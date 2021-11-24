Silver Chart Update: Bullish Fundamentals Culminating

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recent developments in the price action of spot silver show good potential for a bullish breakout to the upside to a target range of $26/oz. to $30/oz. A bullish inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern forms the crux of this analysis with key developments unfolding in real time as the article was written. Initial analyses of price action and expectations are provided to supplement the bullish thesis. Bullish technical momentum along with market fundamentals continue to build latent bullish momentum in the silver price chart that is creating a setup for a massive move to the upside first to $26/oz. before shooting past $30/oz. to new all-time highs (ATHs).

Market Update

Figure 1: Price Chart of Silver with Inverse-Head-and-Shoulders Pattern [Source: Yahoo Finance, Silver Dec 21 (SI=F), 22 Nov., 2021]

Shown in Figure 1 is a chart of December 2021 silver futures from the price lows after the onset of the pandemic. The price action since mid-October 2021 has been encapsulated between the 50-day-EMA and the 200-day-EMA and has remained below the 50-day-EMA since at least mid-June 2021 until mid-October consistently. Additionally, the price action has consistently remained below the 200-day-EMA whilst remaining above the 50-day-EMA. A slight descending wedge has formed that the price action has broken out of and is fulfilling in bullish maneuvers on the back of other bullish indicators. Furthermore, two key price levels have been established in the context of a more complex inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern which will be elucidated later - $24.555/oz. and $26.376/oz. These price levels are similar to other key price levels discussed in earlier articles.

Interestingly, it has been noticed, drawing from other analyses, that there is a complex inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern that has been forming since the summer 2021 downtrend, which has only in September this year begun a reversal. As shown by the line drawn at the end of September in Figure 1, slight symmetry is shown between the price descent during the summer consolidation and the price ascent over the past few weeks. To add evidence to this thesis, an ascending channel formed in August is complemented by a near-symmetrical descending channel formed in mid-October. There is therefore reason to suspect a price action maneuver similar to the one observed mid-June and mid-July 2021 is currently being established.

Figure 2: Silver Price Action with Overlaid Gann Cycles, Elliott Waves, and Other Indicators and Patterns (Source: TradingView, TVC:SILVER)

The initial expectation for the price action was generally to take the simpler inverse head-and-shoulders bullish pattern into account and initiate a move to the upside. However, repeated testing of the neckline shown in Figure 2 in the past few days has led to questioning whether the bullish pattern will hold and whether the price action will continue to remain within the bounds of the ascending channel. Additionally, as shown in Figure 2, the price action's point of exit from the 46-bar-long ascending channel remains to be observed given recent developments in the price action. If the price action exits the channel near the support, either a sideways consolidation or a bullish move to the upside is very likely given the fundamental backdrop and the building bullish potential within the technical setup.

Shown in Figure 2 is a daily chart of the silver price action with tri-peak fractal patterns, Elliott waves, and Gann Cycles overlaid onto key trends and patterns exhibited by the price action at important price levels. Incorporating the trends observed in Figure 1, it is possible that the complex inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern is still being played out by the price action in a buildup of bullish upside potential given the strategic occurrences of bullish indicators with no significant moves to the upside. The two 'HIGH' lines marked on 21st Dec. 2021 and 13th Jan. 2022 are perhaps indicative of a future consolidation that mirrors the current price action with past performance since the summer of 2021 until the end of September. Under this possibility, a retest of the $24.767/oz. neckline level is highly unlikely and the case for a short-term target of $26.805/oz. with future potential for the price action to rise to the $29.859/oz. level strengthens.

The mirror-like action of the nearly symmetrical inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern may solidify the case for the two "High" markers marking transitions to another high-to-high and high-to-low cycle. A strong case for a consolidation may be warranted with some downside either within the bounds of the larger descending channel resistance line, labeled in light blue as (1), or testing (1) as support for bullish action higher. Interestingly, the price action has begun the exit of the first 46-bar-long ascending channel around the median line of the channel and not after repeatedly testing the lower bounds of the channel. This is indicative of a possible negation of the channel pattern and an entrenchment of fulfillment of the complex inverse-head-and-shoulders pattern.

Figure 3: Updated Silver Price Action with Overlaid Gann Cycles, Elliott Waves, and Other Indicators and Patterns (Source: TradingView, TVC:SILVER)

The Elliott waves incorporated into the price chart in Figure 2 also indicate the high potential for a symmetrical price action movement. Within the identified bearish trend is an A-B-C corrective nestled within the 92-bar-long ascending channel as a trend, and the B-C wave of the corrective is expected to terminate at the upper bound of the major descending wedge as resistance. Despite the minor deviations in the price action, the general direction indicates that the price action could complete the symmetrical pattern and reach the descending wedge's major resistance line at around $26/oz., cementing the case for the corrective as the potential pathway for the price action. Post-corrective, however, there may be a drawn consolidation until the cycle lows as depicted before a sharp move higher completes the symmetrical pathway on the back of bullish technical momentum potential.

Conclusions

The recent re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve along with Dr. Lael Brainard as Vice Chairman proved to be a significant obstacle to cementing the symmetrical price pattern and a temporary setback to the bullish case. On the news, the price action dropped significantly to break the neckline support before dropping below ascending channel's support, where it currently remains. It is plausible to assume that a test of the lower bounds of the channel is currently taking place before the price action resumes its pathway along the B-C corrective wave, but a bullish reversal may also be taking place. Figure 3 shows a potential shoulder target with current developments accounted for. Given the culmination of many bullish patterns, it is likely that the price action will resume course along the corrective to complete the possible shoulder shown in red and white. However, given sudden bearish momentum developing as shown by the RSI and MACD indicators, selling may be warranted to cool off an already overheated price action before returning to resume course along the corrective to achieve targets.