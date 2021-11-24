Antonio Bordunovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the best ways to be exposed to several secular growth trends, being therefore a ‘must have’ stock in a growth portfolio of a long-term investor. Its shares had a strong rally in recent months, thus its upside potential over the next three years is not fantastic and therefore is a ‘hold’ for long-term investors.

Background

As I have covered in a previous article, I have been bullish on NVIDIA over the past few months ago due to its business profile that is exposed to several secular growth trends, making it one of the best plays for long-term investors in the semiconductor industry.

Since my article, NVIDIA’s share price has appreciated a lot (+70%) and this has been obviously a very good call, supported by strong earnings from the company and also some speculation and hype about its role in the metaverse.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

So the question that investors should be asking now is if NVIDIA’s stock is overvalued after a strong run in recent months, or if its good growth prospects over the next few years are still strong enough to justify holding its shares?

In this article, I review its most recent earnings and look at NVIDIA’s valuation to figure if NVIDIA still offers value, at its current share price, for long-term investors or if the stock is now overvalued.

Recent Earnings

NVIDIA has reported last week its earnings related to Q3 of fiscal year (FY) 2022, beating expectations both on revenues and in the bottom-line, based on GAAP earnings.

Its revenues amounted to $7.1 billion in the quarter, versus $6.82 billion expected, with strong growth coming from its gaming and data center segments. This represented an increase of 50% YoY, showing that NVIDIA’s operating momentum remains impressive. Moreover, its gross margin was 65.2%, up by 260 basis points compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, being another boost to earnings.

By market platform, it achieved record quarterly revenue in three areas, with some 87% of its revenues in the quarter being generated, together, by Gaming and Data Center. These were its major growth drivers with revenues up by 42% YoY and 55% YoY, respectively. Even though these are very strong growth rates, the market platform that reported higher growth was Professional Visualization (up 144% YoY), but this is still a small part of the company and was only responsible for 8% of NVIDIA’s revenues in the last quarter.

Source: NVIDIA.

Beyond strong revenue growth and margin expansion, NVIDIA also reported a good control of operating expenses, which were $1.96 billion in the quarter. Its increase was only 25% YoY, which means that NVIDIA is reporting very good operating leverage and has been able to increase its operating margin over the past few quarters.

Indeed, its operating income was $2.67 billion in Q3, up by 91% YoY. This is a much higher growth rate than what the company reported in the top-line, justified by higher margins (NVIDIA’s operating margin was 37.6% vs. 29.6% in Q3 FY21).

Regarding its bottom-line, the company’s net income was $2.46 billion and its EPS was $0.97, up by 83% YoY. Its free cash flow was $1.28 billion in the quarter, compared to $806 million in Q3 FY 21.

I see these earnings as very positive and above my own expectations, given that 2020 was a very strong year for gaming due to the pandemic and the stay-at-home situation, thus it would be natural for the gaming segment to report softer growth this year. However, gaming is still reporting impressive growth rates, showing the strength of NVIDIA’s business in this area.

Regarding its balance sheet, NVIDIA had a net cash position of about $7.6 billion at the end of Q3 FY22, a very strong position that enables it to both invest in business growth and return some capital to shareholders over the coming years.

On its pending acquisition of Arm Limited, NVIDIA said that it continues to see the merits and benefits of the acquisition, but the company has faced many headwinds in the U.K. and Europe in recent months and, as I’ve said in a previous article, in my opinion this acquisition is not much likely to go through.

I think this may happen mainly due to opposition in China, while in other geographies NVIDIA could receive authorization by negotiation remedies. However, Chinese authorities most likely will be against the deal because due to the U.S. ban on Huawei in 2019. This has made Huawei to rely mainly on Arm’s architecture to develop its own chips and a purchase of Arm by a U.S. company would make Huawei being potentially blocked from using Arm’s technology in the future, something that Chinese authorities will likely avoid.

Going forward, NVIDIA is expected to maintain a strong operating momentum in the near future, driven by several segments. In gaming, its RTX GPUs technology is still only refreshed in about one quarter of its installed base so it is expected that continued upgrades will be a strong tailwind for growth over the next few quarters.

In data center, NVIDIA’s growth has been supported by artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, with customers such as Oracle (ORCL) or Microsoft (MSFT) using its GPUs or AI Inference platform for AI capabilities. This growth is not expected to slow down in the future and data center may become the company’s largest market platform in the next couple of years, given that AI is an area that has secular growth prospects and NVIDIA is pushing for growth through its AI Enterprise software which is a platform that enables companies from several industries to use AI for large data sets and workloads.

In pro visualization, NVIDIA announced recently the availability of Omniverse platform for simulating physically accurate 3D world and digital twins, which has received very good initial reception from several customers, which is another growth area over the long term, especially considering the potential it has to be an important tool to develop the metaverse.

Beyond these growth areas, NVIDIA’s expected entry into the CPU market, probably in 2023, will widen its potential beyond gaming, AI and accelerated computing. This will push NVIDIA into Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) markets, especially in the data center segment, and increase even further NVIDIA’s total addressable market, potentially being another important growth source over the medium to long term.

Together with its production-ready AI models and platform software, NVIDIA should have a much higher customer engagement than Intel or AMD, being potentially a competitive advantage over its peers in the data center segment over the next few years.

Estimates & Valuation

NVIDIA has been on fire over the past few quarters, reporting impressive growth figures. This is a trend that may slow down in the coming quarters as it isn’t easy to grow revenues by 50% every year, but nevertheless NIVIDA should maintain strong growth figures in the future given that it is very well exposed to several secular growth trends.

Indeed, regarding medium-term estimates, NVIDIA’s revenues are expected to grow at about 20% per year, over the next four years. This is still a strong growth rate, but much less impressive than its recent reported growth. On the other hand, this also shows that current estimate may be too much conservative, which means that NVIDIA still has room to beat current medium-term estimates considering that over recent quarters it was able to consistently beat expectations.

For the next fiscal year (2023), current estimates are for revenues of $31.7 billion (+18.8% YoY) and NVIDIA is expected to grow its revenues to more than $56 billion by FY 2026. Its bottom-line is expected to increase from $11.4 billion in FY 2023 to more than $20 billion by FY 2026.

Source data: Bloomberg.

Regarding valuation, my approach is to look into the next few years of revenues and earnings rather than just focus on this year or the next, to see if the stock has upside potential over a time frame of two to four years. Therefore, I use 2026 estimates to see if NVIDIA’s stock has upside potential over the medium term or not.

Based on NVIDIA’s expected EPS of $8.33 by FY 2026 and its historical valuation multiple over the past year regarding its blended forward earnings (next 12 months) of 47x, my price target for NVIVIDA by the beginning of 2025 is $390 per share.

This means that NVIDIA’s upside potential, based on these assumptions, is slightly above 23% over the next three years, which is not fantastic and shows that NVIDIA’s recent share price rally already reflects much of its growth expected over the coming years.

Risks

Even though I’m bullish on NVIDIA over the long term due to its unique business profile and exposure to several growth trends, there are some risks that investors should be aware that may put some pressure on the company’s growth in the coming years.

In the discrete GPU market, NVIDIA has a market share above 80% which gives it strong competitive advantage, but AMD has, over recent years, become more competitive and may introduce in the market new products that may enable it to gain market share over NVIDIA. Additionally, Intel is also expected to enter this market in 2022, so competition will increase in the GPU segment which can be negative for NIVIDIA’s growth ahead.

Another potential issue is NVIDIA’s entry into the CPU segment expected in 2023, particularly in the data center business. There are strong expectations about the potential improved performance of having NVIDIA’s CPU and GPUs together, which could lead to strong market share gains, but it is not certain that NVIDIA will be able to achieve that and growth in the data center may disappoint in the future.

Bottom Line

NVIDIA is a great company and its growth is supported by several secular growth trends, including data center, AI, autonomous vehicles and the metaverse. This is a business profile that is quite unique in the technology sector, as I don’t see any other company that is exposed to all of these growth opportunities.

Beyond that, it has a leading position in the GPU market that is hard to challenge, even though competition is expected to increase in the coming quarters. This business profile makes NVIDIA a unique company within the technology sector, being therefore a great long-term growth play.

Its recent share price rally has led many people to consider its shares as overvalued, but this is the result of a mentality too much focused on short-term earnings rather looking into its medium to long-term earnings power.

If you look at this year’s earnings, NVIDIA is trading at about 74x earnings, hardly a bargain, but when investing in stocks with strong growth ahead, I think investors should always look at least for the next four to five years of estimates.

Looking into the future, my price target for NVIDIA is $390 per share by January 2025, thus I don’t see NVIDIA as overvalued, even though its upside potential is not fantastic. This means that for long-term investors, NVIDIA is a ‘hold’ right now and I wouldn’t buy more shares at current prices, while for investors with a shorter time frame it may make sense to look elsewhere for other shares that may have higher upside in the next two to three years.

