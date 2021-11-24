J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) back in June of this year when we stated that the company's cash flow and dividend trends were pointing to a higher share price. Nevertheless, since we penned that piece, shares have rallied approximately 2.5% or approximately $0.50 a share which means they have significantly underperformed what the S&P has returned (10.41%). Suffice it to say, we got our call wrong back in June despite the small gain since then. Equity markets remain in a bull market so when individual investments underperform the market, money is lost in reality.

Management is just off the back of reporting its 3Q numbers where $170.5 million in sales generated net profit of approximately $8.6 million. Shares were trading well above $19 before the report was released. Although these numbers were not very bad in themselves, shares dropped sharply on the news. In fact, before all was said and done, the selling momentum lasted a couple of days before price eventually bottomed out just above $15 a share on Friday the 19th.

Although shares have made a gallant attempt at recovering and are back trading above the $17 level, it was the below John Cato's comments which essentially did the damage. As always, the market is more interested in what is expected to be done going forward as opposed to what already has been achieved.

We continue to face challenges due to the lingering effects of the pandemic on the retail industry and the economy as a whole," stated John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales for the third quarter were negatively impacted by lower inventory levels related to further deterioration in the supply chain coupled with increased positive cases related to the COVID-19 Delta variant."

When we go to the long-term chart, we see that no technical damage was inflicted on Cato from the fall-out we witnessed post the Q3 earnings numbers. The 10-month moving average held firm which means we still are in a clear uptrend. Given though Cato's volatile history and the fact that its beta number is now over 1, we believe long holders should actively manage their positions here. The post-earnings reaction essentially was the shot across the bow with respect to what could happen if things do not go Cato's way.

Therefore, from this standpoint and taking a trend following mindset into account, the monthly MACD indicator remains a potent indicator in managing long positions closely. As we can see below, there is no real divergence taking place as of yet in the histogram which means the upward trend remains very much intact. In 2015, for example, the bearish crossover in this indicator got investors out of their positions before price began to capitulate.

So why actively manage? Why not leave long positions be and aggressively invest the dividend? Well, the above chart answers this question in that we can see the really high volatility shares have gone through over the past few years.

In an ideal world where the likes of covid would subside significantly and supply chain bottlenecks would dry up, then Cato would be a very strong buy here. Why? We have mentioned this in previous commentary. Cato at present has no problem generating enough cash to invest aggressively in its business, buy back stock as well as pay a growing dividend. Furthermore, it is making close to 8% on the capital it is investing which again would go higher in ideal trading conditions. Suffice it to say, if external conditions co-operate, we could easily see $2 to $2.40 earnings next year given present momentum. These types of multiples would do wonders for the share price but nothing, as we know, is set in stone in this industry.

But that's the problem, isn't it? We do not have ideal trading conditions and here is where investors need to take the company's current valuation with a grain of salt. Cato's book multiple, for example, of 1.4 included $90 million of inventory on the balance sheet at the end of Q3. That number is almost a quarter of the company's market cap so it warrants attention especially when John Cato states that it was a light number for the quarter.

Inventory numbers are the main differentiator between retail outfits and manufacturing companies. Whereas manufacturing outfits can literally turn off the tap, reduce costs quickly when demand shrivels up so they don´t lose their shirts, retail outlets are invariably left holding the bag on the inventory side when the market turns in earnest. We already witnessed this in Cato last year when its income, for example, literally dried up for a brief period

Suffice it to say, we can look at cash flow, profitability and value all we want but when trading conditions turn (as they might very well do going forward), they quickly become irrelevant. This is why we recommend letting the technicals guide your decision here. Again, we maintain the 10-month moving average or MACD indicator is a good indicator to spot long-term trend changes. More aggressive investors could alternatively use the weekly charts.

Therefore, to sum up, Cato fits the perfect description of the philosophy of letting your profits run and cutting your losses short. Although the reaction to the recent earnings report surprised many, shares have recovered well and the long-term bullish trend remains intact. We look forward to continued coverage.