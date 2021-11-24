Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Bullish or Buy rating to Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

The market appeared to be dissatisfied with Best Buy's recent quarterly results as evidenced by its share price fall on November 23, 2021. But the -12% stock price correction seemed to have been too harsh, and I think that investors should consider the company's Totaltech membership program as a key intermediate-term re-rating catalyst for its shares. Considering Best Buy's appealing low-teens forward P/E valuations, I rate Best Buy's shares as a Buy.

Best Buy Earnings

Best Buy, which calls itself "the world's largest consumer electronics retailer" on its corporate website, announced the company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (YE January) on November 23, 2021, before trading hours.

The company's Q3 earnings press release was issued with the title "Best Buy Reports Better-Than-Expected Third Quarter Results", and that was correct. BBY's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $2.08 was +6% higher than what the sell-side analysts had expected. But this paled in contrast with Best Buy's +58% earnings beat for both Q1 FY 2022 and Q2 FY 2022.

More importantly, investors didn't seem to be pleased with Best Buy's financial performance in the recent quarter. BBY's shares dropped by -12% from $138.00 as of November 22, 2021, to $121.01 as of November 23, 2021.

In my opinion, the market's negative reaction to Best Buy's Q3 FY 2022 financial results seems overdone. I think that there are two key positive takeaways from BBY's recent third-quarter results which have not been given sufficient credit.

Firstly, Best Buy achieved a positive +2.0% YoY growth for the company's domestic comparable sales in Q3 FY 2022, despite a high base in Q3 FY 2022 which saw a +22.6% YoY jump in domestic comparable sales.

In other words, concerns that Best Buy's sales will drop significantly, as demand for consumer electronics normalizes with the reopening of the economy, seem to be overblown.

Secondly, supply chain constraints and bottlenecks are not impacting BBY in a significant way as earlier feared. Best Buy disclosed at its Q3 FY 2022 results briefing that its inventories as of end of the recent quarter were +15% and +13% higher as compared to one year and two years ago.

Having ample inventories to meet holiday demand is a key factor influencing my short-term outlook for Best Buy, which I detail in the subsequent section.

What Is The Outlook For Best Buy Stock?

I have a positive outlook for Best Buy stock in both the near-term and the medium-term.

As per the company's Q3 FY 2022 earnings press release, BBY expects its comparable sales growth to be in the -2.0% to +1.0% range for the final quarter of the current fiscal year. This implies that Best Buy does not see a material sales growth deceleration in Q4 FY 2022 similar to the third quarter, which is a positive. Best Buy also mentioned at its recent quarterly earnings call that the Q4 sales guidance "is slightly up from the implied guidance range from last quarter."

Jefferies (JEF) published a sell-side research report (not publicly available) titled "Home For The Holidays? Consumer Holiday Spend Intentions Survey" on November 17, 2021, detailing results of a "~1,200 consumer survey regarding holiday spend intentions" In the report, it was highlighted that "more consumers plan to increase spending at Bestbuy.com this holiday season (14%) vs. decrease (13%)" and noted that "28% of the ~1,200 consumers surveyed are planning a visit to their (Best Buy's) stores."

The results of the survey conducted by Jefferies seem to be aligned with Best Buy's management comments. At its third-quarter results call, BBY stressed that it is "confident about our inventory levels and our positioning for the holiday", and observed that it was "encouraged by the holiday demand that the consumer is very strong still."

In summary, I think it is highly likely that Best Buy will be able to meet market expectations in Q4 FY 2022 at the very least, based on what I have highlighted above.

Moving beyond the holiday season and the fourth-quarter expectations, BBY's new Totaltech membership program is the key growth driver for the company in the intermediate-term. The Totaltech membership program, which is priced at $199.99 per year, was first introduced in specific stores & markets in April 2021, before it was launched across the country in October 2021.

Key Features Of The Best Buy Totaltech Membership Program

Source: BBY's Totaltech Membership Website

At the company's Q2 FY 2022 investor results call in late-August 2021, Best Buy revealed that the members of its new Totaltech program pilot in April "have a higher incremental spend than nonmembers" and "are skewing younger."

Notably, the sell-side analysts have raised their earnings per share forecasts for Best Buy in fiscal 2022, 2023, & 2024 by +21%, +12%, and +18% in the past six months, respectively, which coincided with the introduction of the Totaltech membership program pilot. An analyst from Piper Sandler also expects Best Buy's Totaltech members to double or triple from the current three million base in time to come, according to an October 5, 2021, CNBC news article.

I expect Best Buy to be able to sustain a high single-digit earnings CAGR in the mid-term, considering the positive outlook for Totaltech membership program in terms of membership growth and increased spending per customer with a rising percentage of members as a proportion of total customers.

Is BBY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I have a Buy rating on BBY stock that is premised on its undemanding valuations, as well as its growth outlook outlined in the preceding section.

The market currently values Best Buy at 12.1 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E and 12.7 times forward FY 2023 normalized P/E, as per S&P Capital IQ data. This seems attractive compared to my expectations of a high single-digit earnings CAGR for Best Buy in the medium term, and BBY's consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 Return on Assets or ROAs of 13.8% and 12.8%, respectively.

Also, Best Buy is trading below its historical average valuations. According to S&P Capital IQ data, BBY's five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple was approximately 14 times.

Best Buy's valuations are appealing, and I think that the future success of its Totaltech membership program can act as a catalyst to re-rate its valuations. As such, I decide to assign a Bullish or Buy investment rating to Best Buy.