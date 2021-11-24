Ahorica/iStock via Getty Images

Deal Benefits and Strengths

On October 12, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), a $31 billion bank based in Roseburg, Oregon, and Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ:COLB), a $18.6 billion community bank based in Tacoma, Washington, announced a merger. According to the joint press release and the merger PowerPoint deck announcing the deal, here are compelling reasons for the merger:

Financial: Target a 15% Return on Average Tangible Book Value Target a 1.3% Return on Average Assets Expect "synergized net income" of $700 million+ Cash EPS accretion expected to be 25% for Columbia and 11% for Umpqua. GAAP EPS accretion expected to be 23% for Columbia and 8% for Umpqua. Expect to generate $260 million in "excess capital" when fully merged. Target 12.5% ($135 mill.) reduction in combined non-interest expenses,

Cultural : During the merger call with analysts, management of both banks emphasized that Columbia and Umpqua are "like minded institutions with common cultural values."

: During the merger call with analysts, management of both banks emphasized that Columbia and Umpqua are "like minded institutions with common cultural values." Strategic: Management touts the new bank as a "commercial and retail powerhouse," benefiting customers with expanded products and services as well as a bigger balance sheet to hold larger loan exposures.

Deal Structure: 38%/62% Split COLB/UMPQ

This looks like a Merger of Equals, though neither bank has used this term in any of the documentation or commentary I have reviewed. Columbia shareholders will own 38% of the combined bank compared to 62% for UMPQ.

However, curiously, the smaller COLB is the surviving entity. UMPQ shareholders will receive .5958 COLB shares.

When the merger was announced UMPQ was valued at $23.58 per share, resulting in a $5.1 billion enterprise valuation. As of November 20, UMPQ shares are $20.19, a 14.3% ($730 million) market cap haircut.

Other Deal Facts

The company will have two headquarters. The merger is structured so that both banks have an equal number of directors and executive management. Branding is confusing at this point.

Brands/Corporate Names: Holding company to be Columbia Banking System, Inc and the legal bank name will be Umpqua Bank. In addition, the combined banks will operate the following subsidiaries: Columbia Trust Company, CB Financial Services and Columbia Private Bank, operating under the banner of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

Holding company to be Columbia Banking System, Inc and the legal bank name will be Umpqua Bank. In addition, the combined banks will operate the following subsidiaries: Columbia Trust Company, CB Financial Services and Columbia Private Bank, operating under the banner of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc. Corporate Headquarters : Tacoma, WA

: Tacoma, WA Bank Headquarters : Greater Portland, Oregon MSA

: Greater Portland, Oregon MSA Executive Leadership: UMPQ CEO to be Executive Chair and COLB CEO to be CEO of the Holding Co. The lead independent director will be from COLB. Six of the named management executives will be from COLB and six from UMPQ. Seven of the named directors will be from COLB and seven will be from UMPQ.

What I Like

I have had a favorable view of Columbia since 2013 when I met a former director who headed the bank's board risk committee. That meeting led to an opportunity in 2013 or 2014 to present findings from my first book to the bank's board. (For full disclosure, COLB paid me for this presentation; since then, I have had no further contact with the board.) The bank has been on my radar given its highly favorable low-cost funding (direct result of bank's strategy of serving small business and commercial clients) and its strong presence in smaller and mid-size towns and cities like Tacoma. (My research shows that community banks operating in smaller towns and cities produces superior returns compared to community banks competing in mega-cities like Seattle.) In addition to having a low-cost funding advantage, Columbia has adopted a more desirable (at least by me) risk profile than most community banks, a theme to be addressed below. The merger between a Portland, Oregon bank and a Tacoma, Washington bank makes pre-eminent sense for anyone who knows the geography of Northwest US. No more than 2.5 hours on I-5 separates the two cities. Not only are the markets of close geographic proximity, the two banks have similar branch footprints. According to www.bankregdata.com, UMPQ currently operates 80 branches in OR, 63 in WA, 67 in CA, and 11 in ID; COLB operates 63 in OR, 70 in WA, and 16 in ID. Both banks acknowledged during the merger announcement call with analysts (I have not found a transcript of the call, but UMPQ provides a link to the call itself) that there is meaningful branch overlap which bodes well for cost reduction. However, no details were offered during the call about how many branches will close as a result of the merger. It should be noted (source: www.Bankregdata.com/FDIC) that UMPQ has reduced its branch count by 25% since year-end 2017 (from 311 to 234) and COLB has reduced branch count by 3% during the same time (from 161 to 150). At the beginning of the merger announcement call, the CEO of UMPQ described the transaction a "strategic partnership." He assured analysts that the deal would create "substantial accretion." The combined banks expect to eliminate 12.5% of their combined operating expenses. No targets have been set for new revenue creation, but the UMPQ CEO twice stated that the merger will produce "synergy." In addition, CEOs of both banks noted benefits from a larger balance sheet as well as multiple examples of opportunities to create greater future cross-selling and relationship deepening. Scale is another reason the two banks are merging. Scale refers to the ability to not only spread more revenue proportionately over lower costs, but also refers to the new bank's ability to attract and retain the talent needed to compete over the next 20 years.

Market Reaction

The market's immediate reaction was negative as can be seen in the chart below. The day the deal was announced (10/12/21), COLB shares fell 14.9% and UMPQ down 4.7%. The KRE Regional Bank ETF was flat.

From October 12 to November 20, the stock prices of UMPQ and COLB have treaded water while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is up 5.14%.

COLB & UMPQ Stock Price Change Since YE 2016 to November 20, 2021

COLB's board could very well have been motivated to enter into merger discussions because of the chart below. Since December 31, 2016, COLB shares have fallen 23.8% compared to +32% for the KRE ETF. For further comparison, the S&P 500 is up 109% during the same time and widely-held JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is up 95%.

Directors of banks across the country recognize the fast pace of change facing the industry. Technology, talent, efficiency, and strategy are the differentiators.

To the credit of both banks' boards, they recognize the need to change. Time will tell whether a merger to create a $50 billion bank is sufficient to meet the challenges ahead.

Questions and Concerns

My questions and concerns center on the following factors:

Historic Record of Bank Mergers

Valuation

Employee Retention/Compensation Practices

Decision-Making

Revenue Retention and Creation

Risk Profile

Question 1: Will the COLB-UMPQ suffer same fate as most bank mergers?

My research shows that shareholders of acquiring banks historically underperform industry peers over the three years subsequent to merger announcement.

Industry insiders who have access to RMA's website can read my April 2020 article, "Mull Before You Merge: Synergy Risk, Disruption, and the Metrics Linked with the Best Bank M&A."

This article provides a detailed examination of 76 mergers of publicly traded banks between 2015-2019. Here are compelling facts from the article:

58% of surviving banks in a merger saw their stock price underperform the KRE ETF one year after merger announcement.

60% underperformed KRE two years later.

59% underperformed KRE three years later.

Few banks engaged in a merger during this time failed to meet expense cut targets.

The far greater challenge to acquiring banks was revenue retention and creation.

Certain characteristics distinguished successful mergers, i.e., those that created alpha relative to KRE, from unsuccessful mergers; these characteristics centered on relative size of acquired bank to acquirer and niche of the acquiring bank's business model.

The key conclusions from the research:

1. Acquirers are often over-optimistic

McKinsey has produced two bank merger analyses during the past decade. Its 6/30/21 article came to the same conclusion I did in my 2020 RMA article: "Acquirers often lose value or create little of it." McKinsey's June 2010 article highlights lessons learned from bank mergers that failed to meet expectations.

I am skeptical as an investor that banks engaged in large-scale mergers can create one to three-year alpha. History shows the odds do not favor outperformance.

2. Revenue is under-appreciated

Risk executives must pay as much attention to revenue risk as other risks (e.g., failure to meet expense targets, credit, operational, liquidity). See below.

3. Acquiring banks' over-optimism results in overpaying for acquisitions

Bank mergers are not bad per se, but bad only to the degree the acquirer overpays for the acquired banks. History shows that acquirers too often fail to appreciate the full range of risks (e.g., revenue loss, customer-facing employee attrition, management distraction, risk profile incompatibility) associated with a bank merger. The chief advantage of banks conducting small-scale acquisitions is that the acquirer is almost certain in all cases to maintain its risk profile, avoid day-to-day management distractions, and keep key talent and high value clients/customers.

Question 2: Why will COLB shareholders own only 38% of the combined banks?

I suspect that the major reason COLB shares fell 14%+ on day one was because COLB shareholders were unconvinced that the deal was priced right.

Likely, COLB shareholders will not get a full picture of the rationale for the proposed 38%/62% ownership split until the two banks release merger documents. Such documentation will include fairness opinions from investment bankers representing the two banks.

Investment bankers are paid a lot of money to analyze and price a bank merger. I must assume that COLB's banker has a strong business case for the 38%/62% split.

My simple--and simple sometimes is not right--view is that a 40%/60% split would seem more appropriate. Here are four charts that raise the question whether COLB shareholders deserve more of the combined banks' shares.

Net Income History

This first chart shows the quarterly net income after taxes four quarters (NIAT) for the two banks since Q1 2016. Note that on average COLB's NIAT is 33.2% of what would be the total NIAT for the two banks if they had been merged since 2016.

On this NIAT basis of comparison, it would appear COLB shareholders are getting a sweet deal at 38% ownership.

However, the net income view fails to account for how investors evaluate the quality of a bank's earnings as well as the quality of a bank's assets. The next couple charts will examine market perception of earnings and asset quality.

Before going there, please take a second look at the Rolling Four Quarters Net Income chart. Note March 2020 earnings when banks faced two challenges impacting Provision expense: A new accounting standard known as CECL and a need to increase Provision to account for the uncertainty of COVID.

To those two challenges, UMPQ added a third: Its March 31, 2020 10-Q documents a Goodwill impairment of $1.78 billion. This is not an untrivial event though the write-down of Goodwill is a non-cash event. A write-down of this magnitude indicates that the board and outside auditors concluded that intangible assets created from prior acquisitions (result of overpaying) no longer had any economic value.

Here is what UMPQ's CFO had to say about the Goodwill write-down during the bank's April 23, 2020 Q1 earnings call.

Based on market volatility and consensus forecasts for a prolonged low interest rate environment, coupled with the drop in price of the company’s common stock during the quarter, we are completing the impairment evaluation of goodwill with our auditors, and do expect significant impairment. It is important to note that while any potential goodwill impairment will be material to reported earnings, it would be a non-cash charge and would have no impact on our cash balances, liquidity, tangible book value or regulatory capital ratios. We expect to complete the impairment analysis before filing our quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC in early May.

To put a $1.78 billion write-down in perspective, excluding Q1 2020 earnings/loss, UMPQ's accumulated NIAT from 2016 to Q3 2021 was $1.8 billion. This non-cash accounting event essentially equaled the accumulated equity (pre-dividends) earned by the bank since 2016. Just to be clear, the bank's tangible capital ratios (see Tier-1 Capital) was unimpacted by the Goodwill impairment charge.

I share this history as an indicator that the market has had reason to be suspect of UMPQ earnings and asset quality. Many, many banks have beefy Goodwill numbers, but only one other mid-cap bank to my knowledge has determined with outside independent auditors that Goodwill is so impaired that it must be written off in its entirety.

As an aside, it will be interesting to see if more banks follow UMPQ's decision to deem Goodwill impaired. The only other mid-cap bank to my knowledge to write-off Goodwill in 2020 was Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB). It is worth observing that GWB announced its sale to First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) about a month prior to the announcement of the UMPQ-COLB merger.

Earnings Quality: Price to Earnings Ratio

The next chart compares each bank's Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E) since 2016. Earnings calculations are based on rolling four quarters of NIAT.

The critical observation to draw from this chart is that COLB has enjoyed on average, since 2016, a 30% premium in P/E to UMPQ. This is a clear indicator that the market values COLB earnings more than it does UMPQ. In essence, COLB earnings are viewed to be of a higher quality (i.e., more reliable, less volatile, more predictable) than UMPQ's.

Balance Sheet Quality: Price to Tangible Book Value

The next chart compares each bank's Price to Tangible Book Value (P/TBV) since 2016. Note that COLB's P/TBV has historically averaged a 24% premium to that of UMPQ. At no time since 2016 has UMPQ's P/TBV been greater than COLB's. However, as the chart shows, by November 2021, the two banks' P/TBV have effectively merged reflecting the substantial decline in COLB share price relative to UMPQ.

Historic Market Capitalization

Here is the final chart overviewing valuation. A look back on each bank's market capitalization since 2016, especially when viewed with through the lens of P/TBV and P/E, makes the strongest case why COLB shareholders should expect to own 39.85% (round to 40%) of the new bank.

Closing thoughts on Valuation question:

Once the banks gain regulatory approval, which I expect will occur despite Democrat concerns with mergers, investors will receive merger documents from each bank; the fairness opinions from the investment bankers are must-reading. It could very well be that there is material nuance to future earnings not reflected in recent history. Investors must expect that management, the boards, and investment bankers have a rigorous handle on pro forma earnings. It is possible that these forecasts reflect undisclosed material expense reductions that hit UMPQ expenses proportionately greater than COLB, therefore, justifying UMPQ shareholders receiving a 5% relative ownership premium to what these shareholders would otherwise receive.

Question 3: Columbia employees are today paid 26% less on average than Umpqua employees. What are the implications to future expenses and employee retention?

My greatest surprise in analyzing this merger is the gap in pay between the two banks. This gap is a significant operational risk that has serious implications to pro forma expenses.

Bank Directors

Starting with directors, it is interesting to observe that pay differentials between the two banks is inconsequential.

According to COLB's most recent Proxy, COLB directors earned between $131,000 and $153,000 in 2020; its Board Chair earned $176,000. UMPQ's most recent Proxy shows its directors earning between $150,000 and $162,000 last year and its Board Chair earned $211,000.

Directors pay is correlated to bank size. The fact that the two banks' Director 2020 compensation align so closely is a surprise for that reason. Expect pay per director to increase when the two banks are combined. That said, the total number of directors will decline from 24 (11 at UMPQ, 13 at COLB) to 14 after the merger.

Executive Management

Stark differences in compensation practices are more evident with bank management. Data is from each bank's most recent Proxy and reflects 2020 total compensation (Salary, Bonus, Stock, Non-Equity Income, All Other).

UMPQ CEO $4.32 million; COLB $2.4 million.

UMPQ CFO $1.63 million; COLB $827 million.

UMPQ CBO $1.93 million; COLB $1.02 million.

The greater pay at UMPQ reflects the industry's propensity to compensate executives based on bank size. Expect compensation for retained executives to increase when the bank eclipses $50 billion asset mark.

Average Bank Employee

The chart below is derived from each bank's FDIC Call Reports as reported through www.Bankregdata.com. Note that UMPQ's average total compensation per Full Time Equivalent employee is $129,700 in contrast to an average of about $102,600 at COLB.

The 26% pay differential between the two banks has meaningful implications to the culture of the bank after the merger. Having wrestled with this merger related issue several times in my career, there is nothing more likely to create a big bump in pay for valued mid-managers than the recognition that underlings from the merged bank are paid more than the manager.

Employee retention is an absolute must at all times, but this is especially true in 2021 when all companies face severe talent challenges. I would be very curious to see the Board's pro forma assumptions on compensation expectations after merger.

While executives at both banks trumpet the cultural similarities between UMPQ and COLB, compensation practices can trump culture. Solving executive pay differences is easy compared to mid-management differences.

Oregon vs. Washington Personal Tax Rate

I suspect without data that the state tax rate on personal income is a factor in the pay differential between UMPQ (Oregon-based) and COLB (WA-based). Washington has no income tax. Oregon, according to this source, has one of the highest income tax rates in the country:

Tax Bracket (Single) Tax Bracket (Couple) Marginal Tax Rate $0+ $0+ 5.00% $3,550+ $7,100+ 7.00% $8,900+ $17,800+ 9.00% $125,000+ $250,000+ 9.90%

All things being equal, will not all UMPQ senior executives want to be based in Washington? Will those that remain in Oregon command even higher pay differentials in the future to account for a 9.9% marginal personal income tax rate?

Employee Productivity: Another Earnings Quality Metric

It could stand to reason that the reason UMPQ employees are paid more than COLB is because of productivity differences.

One of my favorite metrics for evaluating banks is the ratio comparing a bank's Net Income After Taxes to Total Compensation. My research shows that this ratio historically is correlated well with long-term bank stock price change.

I prefer to own banks that earn at least 100% of compensation. These tend to be high-performing banks. Banks with superior NI/Compensation ratios pay close attention to this metric. Banks with low NI/Comp ratios pay little attention to it, and no surprise, their stock prices tend to languish long-term.

The chart below compares the NI/Comp ratios of both banks since 2015. The good news is that both show improving trends, but frankly, so do most banks thanks to the 2017 corporate tax cuts, pristine credit (historically low charge-offs), and zero Provision expense (having loaded so much in Q2 and Q3 2020 because of CECL and COVID).

Importantly, recent history shows COLB to be more productive than UMPQ. Since 2015, the Net Income to Compensation ratio at COLB has averaged 84% compared to 76% at UMPQ. Therefore, it tells us that the lower pay at COLB is unlikely because of lower productivity.

These numbers must not be lost on the board of the future merged bank.

One last comment before moving to question four.

Each bank's shareholders will be well-served to review the "Change in Control" verbiage in 2021 Proxies. UMPQ's Proxy has 41 references to Change in Control. COLB's Proxy has ten references.

Based again on my experience, merger announcements usually mean Change in Control documentation takes on heightened employee interest. Change in Control triggers potentially substantial acceleration of compensation under certain conditions.

Talent retention will be the new bank's greatest challenge over the next 18 months. You can rest assured that competitors and headhunters are actively recruiting top talent at COLB and UMPQ.

Revenue protection and growth depend on talent retention.

Question 4: Who is in charge?

I am not a fan of merger models that split duties up 50/50 between the two banks. UMPQ and COLB are on a risky path if this model leads to unclear decision-making and partisan politics.

Based on three factors, it appears UMPQ's executives are in the driver's seat.

UMPQ's CEO kicked off the merger announcement call on Oct. 12.

UMPQ's CEO is Executive Chairman.

UMPQ's CFO is the CFO of the merged bank.

However, a split board (7 and 7) seems ripe for division. Who decides in the event of a tie?

Also, the Transition Team has co-leaders, one from COLB and one UMPQ. I cannot recall ever seeing such a model. How does this model work if the Transition leaders do not agree on a course of action? Will efficiency and effectiveness over time force the bank to move to a single point of Transition leadership?

Clear accountability is needed when organizations undergo change. My sense is that the boards of the respective banks have either postponed or not publicly disclosed the tough decisions.

One way or another, someone will need to be in charge.

Question 5: What is the three-year revenue forecast for the combined banks?

While the banks have articulated expense cuts and timing, there is no revenue forecast. I would prefer to see a revenue forecast since revenue leakage (loss of current clients/customers) and failure to tap into new revenue sources are leading reasons mergers fail to create alpha.

If I were on the board, I would push management hard to document revenue retention and growth targets. I would want to see processes in place that track top client retention, assets under management, relationship profitability, and new client acquisition statistics.

The argument pushing back on my expectation for pro forma revenue numbers is that it is too early in the process to have produced such numbers. Maybe. The deliberate determination to not discuss revenue, even at a high level, seems imprudent.

My guess is that another reason this merger resulted in COLB's 14% day-one price decline is because of the decision to not discuss revenue.

Question 6: Will the Risk Profile of the new bank align more closely to that of Columbia or Umpqua?

I am surprised that analysts who follow UMPQ and COLB did not press bank executives during the merger call about the different risk profiles of the two banks. (In fairness to the analysts, the call took place at 7 am EST/ 4 am Pacific time; having listened to the call twice, my observation is that few had time to prepare questions.)

Historically COLB has shown a lower tolerance for credit risk than UMPQ. This difference in risk profile is most clearly seen from 3Q 2021 FDIC Call Report/BankRegData data.

The analysis of each bank's risk profile focuses on credit exposure.

COLB has historically devoted a smaller percentage of its balance sheet to loans (more risk) than UMPQ. In addition, COLB has historically devoted a larger percentage of its balance to securities (less risk provided duration managed effectively) than has UMPQ.

The next two charts show that the difference in loan exposure is stark. Few things can divide informed directors and bank executives more than tolerance for risk. I have an added measure of confidence that a director is informed when that director has a material personal investment in the bank as well as extensive direct experience in the banking industry. Too many directors, history has shown repeatedly, do not have the experience and knowledge to set risk appetites. The jury is out in my mind as to the savvy of the yet to be announced (to my knowledge) 14 directors of the new bank.

COLB shareholders must hope its directors will maintain the bank's history for conservative balance sheet management.

The first chart shows that UMPQ historically has accepted greater loan risk than COLB. Banks that have accepted more loan risk in recent years have rewarded shareholders with earnings that are superior to banks with lower loan exposure, all things being equal. Of course, when business cycles change and go negative, aggressive risk profiles suffer from higher credit losses.

This second chart provides another view of each bank's risk profile. COLB holds less loans and more securities as percentages of the balance sheet when compared to UMPQ. Banks with risk profiles like COLB are typically viewed as more conservative than banks with risk profiles similar to UMPQ.

Investors who follow my writing know that I prefer COLB's model which not only takes less credit risk but puts less burden on gathering high-cost deposits. Since 2011, COLB's average cost of funds is 11 basis points compared to 38 bp for UMPQ. As recently as 2019 (pre-COVID), 7% of UMPQ's deposits were brokered versus less than .5% for COLB. My research on bank stock performance shows cost of funds and brokered percentage to be correlated to stock price change over time.

Will the future bank's risk profile look more like UMPQ or COLB?

Closing Thoughts

I did not intend to write so much about this merger. The fact that I did reflects my esteem for COLB as well as my fascination with the COLB-UMPQ deal structure which is odd by industry standards.

The 50/50 board/management splits, brand strategy, and deal structure are all atypical of bank mergers. It is possible that UMPQ-COLB reflects a future trend of more mid-cap/small-cap banks entering into a new breed of mergers of equals. Such mergers may take a "go slow" approach. Disruption minimized by delaying tough decisions until data is clear.

Reaction to Merger: Negative in Short-Term

I believe the UMPQ-COLB merger will prove to be complex. In addition, my initial view is that COLB shareholders should hold 40% of the combined banks' shares; I stand to be corrected once I read the investment banker's fairness opinion.

Reaction to Merger: Potentially Positive Long-Term

I continue to believe that there is a role for super community banks that serve smaller MSA markets. PPP reinforced the importance of community banks that deliver personal service effectively and efficiently.

I like the fact that COLB is headquartered in Tacoma and not Seattle or Portland. In fact, presence in smaller and mid-size towns is the principal reason I have an interest in investing in COLB. Success long-term for banks like the new COLB will be determined by winning and growing market share in towns like Tacoma.

Megabanks dominate deposit gathering in the nation's largest cities. Community banks competing in these big markets fight for expensive deposits and too often take on unacceptable credit risk in a desire to meet profit goals.

Here is Portland deposit share in 2021 per FDIC data as presented by BankRegData. Two megabanks hold 48% of the market's deposits. The top five hold 79%.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) 25.14%

U.S. Bancorp (USB) 23.25%

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 16.24%

JPMorgan Chase 8.45%

KeyCorp (KEY) 6.24%

Here is Seattle 2021 deposit market share where the top two banks hold 48% share and the top four 75%.

BAC 31.33%

JPM 16.57%

USB 12.79%

WFC 12.09%

If the new COLB can build a bank that wins in the towns that the megabanks choose to not compete in, chances are good that COLB will be a long-term winner.

Buy Price COLB

I would not be surprised if COLB shares revisit a Price to Tangible Book Value of 1.5x (from 1.73 today and 2.08 in March 2021) in the next year, especially if the overall market retreats or the banking industry faces a bout of credit worry driving up Provision.

As a value investor, I view a 1.5x P/TBV to be an adequate margin of safety for an initial investment in COLB. If and when that time comes, I will look closely at buying COLB.

Currently, five analysts follow COLB according to www.Ycharts.com.

Three analysts have a Hold on the shares, one an Outperform, and one a Buy. Price targets one year from now range from $38 to $41 indicating about 15% upside from current price.

This past March COLB's shares hit a high of $50.45.

Six analysts follow UMPQ, four of which have the bank as a Hold and two a Buy.

One year price target is $22 to $24 with a mean of $22.86 suggesting 15% upside from current price.

I am a modest buyer of COLB at $29 and a meaningful buyer at $27 provided insiders step up and make meaningful share buys. If insiders are not buying at $27, I would wonder what is going on.

Insiders

Readers who follow my bank analyses know that I closely track insider buying by CEOs and CFOs, especially those with proven histories for creating shareholder wealth.

UMPQ insiders have been sellers this year, most recently (Nov. 2) when the bank's president sold 5,000 shares at $21.02. (I assume this was a 105b-1 sale established prior to merger discussions with COLB.)

COLB insiders, in contrast, have not been active sellers during the past two years. Insiders made small open market purchases in 2020 at prices ranging between $22-$22.50.

Meaningful ($100,000+) open market purchases by informed directors and $250,000+ open market purchased by the Executive Chair, CEO, or CFO would be a clear buy signal to me.

Caveats

My primary purpose in sharing my commentary is to get feedback that challenges my investment assumptions and decisions. As a secondary objective, I hope my work helps other investors evaluate opportunities. All investors should review a wide-range of opinions and conduct their own independent analysis prior to making an investment decision.