D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

"Should I invest while the market is high, or wait for it to fall?"

A question many aspiring investors could endlessly ponder is not just what they should invest in, but when they should invest. Investors generally want the best deal possible on stock, so if prices are high, doesn't it make sense to wait for prices to come down? The problem is that it's impossible to know when prices will be lowest, or whether it would even be worthwhile to wait for that moment. When stock prices are high, should an investor wait to invest, or get in now? The three largest market crashes in the past few decades can suggest an answer.

Let's compare three different hypothetical scenarios for each of the tech bubble burst of the early 2000s, the financial crisis of 2008 and the Covid-19 market collapse of 2020. In each case, I assume an investor will either save $100 per month or buy $100 worth of shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) per month. In Scenario 1, the investor will start to buy shares on the month immediately before the market crashes and will keep buying $100 per month until today. In Scenario 2, the investor will save $100 per month starting immediately before the market crashes, will start to invest $100 per month right as the market hits bottom, and will keep investing $100 per month until today (but keep their original cash savings). In Scenario 3, the investor will save $100 per month starting right before the market crashes, will invest all their savings into the market right at its lowest point, and will continue investing $100 per month from then until now.

What do these 3 different hypothetical studies teach us?

Case Study One: The Tech Bubble

As per CNBC's information, the tech bubble reached its peak during October of 1999, crashed until July of 2002, and then started a recovery.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). (SPY) performance chart. Data Source: cnbc.com)

According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, the investor in Scenario 1 who starts investing $100 per month from October of 1999 until today would end up with a portfolio worth $106,930.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 1 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

In Scenario 2, the investor saves $3,600 dollars from the start of the bear market until the low point, and then starts to invest $100 per month from July 2002 until today. According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, they would end up with a portfolio worth $92,747 (including their cash savings).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 2 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: the investor who got in right before the market crashed ends up earning an extra 15.3% ($14,183) more than the investor who waited until the "best" time to invest. Investing early paid off.

On the other hand, in Scenario 3, the investor who times the market perfectly and invests their $3,600 dollars of savings at the best possible time (plus $100 per month from July 2002 until today) would end up with a portfolio worth $112,854 today.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 3 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: even with flawless market timing, the investor who waits until the best day to invest only earns an extra 5.5%. Flawless timing barely pays off at all.

Case Study 2: The Financial Crisis

From April of 2007, the stock market suffered a massive crash before staging a sustained recovery beginning in October of 2008.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). (SPY) performance chart. Data Source: cnbc.com)

According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, the investor in Scenario 1 who invests $100 per month starting in April of 2007 and who keeps investing $100 per month until today would end up with a portfolio worth $56,275.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 1 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

In Scenario 2, the investor saves $1800 dollars from the start of the bear market until the low point, and then starts to invest $100 per month from October 2008 until today. According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, they would end up with a portfolio worth $50,357 (including cash).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 2 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: the investor who got in right before the market crashed ends up earning ~11.8% ($5,918) more than the investor who waited until the "best" time to invest. Investing early paid off.

On the other hand, in Scenario 3, the investor who times the market perfectly and invests their $1,800 dollars of savings at the best possible time (plus $100 per month from October 2008 until today) would end up with a portfolio worth $57,286.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 3 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: even with flawless market timing, the investor who waits until the best day to invest only earns an extra ~1.8%. Once again, flawless timing barely pays off.

Case Study 3: The Covid-19 Crash

In February 2020, the stock market suffered a short but severe crash before staging a sustained recovery beginning in April 2020.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). (SPY) performance chart. Data Source: cnbc.com)

According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, the investor in Scenario 1 who invests $100 per month starting in April of 2007 and who keeps investing $100 per month until today would end up with a portfolio worth $2,874.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 1 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

In Scenario 2, the investor saves $200 dollars from the start of the bear market until the low point, and then starts to invest $100 per month from April 2020 until today. According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, they would end up with a portfolio worth $2,768 (including cash).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 2 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: the investor who got in right before the market crashed ends up earning ~3.8% ($106) more than the investor who waited until the "best" time to invest. Investing early paid off.

On the other hand, in Scenario 3, the investor who times the market perfectly and invests their $200 dollars of savings at the best possible time (plus $100 per month from April until today) would end up with a portfolio worth $2,932.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Scenario 3 [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Lesson learned: even with flawless market timing, the investor who waits until the best day to invest only earns an extra 2%. Once again, flawless timing barely pays off.

Conclusion

Based on history, it pays (quite literally) to begin investing ASAP, and to keep investing in the market as often as possible... even in the worst case scenario where the market crashes right after you start to invest. History shows that by investing early, you do ~10.3% better on average than you'd do if you saved your money and only started to invest from the lowest month of the past three bear markets. On the other hand, flawless market timing (Scenario 3 in my example) only earns ~3.1% more money than the investor who starts investing right before the crash. Although investors may be wary because markets are at all-time highs, history has shown that investing early and often is generally the best approach - even if you start right in front of a bear market.