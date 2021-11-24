Andy/iStock via Getty Images

Before we delve into Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI), this article is going to be divided into four parts. Part one is going to review the SEC and short seller attacks from a broad viewpoint. Part two discusses the Standard Lithium press release and breaks it down into an easily digestible form for the masses. Part three is the analysis of the company and its NPV (net present value). Last is part four where I bring in a guest writer who proposes a counter argument to the Blue Orca short report. Feel free to skip around; I realize some of this is going to be dry, and this presents as a rather long article but perceived truth demands to be presented.

Part 1: Short Firms Promote Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt

I've been in this game for over three decades and I've seen a lot of manipulation. Some of the manipulations consist of companies over promising with ill intent. I've seen (and experienced directly) companies cooking the books wherein the SEC failed to respond adequately, but rather slapped the executives on the wrists (tisk, tisk, tisk). Cooking the books (and getting caught) is rare. What is not rare, though, is short article writers creating a story that is heavily biased in order to profit. The word "lie" might be a bit much; I think a better fitting word is "deception". These short firms craft deceptive pieces.

Twisted Logic & Deception

Generally, the shorts target something that has had a good run and focus on one morsel of data that they can build a story of twisted logic around. Maybe it is just one little thing they can latch onto (while not elucidating the entire story). This is where deception comes into play. Now, smart money knows the shorts are creating panic to profit (P2P), but new money has no idea. New money will sell to exit and then even the smart money might sell. It creates a chain reaction. Where is the SEC or foreign regulatory agencies during all of this? I do not know. I've seen this going on for over a decade. Take for example Vulcan Energy. A short seller used the same method they used on Standard Lithium: Target the integrity of the DLE (direct lithium extraction) via test plant results. Truth matters not. All that matters is they push out the fear, the unknown, and doubt to get a reaction, all the while never contacting the company for clarification. While this is most distasteful for the company impacted, we can profit from this.

The World Needs Responsible Short Sellers

Short sells do have a role and place. I have short sold. I have written short articles from time to time (although it is rare; frankly, it is not worth the hassle). Yet the role of the brave, moral, short-seller author needs to be one of absolute truth. If a short author could have exposed Enron sooner (or OCZ) they could have helped many people. Yet, when people act deceitfully to make a dollar, this is where the SEC (or foreign regulators) need to step in. Where are they? Why do they go after small fries and not the apex predators? I can't answer that. My pet theory is they do not want to show just how corrupt the markets are to the masses. Hence, they go after the small guys that will easily settle rather than go to court. Larger cases are wrapped up with slaps on the wrist for executives. Such was the case for OCZ.

Copy-Cat Games & Fear Faucets

The short seller "Blue Orca" made some very bold statements that amounted to Standard Lithium is not producing lithium in any economic range, but rather extracting 7-13% lithium rather than the 85% - 90+% range they should be. I'll share something with you. This short-seller assessment is, without reservation, preposterous and asinine.

Think about this logically for a moment. Do you really think Standard Lithium has grown all these years and formed a 70/30% partnership with Lanxess only to be extracting at 7-13%? Rubbish. It never would have made it out of the lab (much less go to a pilot plant). I'll share with you what is going on: Copy-Cat games, that's what is going on. Not too long ago, a short-seller report hit Vulcan Energy out of Europe. Vulcan is also a DLE (direct lithium extraction) and the short seller attacked this bit of data and made bold claims. It worked: The stock tanked. Hence, they seek out stocks that have risen in price and turn on the fear faucet. It is just that easy.

Part 2: Standard Responds to Deception

Standard Lithium published a press release concerning the short attack. Let's break it down and translate this into non-lawyer speak. Per Standard Lithium:

Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission Data - Standard Lithium notes that the report misunderstands the scope of the data reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission (OTCPK:AOGC). The Demonstration Plant operated by Standard Lithium, under normal conditions, continuously produces lithium chloride solution, which is then mixed back into the waste brine stream and reinjected back into the geological formation via Lanxess' existing brine disposal system. These large volumes of lithium chloride that were produced are not included in the data reported to the AOGC.

(Source: Standard Lithium) Bold text is authors highlights

Key point: Looking at the last sentence you read "large volumes of lithium chloride that were produced are not included in the data reported to the AOGC". That's it. Honestly, we could stop here. Being that they trade on both the Canadian exchange and the US exchanges, I would venture that the company has to answer both to the securities regulators in Canada (SEDAR) as well as the United States (SEC). You can bet company lawyers have combed over this statement to make sure it is accurate and truthful. If not, then do they really want to incur the wrath of the SEC & SEDAR along with legal strife? I highly doubt it. Let's see what Standard says next.

Once again this statement is key: "These large volumes of lithium chloride that were produced are not included in the data reported to the AOGC" and is our truthful smoking gun. Moving on to the next paragraph, we are presented with:

To be clear, the only data reported to the AOGC, in compliance with the requirements of the AOGC, were those volumes of lithium chloride solution that were temporarily stored on Standard Lithium's site and these have no correlation with actual lithium recovery rates observed in the plant. A portion of this lithium chloride was sent off-site for conversion to lithium carbonate on four separate occasions when conversion work was scheduled. The reported data forms only a small portion of the total lithium chloride recovered in the process.

(Source: Standard Lithium) Bold text is authors highlights

Key point: "The only data reported were those volumes stored on site and have no correlation with actual lithium recovery rates observed in the plant." The company has laid it out and (once again) this is an official statement that lawyers have vetted.

Blue Orca Capital's interpretation of lithium recovery rates is incorrect and underestimates lithium extraction efficiencies. Similarly, the report's claims that recovery is reducing over time also misinterprets the AOGC data. Standard Lithium has only stored lithium chloride product on-site when required and the periods when it is stored do not correlate with actual lithium recovery rates observed in the plant at the time.

(Source: Standard Lithium)

Key point: Once again we see Standard Lithium stating that recovery rates presented by Blue Orca are deceptive and misleading. Standard Lithium then offers a recap:

Points of clarity: The lithium chloride solution reported under the category "The output of lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, and lithium hydroxide" on the AOGC website only represents that portion of lithium chloride solution which was temporarily stored on site and not the much larger volume that is continuously reinjected back into the brine formation;

The conclusions of the report prepared by Blue Orca Capital are incorrect and based on misinterpretation of the information and excludes the much large volumes of lithium chloride solution that was produced at the Demonstration Plant; and,

Blue Orca Capital has opportunistically issued this report with partial and incomplete information and without consultation or clarification by the Company.

(Source: Standard Lithium)

Key point: For a third time the company states "large volumes" were not reported because they are not stored. Remember, this is a test facility and they are operating under the supervision of the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Their house; their rules. Standard goes on to say, yet again, that the figures reported by the short seller are indeed false and misleading. Then Standard goes on to map out how the demonstration plant works volume wise.

Demonstration Plant - The report also fundamentally misunderstands the necessity and purpose of the Demonstration Plant. The Demonstration Plant was designed to continuously process an input tail brine flow of 50 gallons per minute (gpm; or 11.4 m3/hr) which is the equivalent of 100-150 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate. One of the objectives of the Demonstration Plant to date has been to produce sufficient quantities of solid lithium carbonate product off-site, to validate that battery quality materials can be produced. It has never been the intent to store on-site all of the lithium chloride produced and then convert all of that to lithium carbonate product. The principal purpose of the plant is to optimize the process to allow for design and scale-up of a commercial plant in preparation for a feasibility study (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101). The Company is confident in its lithium extraction technology and Demonstration Plant and will maintain its focus on executing its strategic plans and progressing towards definitive feasibility and commercialization at the Lanxess facility. The Company will not be providing further comment on the report at this time.

(Source: Standard Lithium)

Analysis: In for a penny, in for a pound. Standard Lithium has laid it out to SEDAR and the SEC. They have tripped down in calling J-Capital out via the above statements.

Summary

Large volumes of lithium chloride were produced. These were not stored, hence they were pumped back into the ground. Since they are not stored, they are not reported.

Part 3: The Lithium Sizzle

The last time I wrote on Standard Lithium, I penned that they were "the most boring play on the entire stock market". This has not changed. They still hold the much-coveted "Craig's most boring lithium stock award™". Typically, I'll call a lithium company if I'm interested in them, and why not? It is good job security for the Investor Relations Department, but I never called Standard lithium in the past. It is not for a lack of admiration; rather, I simply have very few concerns that need to be addressed. They are the perfect stock to buy, hold, forget, and check back in on later. Management is doing a very good job. They have a monstrous size partner with deep pockets. The location in Arkansas suffers not from the BLM nor water issues. Frankly, it is a perfect (albeit boring) investment and I sleep well at night owning them. The only previous point of concern might be the NPV of the projects; yet, when you add the newly updated NPV figures, we learn they are nowhere near the top of the NPV figure (I will cover this momentarily).

A Not So Standard Story

What does Standard Lithium actually hope to accomplish? The Magnolia Reporter explains it very well via:

"Canadian-based Standard Lithium is working with Lanxess, a German company with a bromine plant in El Dorado, to extract lithium directly from the same saltwater brine from which bromine is produced. Standard Lithium already has a lithium pilot plant running. A larger facility is planned. Standard Lithium says its process is more environmentally friendly than other methods. These methods involve extracting lithium from hard rock ore mining, or bringing lithium-bearing saltwater to the surface and evaporating the water in large basins, leaving lithium behind. In El Dorado, Standard Lithium uses a closed-loop system that takes brine that Lanxess has already processed for bromine. Standard Lithium uses a propriety method to extract lithium. Once the brine has run through Standard Lithium’s facility, Lanxess injects the remaining brine back into the Smackover Formation beneath South Arkansas. Standard Lithium said two months ago that it’s working with Tetra Technologies to assess the lithium potential of Tetra’s 27,262 net acres of brine leases. Tetra’s leases are also in Columbia and Lafayette counties but are generally located north of the acreage Saltwerx has leased."

(Source: Magnolia Reporter)

Short Term View: Two Projects In The Works

Standard Lithium has 2 lithium projects in the works. The attention focus appears to be towards the project paired up with Lanxess (LXS.DE), an established company with a market cap of 5.4 billion. The plan is to tap into the massive brine operation that Lanxess runs in Arkansas.

"Lanxess operations in south Arkansas cover 150,000 acres that include 10,000 brine leases. Lanxess extracts brine from their wells located throughout the area, and the brine is transported through a network of 250 miles of pipelines to three plants where the brine is processed for bromine recovery with the tail brine then re-injected into the aquifer. The three bromine extraction plants currently employ approximately 500 people, have been in production for nearly five decades, and produce roughly 5.3 billion gallons of brine annually." "A Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared by Advisian (a consulting arm of WorleyParsons), released June 18, 2019, considers the production of battery-quality lithium carbonate through a phased build-out to a total 20,900 tons per annum (tpa) from the contemplated joint venture with Lanxess AG at their three operating bromine-processing plants."

(Source: Standard Lithium)

(Source: Standard Lithium - Lanxess southern brine plant)

Given that Standard Lithium does not have to drill wells and they will own a 30% share of the proposed joint venture (expandable to 40% if they hit certain milestones) this looks to be favorable. The nice part here is that given Arkansas climate, they will not suffer from water issues as do lithium properties in the west or in South America. Also, working with an existing mining powerhouse means they do not have to jump through nearly all the permitting issues since they will be operating on pre-existing permitted land. Details on the Lanxess project are:

Annual production: 20,900 tons lithium carbonate

Plant operation: 25 years (2)

Total capital expenditures estimate of US$437 Million (3)

Non-optimized reagent cost per ton lithium carbonate of US$3,107

All-in operating costs, including all direct and indirect costs, reagent, sustaining capital, insurance and mine-closure costs of US$4,319 per ton of lithium carbonate (4)

Average selling price $13,550 USD per ton battery quality lithium carbonate (5)

Pre-tax US$1.3 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 42%

Post-tax US$ 989 Million NPV an 8% discount rate and IRR of 36%

Resource upgraded to 3,140,000 tons Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at the Indicated CategoryIt needs to be noted Standard has 30% rights NPV of 297 million rounded up an potentially expanding to 40% of Project #1 which is an NPV of 396 million rounded up.

2nd Project

The second lithium project is for a property very close to the proposed joint venture to the east called the TETRA project at 1.195 ton LCE Inferred resource, and a future expansion target of 30k ton/year of LCE initially. Keyword is "initially".

2nd Project Key Points:

Pre-tax US$2.83 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 40.5%;

After-tax US$1.97 Billion NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 32.1%;

20-year mine-life producing an average of 30,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM);

Operating costs of US$2,599 per tonne of battery quality lithium hydroxide;

AACE Class 5 Total CAPEX estimate of US$870 Million including conservative 25% contingency of direct capital costs; and,

SW Arkansas Lithium Project PEA lithium brine resource is updated to consider the potential unitized area of production, leading to an increased total (global) in-situ resource of 1,195,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at the Inferred Category.

(Source: Standard Lithium, highlights from author)

Net Present Value of Standard Lithium

When you look at the lithium market, you will see a lot of talk about Net Present Value (NPV). It is simply a way to try to compare apples to oranges. It gives you a glance into a company and if this one figure deems them overvalued or undervalued or not. Remember though, this points to the present value of projects. It does not take into consideration future expansion of projects or the company acquiring new property much like Lithium Americas (LAC)

NPV of various projects: Project #1 East Arkansas = $989 million USD NPV after tax / 8% discount.

It needs to be noted Standard has 30% rights NPV of 297 million rounded up an potentially expanding to 40% of Project #1 which is an NPV of 396 million rounded up.

Project #2 West Arkansas = $1.97 billion USD NPV after tax / 8% discount rate.

Total NPV = $2.267 billion @ 30% ownership of project #1Total NPV = $2.366 billion @ 40% ownership of project #1

Correction: The current market cap of Standard Lithium is $1.35 billion at $8.58 USD share price. Standard lithium is trading at 59.5% of NPV @ 30% and 57% at 40% if you factor in project #1 percentages.

Hence, the NPV is nowhere near as lofty as I initially thought. It appears many sites have not updated the NPV numbers to reflect both lithium operations or the updated figures the company has released.

Risk for Standard Lithium

Any investment contains risk. The risk with Standard is what happens if the potential partner in Arkansas backs out? However, given the groundwork laid down by the Trump administration concerning lithium (and continued by the Biden administration), I see Standard Lithium posed at the forefront of American lithium independence. Furthermore, with lithium prices blasting off, the economics of the project are even more favorable and it makes one mentally adjust the NPV of the company to higher figures.

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Long Term View of Standard Lithium - The Road to 70,000 tonnes

Looking long term, the company does hint at expansion plans per an interview with Jim Cramer of "Mad Money". You can watch the interview via the link below. I highly recommend it.

(Source: Mad Money)

While I enjoy hints and puzzle piecing, it is so much easier when the company just shows me the cards via its intent. Per the July 2021 Standard Lithium presentation, we see the goal is not a mere 50,900 tonnes but rather they want to expand to 70,000 tonnes.

Authors Speculation: I do wonder if the expansion is both projects evolving to higher levels or if we are simply looking at expanding project #1 from 20,900 to 70,000 tonnes. If that were the case and we hit 70,000 tonnes (and we add in the second property) then we are looking at 100,000 tonnes.

(Source: Standard Lithium - July 2021 Investor Presentation page 6, highlights from author)

Not So Standard Logistics

Standard Lithium could have a logistics advantage via barges. In order to get any lithium chemical moved to market, it has to be transported via road, rail, or port. While they could just move the material by rail or road, according to the CLRP (Central Louisiana Regional Port), the cost to ship via barge is 1/3 the cost of rail and 1/5 the cost to transport via truck. (Source is at the 2:13 min mark). The destination might be New Orleans, which hosts one of the larger ports in the nation.

(Source: The Author via Google Earth - Orange is roads, red is waterways)

The company is located in close proximity to the port of Shreveport wherein it enjoys easy access to the Red River, which flows into the mighty Mississippi River. Thus, they could load in Shreveport and send lithium down the Red River and eventually into the Mississippi and on to the Gulf of Mexico. Alternatively, they could truck the lithium down to the port of Alexandria to access the Red River. Rail would be the 3rd option. I'm most intrigued by shipping via barge as it appears to be very inexpensive, although with this option one must consider critical shipping times and product life. (Perhaps this could be explored in a future article.) The takeaway here is the company might have a viable logistics advantage over those companies that lack water transportation options. In the end, where lithium conversion takes place will dictate where the lithium flows.

(Source: Standard Lithium - July 2021 Investor Presentation page 14)

Note the close proximity to various car producers to the east.

Part 4: Guest Writer Ric Mos

One of my acquaintances, Mr. Ric Mos, mentioned he wanted to work on a joint article concerning Standard Lithium. I find his knowledge to be intriguing, and in the past, he has pointed me in the right direction concerning Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) and water rights. In my opinion, this international man of mystery has the knowledge to share. Thus, walks onto the stage mystery writer Ric Mos.

Short Seller Fear Debunked The crux of the Blue Orca Capital (BOC) analysis is based solely on Standard Lithium’s quarterly filings with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission (OTCPK:AOGC). AOGC granted SLI a license to operate their Demonstration plant in November 2018. This Order No. 057-218-10 details the commission’s decision and requirements. BOC failed to understand what SLI is and is not required to report. In short, they are not required to report the Li production which is being reinjected into the ground through Lanxess wells. Reporting & Demonstration Plant If we examine the “findings of fact” given in the ruling, we can better understand the context of the report on which BOC leans so heavily. They are concerned with ownership of the resource, its administration, royalties, and the determination of profitable extraction. The AOGC’s primary interest then seems to be the addition of lithium to the list of resources produced from the Smackover, along with ensuring all parties pay their dues and get their cut of the profits. (Source: AOGC Order No. 057-218-10) highlights from author Yet, the Demonstration Plant is a test program and it is not intended to produce saleable lithium products of any kind. Indeed, in the commission’s October 2018 minutes (preceding the November ruling), SLI/Lanxess’ application states that no lithium will be sold during the pilot. (Source: AOGC Order No. 057-218-10, highlights from author) Since BOC released their report, SLI has issued an official reply which very plainly states that the values reported to AOGC, rightfully, do not include the enormous volume of lithium chloride (LiCl) production which is reinjected for disposal. Taking the opposite tack of BOC’s analysis: If we assume the Demonstration Plant is achieving >90% recovery as the bench test, mini-pilot, and company has indicated and we also assume that LiCl is being produced at a concentration of 3 g/L (the low end of the PEA estimate), we can then calculate the volume of LiCl that would need to be stored or shipped off-site to be included in the AOGC filings, per their requirements. To date, the Demonstration Plant has processed 30.9 ML (8.1 M gal) of brine at an average grade of 214 mg/L. At 90% recovery, this equates to 12.1 ML (3.2 M gal) of LiCl solution. Their facility simply has no place to store that volume of solution; nor do they have any incentive to ship it out in hundreds of tankers if they cannot sell it. So, if they can neither store it nor sell it, they’re going to have to dispose of it, which is exactly what it says in the AOGC filings and what the company confirmed in their PR reply. (Source: AOGC Order No. 057-218-10) BOC’s invalid recovery figures were determined by the most basic calculation: ‘lithium in LiCl reported to AOGC’ / ‘lithium in brine processed’ = ‘recovery %’. Assessing the recovery in this way is an exercise in futility, since we know that most of the LiCl produced is not reported to AOGC. So nice try, but BOC’s conclusions unravel once this flaw is realized.

(Source: Guest writer Ric Mos's portion)

This concludes Ric's portion.

Bogus Numbers

When producing a bogus report (that revolves around massaging numbers to make things fit your story) one is prone to overlooking small details. This calls into question the integrity of the data. Ric pointed out the following error on the short-sellers' part.

(Source: Blue Orca, highlights from author)

Do you see that small figure of 185% hidden in gray text? Ask yourself how does someone recover more lithium than 100%? You can't. It's impossible via the laws of physics. The only way this would even be remotely possible is if we opened terrifying vistas into a parallel universe where our laws of physics no longer apply (but that is slightly outside the scope of this article).

This error on the part of Blue Orca calls into question the integrity of all data presented and BOC's "calculations".

The Age of Antiquity & Albemarle Eyes Lithium in Arkansas

The short seller also dives back into the age of antiquity and makes statements that Albemarle decided to back out of lithium when prices were very low in 2011.

While this is true, it is also deceptive. If Blue Orca had done just five minutes of research, they would realize that Albemarle is in fact moving forward with lithium plans and, gee willikers, they are going after lithium extraction for a bromine asset. Gosh, I wonder who else is working with lithium and bromine?

(Source: Google)

Looking at page nine of the Albemarle presentation, we see Albemarle eying lithium extraction next door to Standard Lithium.

(Source: Albemarle Investor Presentation - Page 9) highlights from author

Noting the interesting choice of colors for Magnolia (lithium & bromine) as compared to Silver Peak, NV and Kings Mtn, NC which are lithium (and far from subtle) we see:

(Source: Albemarle Investor Presentation - Page 9) highlights from author

The Logical Conclusion

The numbers presented by Blue Orca are fictitious at best. From a complete and total lack of understanding of the industry to outright deception, followed by incorrect math (see the 185% figure), Blue Orca paints a flawed picture. This is a picture that Standard Lithium has publicly answered.

The "Standard" Takeaway

Given the industrial investments flowing into lithium (combined with government incentives), I view the downside risk as low for Standard Lithium. With Standard receiving $100 million today in a vote of confidence the company has further de-risked the project.

With lithium prices rising rapidly, the old NPV numbers are undervalued if prices maintain these levels. Additional expansion plans by the company are positive. While it is unfortunate for Standard Lithium to have to endure such charlatans, this does pose an opportunity for us. With that, we have bought common stock along with various calls.