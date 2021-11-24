CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has seen a boom in 2021 as all the stars (or at least most of them) seem aligned here today. I have last had a look at the shares in August 2020, when the pandemic still was a major uncertain factor. The company had announced a small divestment, in part to address leverage at the time.

The situation stabilized quickly as Chart has been aggressive on the bolt-on M&A front this year and on the commercial side of the business. This results in improved operating performance, although the volatility in quarterly results remains very high.

Former Take

When looking at Chart in August 2020 I concluded that the past investment thesis around Chart was already driven around the LNG opportunity. 2020 could and should finally be such a breakthrough year as the company initially guided for 2020 sales of $1.75 billion ahead of the pandemic, as such a revenue number could translate into earnings of at least $5 per share, or even $8 per share if some orders would come through.

Based on these expectations, shares traded at $70 ahead of the pandemic as investors were arguably looking to see some results before believing the promise. Of course the pandemic arrived and this hit the business hard as the energy component was much larger than a positive impact, namely exploding demand for medical oxygen products, used to treat Covid-19 patients.

After shares fell to $15 in an initial response to the pandemic, shares were up to $75 again in the summer of last year. While the 2020 guidance, calling for sales at a midpoint of $1.35 billion and earnings at around $3.25 per share, were far softer than anticipated, it somehow felt comforting. Net debt stood at $615 million, a number more or less cut in half as the company sold its Cryobiological Products business in a $320 million deal in August.

At 11-12 times EBITDA, this deal multiple was not too convincing, as the company furthermore cut the 2020 guidance to $1.20 billion in sales and earnings at around $2.25 per share. This created little imagination for me, as shares had rebounded to $75 already at the time of writing. Even as the company already guided for 2021 sales around $1.3 billion and earnings close to $3 per share, I was cautious, recognizing that investors have seen some disappointments in the past.

Too Cautious - Solid 2021

The conclusion drawn last year has been far too conservative (with the benefit of hindsight). While the entire market has been rallying, shares of Chart have certainly not been underperforming. They ended 2020 around $120, hit a high of $200 in September of this year and now trade at $180 per share.

The remainder of 2020 was filled with positive commercial outcomes and bolt-on M&A action. This includes agreements with Plug Power, a bolt-on acquisition of a subsidiary of Worthington Industries (WOR), and a bolt-on acquisition for Water Cleantech company BlueInGreen, as well as Sustainable Energy Solutions, with each of these deals running in the tens of millions.

Early in 2021 it was apparent that the 2020 results, with revenues of $1.18 billion and earnings from continuing operations of $2.29 per share, were in line with expectations, yet early signs of a recovery were seen. 2021 sales were now seen at $1.35 billion as the midpoint of the earnings guidance was hiked to $3.75 per share. With net debt down to less than $100 million, the financial strength was there to make further deals throughout 2021.

The year started with further momentum in terms of commercial deals, bolt-on acquisitions and strong results. In July, the company announced another acquisition, spending $80 million to acquire L.A. Turbine, a leader in turboexpander design, engineering and manufacturing. Later that month, second quarter results were solid, as the 2021 guidance was hiked with earnings seen around $4.00 per share. Moreover, the company outlined a 2022 revenue guidance with sales seen around $1.65 billion.

In August, another $40 million bolt-on deal was announced, this time the acquisition of AdEdge, a water treatment company as water is another area of focus for the business. Deal multiples furthermore look reasonable with the revenue contribution pegged around the acquisition price.

Third quarter results, as released in October, were a mixed bag. 2021 revenues are now seen at $1.32 billion, a roughly $80 million reduction from the previous guidance, with adjusted earnings seen down more than a dollar to $2.925 per share at the midpoint of the range.

The company attributes this unexpected weakness to timing effects, providing a boost to the 2022 guidance as well. The 2022 sales guidance has been hiked to $1.775 billion, up $125 million from the previous guidance, easily explained by inflation and the shortfall in 2021 expected sales. While the midpoint for earnings at $5.875 per share in 2022 looks solid, this is again just a promise as we first have to see these results.

Concluding Thoughts

With shares now trading at $180 per share, it is needless to say that valuations are very demanding at 30 times adjusted earnings seen next year, which by the way are set to double from the 2021 results. With net debt having risen to $436 million on the back of increased investments and a range of bolt-on acquisitions, it is easy to say that leverage is still under control, yet the overall valuation seems quite rosy.

That being said, it seems as if investors believe that the LNG potential will be greatly accelerated given a recent surge in energy prices, which might not entirely be captured yet in the outlook, as well as continued investments into transforming the global energy system. While this future is more and more recognized by investors, I fear the volatility of Chart, certainly at this high valuation here as expectations have accelerated recently again. Amidst all of this, I am leaning cautious, as after strong momentum of the stock, I see no reason to get involved here.