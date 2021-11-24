ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following a massive momentum rally at the beginning of the year, shares of dental laser systems provider BIOLASE Inc. or "Biolase" have retreated by more than 70% despite rather solid execution as evidenced by the company's recent Q3 report.

Revenues and margins continue to recover from last year's COVID-related setback with the company's domestic business exhibiting particular strength.

That said, Biolase continues to burn sizeable amounts of cash and, according to management on the Q3 conference call, won't achieve positive adjusted EBITDA before the fourth quarter of next year.

At the current rate of cash usage, the company has roughly two years before another capital raise would be required.

With shares having traded below the Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for the past seven months, the company recently tried to obtain shareholder approval for a reverse stock split but last week surprisingly cancelled the required special meeting of stockholders one day before the scheduled date.

After the end of Tuesday's regular session, Biolase announced that Nasdaq has granted the company another 180-calendar-day extension until May 23, 2022 to regain compliance.

In addition, Biolase negotiated improved terms for the company's expensive $14.3 million term loan with SWK Funding LLC ("SWK") including a 200 basis point interest reduction and additional covenant relief. Maturity was extended by 12 months to May 31, 2025.

Following the good news, shares rallied approximately 20% in after hours on massive volume. The move might very well attract the momentum crowd to the stock again for another short-lived but nevertheless violent ride.

From a fundamental perspective, the company looks cheap at just 1.25x EV/Revenue given consensus expectations for approximately 20% year-over-year top-line growth with EBITDA profitability projected for Q4/FY2022.

Bottom Line

Despite the surprise leadership change in February, the company's recovery appears to be progressing well with Q3 top- and bottom line results coming in ahead of consensus expectations once again.

In addition, Tuesday's news removed the near-term overhang of a potential Nasdaq delisting or reverse stock split.

With EBITDA profitability now targeted for Q4/FY2022 amid decent sales growth, Biolase looks cheap, at least from an EV/Revenue perspective.

That said, only the most speculative investors/traders should consider scaling into the shares at current levels as the stock price will be largely driven by the momentum crowd until the company's path to profitability becomes more visible.

Also keep in mind that the company will have to address the ongoing Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency by late May at the latest point.