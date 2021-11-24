RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: Why Is Root Stock Dropping?

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares reached another record low on Tuesday (November 23), falling below $4 for the first time at one point and closing at $4.10, 85% below its IPO price of $27 in October 2020.

We downgraded our rating on Root to Neutral in May. At $4.10, Root's share price has more than halved since our downgrade, including falling by more than a third since our last update in August 2021:

Librarian Capital's Rating History vs. Share Price Source: Seeking Alpha (23-Nov-21).

We believe Root shares have continued to fall from a combination of poor business performance and wider investor disillusionment about SPACs. We see little chance of things changing - Root's Q3 2021 results on November 10 had few positive news, as we explain below, and its shares remain speculative.

Little Improvement in Q3 Results

Root's key financial and performance indicators for Q3 are shown below:

Root Results Headlines (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Root results releases.

Root had little sequential growth in Q3. In Auto insurance, Policies in Force grew just 1.9% and Premiums in Force grew just 3.5% from Q2; growth in the number of policies was negative in 2020 and stalled after Q1 2021. Renters insurance also had little growth and remained minimal in size:

Root Number of Policies & Premiums In Force (Since Q2 2019) Source: Root company filings.

What growth there was in Q3 was the last effect of the higher sales and marketing spend during Q2. As guided at Q2 results, Root had reduced its Sales & Marketing costs by 40% in Q3, and the number of policies is expected to be lower year-on-year in both Q4 2021 and H1 2022.

Underwriting results also remained poor. Root's Direct Accident Period Loss Ratio was 91% in Q3 (and 80% for renewal premiums), flat from Q2:

Root Direct Accident Period Loss Ratio by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Root results release (Q3 2021).

Year-on-year, the loss ratio was 11 ppt worse, due to frequency being 9 ppt worse (more driving than during lockdowns) and severity being 8 ppt worse (higher repair costs, largely to higher used car prices), offset by price hikes.

Smaller Losses in Q3 & Full Year Outlook

Root remains significantly loss-making. Operating loss was $127m in Q3 2021, close to doubling year-on-year; while this was better than Q2's $172m loss, the improvement was largely due to reduced Sales & Marketing spend:

Root Profit & Loss (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Root results releases.

Root lowered its Sales & Marketing spend in Q3 primarily by cutting its spend on performance marketing (i.e. pay-per-click advertising with the likes of Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (FB)). The escalation in the price of performance marketing was a source of difficulties for Root in Q2.

Root's revenues did not cover its loss expenses and direct costs in Q3. Direct Contribution was a negative -$10.5m during the quarter, compared to -$3.8m in Q2 and -$5.5m in the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date operating loss was $393m, again close to doubling from 2020.

Root is now guiding full-year 2021 operating loss to be on "the favorable side of the mid-point" of its previous $505-555m range.

Agreed Term Sheet on New Term Loan

Root finished Q3 with $966m of cash and $202m of debt, primarily two term loans (of $100m each) maturing in mid-October and 2024, respectively.

Both term loans were repaid after Q3, which means Root now has less than $764m of cash, or less than 1.5x of its expected 2022 operating loss.

Root has an agreed term sheet with BlackRock (BLK) for "a larger term loan facility with a longer maturity" from funds it manages, and expects to close the facility before year-end, "subject to negotiation and documentation".

Carvana and Agent Channels In Development

Root has made some progress in its new distribution channels in Q3.

The agreement with Carvana (CVNA) was consummated in October when the latter invested $126m into Root as agreed. The two companies have been working together to develop a Root product for Carvana customers, the first iteration of which is currently being live-tested in 12 states.

The plan to develop independent agents as a distribution channel is likewise currently in a testing phase in 5 states.

We are cautious on the efficacy of these new channels, partly because we believe digital advertising to be a better fit with Root's business model, and partly because Root's initiatives in these new channels appear to take it away from its telematics roots.

New Channels Reduce Telematics Focus

Root's product with Carvana will not be collecting telematics data initially, as Root CEO Alex Timm explained on the Q3 2021 earnings call:

"In the Carvana channel ... that is an instant quote basically with the vehicle purchase ... And right now, we are not collecting telematics data through that flow, but we do have plans to incorporate telematics in future product iterations."

Similarly, Root's product with independent agents may not be using telematics data until at renewal, again as Timm explained on the call:

"In the independent agency channel, it's still very new and we are continuing to experiment with different product flows and where we can introduce telematics ... So it will look different than the direct model where we may be ... repricing mid-term. We may be using now telematics data at renewal."

Not using telematics data at all, or only using it at renewals, is likely to be negative to Root's underwriting accuracy and actual underwriting performance. We are also concerned that Root may be running even more types of pricing models at the same time, increasing its operational complexity and costs.

Instability in More Key Personnel Changes

There have been more key personnel changes at Root, which we believe are indicative of instability at the business.

CTO Anirban Kundu exited on October 29, his resignation announced only 9 days in advance (on October 20). He took up his role in June, following the departure of the previous CTO, Root co-founder Dan Manges.

Broad director Chris Olsen resigned with immediate effect on November 18. He is a co-founder and partner at Drive Capital, Root's largest pre-IPO investor (with 26% of the equity), and had been on Root's board since 2016.

The roles of COO and Chief Revenue Officer have both been given to Dan Rosenthal, who also remains CFO until a replacement is found.

Management Hinted at Turning Point in 2022

While the number of policies is guided to be lower year-on-year in H1 2022, Root executives hinted that sequential growth may resume in Q1:

"I think starting in first quarter, it's likely that we'll be able to turn on either entire states or various segments on marketing and start to grow new business again." Frank Palmer, Root Chief Insurance Officer (Q3 2021 earnings call)

Similarly, on the same earnings call, they also indicated that the Loss Ratio and operating loss would both be much better in 2022:

"We expect meaningful improvement in the loss ratio in 2022, (but) the timing on that is probably less clear." Frank Palmer, Root Chief Insurance Officer "We expect to deliver a meaningful improvement in full-year operating loss in 2022 versus the 2021 levels" Dan Rosenthal, Root CFO, COO & CRO

Management expects to share Root's 2022 outlook at Q4 2021 results.

We are more cautious and believe the chances of any real improvement in the near term to be speculative.

Root Valuation Still at 1.4x Premiums

At $4.10, Root has a market capitalization of $1.03bn, or 1.4x its Q3 2021 Premiums In Force of $752m. It had $764m of net cash at the end of Q3.

Root's closest peer, Metromile (MILE), agreed to be acquired by Lemonade (LMND) for $500m in an all-stock offer on November 8. The 19:1 exchange ratio valued each Metromile share at $3.71 at the time the deal was announced, nearly two thirds down from the SPAC IPO price of $10.

Metromile shares are currently at $2.57, 4.8% down today, giving the company a market capitalization of $328m, or 2.9x Q3 Premiums In Force of $114m. It had $160m of net cash at the end of Q3.

(We have not included the Carvana convertible, as Root is currently trading below the $9 convertible price; nor have we adjusted out the net cash at either Root or Metromile, since these are needed to cover future losses.)

Is Root Stock A Good Buy?

Root's share price is now down 85% from its IPO. Its market capitalization is just $1bn, compared to net cash of $764m at the end of Q3.

Q3 results and recent news have given little comfort to disillusioned investors. Growth was low and profitability did not improve.

New distribution with Carvana and independent agents risk taking away Root's telematics focus and increasing operational complexity.

2021 operating loss is expected to exceed $500m. Guidance implies the business will shrink in Q4, though a 2022 turning point is hinted.

Even at $4.10, we find Root shares to be too speculative, as we do not have confidence that performance and growth will improve. Avoid.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.