This points to a reward/risk ratio of 2.16 to 1, which is slightly below the 4 to 1 I prefer for small-cap stocks. However, if Noodles were to pull back below $10.15, the reward/risk would improve immensely, and I would view this as a low-risk area to start a position. The reward/risk ratio is based on $2.70 in upside to resistance and $1.25 in downside to support at a share price of $10.75.

Noodles had a very solid Q3 despite staffing challenges and the impact of the Delta Variant on traffic industry-wide. Unlike many of its peers, Noodles actually managed to increase margins on a 1-year and 2-year basis, with labor improving an incredible 250 basis points vs. 2019 despite wage increases. Given the strong results and a very reasonable valuation, I would expect further weakness in the stock to provide a low-risk buying opportunity. So, while I have no plans to go long the stock just yet, given that it doesn't meet my 4 to 1 reward/risk criteria from a technical standpoint, I would strongly consider starting a position below $10.15 per share.