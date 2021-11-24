GlobalP/iStock via Getty Images

We like companies with strong economic moats that are growing at a fast pace and that treat shareholders right. One company we recently found that fits the description is IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thanks to its intellectual property in the form of patents and trade secrets and sound execution of the business plan by management, IDEXX has been able to post impressive financials and is growing at an enviable pace. In particular, its companion animal group unit has significant recurring revenue and attractive financials, and it makes up most of the revenue of the company.

Additionally, the company is operating in an attractive growth market, and one where pet owners are not very price sensitive when it comes to the health of their pets. The animal health market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

About IDEXX Laboratories

For those new to the company, IDEXX is a global leader in animal health and diagnostics, operating through three main business units. These business units are:

Companion Animal Group: The Companion Animal Group (CAG) provides in-clinic laboratory analyzers for companion animals. Analyzers measure blood cell counts as well as levels of certain enzymes in blood or urine for the purpose of monitoring health conditions.

Water testing: The Water segment provides products to measure microbiological parameters in water. Popular products of this segment include Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure for detecting total coliform and E. coli.

Livestock and Poultry Diagnostics: The Livestock and Poultry Diagnostics division provides products to detect diseases in livestock and poultry.

Revenue at the company has accelerated in the last five years, growing at an 11% CAGR compared to the 8% it was growing at between 2010 and 2015. Looking forward, the company has a number of growth drivers that should keep the company growing at a rapid pace. Of these, the most important one is geographic expansion.

Market

In fact, IDEXX estimates its worldwide TAM at ~$37 billion, of which it has penetrated less than 15%. Expanding to new geographies should allow IDEXX to keep its double digit growth, together with new products and innovations, and existing platforms expansions.

IDEXX Financials

The financial framework put out by the company calls for double digit revenue growth, operating margin gain of 50-100 bps, resulting in earnings per share increasing by 15-20% per year. The ROIC the company achieved of 55% in 2020 is quite remarkable.

The company has been able to convert most of its net income to free cash flow, usually around 80-90% Its requirements for reinvestment are very modest, usually needing only 4-5% of revenues for capital investments. This leaves a lot of free cash flow for bolt-on acquisitions and share repurchases.

In fact, the company has been buying back a lot of stock for a long time. This has had the effect of reducing equity and invested capital, increasing both ROE and ROIC.

Both the return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are off the charts, with ROE at 115% and ROIC at ~49%. This reflects the wide moat the company has and its numerous competitive advantages, as well as its focus on a disciplined capital allocation.

Profitability margins are high and have been improving, with gross profit close to 59%, and impressively, the company is able to retain almost a fourth of its revenue as net profit. This profitability levels are only possible because of the company's wide economic moat, resulting from valuable intellectual property in the form of patents and trade secrets, and customers that are not too price sensitive and prioritize their pet's health.

IDXX Stock Valuation

IDEXX deserves a high valuation based on the quality of the business, but what concerns us is how high it is, even compared to its own historical valuation. For example, shares are trading at almost 3x its 10-year median price/sales ratio.

EV/EBITDA is also quite high at 54x, and it is close to the top of its historical range. We see these multiples as quite stretched, even for a high-quality business like IDEXX.

Similarly, its price/earnings ratio is close to its maximum at a very high 74x for the trailing twelve months earnings and 77x for the forward p/e ratio.

In fact, we have to look all the way to estimated earnings for fiscal year 2030 to get a price/earnings multiple below 30x. Ten years is a long time to wait for shares to catch up to their current valuation. We, therefore, advice waiting for more attractive entry prices.

Looking forward

Looking forward, we expect the company to continue growing at double-digit percentages its earnings, and to continue treating shareholders well. It will probably continue returning cash in the form of share buybacks and might consider a dividend in the future as well.

We expect the company to come up with new products and tests, given the increasing amounts invested in R&D. We like to see this reinvestment in research and development, since it is literally investing in the future of the business. The amount allocated for this purpose has increased by more than 50% in the last five years. These innovations should help continue the rapid pace of growth.

Risks

The main risk we see with investing in IDEXX is that the high valuation could correct itself generating losses for investors. Other than that, there is risk that there could be unintended serious side effects of one of their pet medications and that the company would have to perform a recall in that case. There is some currency risk due from the international operations, and a strong dollar could result in lower earnings. Other than that, we think most of the risks are the same as with any other investment, including the risk of accounting issues, lower market growth than expected, etc.

Conclusion

IDEXX is well positioned to drive strong sustainable financial performance, with an achievable target of 15-20% EPS growth for the next several years. The company is well managed and has been rewarding shareholders with significant share repurchases. The only issue we find with the company is the stretched valuation at which it trades. We would be a lot more interested if it goes back closer to the mid-range of its historical valuation multiples. That probably means a 40-50% price reduction, which we don't think will happen outside a general market correction. So, we will have to be patient and keep the company in the watch list looking for an entry point to this excellent business.