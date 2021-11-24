SentinelOne Stock: Too Richly Priced, Primed For A Sell-Off
Summary
- SentinelOne is growing its top line at triple digits, and its guidance for the remainder of the year is particularly alluring as it's set to grow by +130% y/y.
- What's more, customers are reaching out to SentinelOne at a very rapid rate.
- That being said, the business is demonstrably unprofitable and likely to remain so for a long period of time.
- Investors paying 48x forward sales for this business are paying too high a valuation.
Investment Thesis
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is a cloud-based AI-powered cybersecurity company. The company is rapidly growing its revenues, as customers rapidly flock to the company.
What's more, on the back of its 129% net retention rates for Q2 2022, SentinelOne provides investors with their much-craved visibility and strong revenue growth rates.
The problem though is that paying more than 40x forward sales for this business that is hugely unprofitable, leaves new investors without much room for upside potential.
Growth at Any Price?
The past 3 months have been particularly challenging for any investor in high-growth names. To see these names soaring high and falling rapidly has now become commonplace as the market comes to terms with what is the new normal.
Last month, when I covered SentinelOne I stated,
investors are already pricing in so many years' of future growth that it becomes less compelling to new shareholders.
I stand by that comment today. It's difficult to build a bullish case on the back of this valuation.
Revenue Growth Rates Are Impressive
Source; author's work
The graph above is remarkable. It shows that SentinelOne is not only growing at very fast rates but going into Q3 2022 earnings in two weeks' time, investors are highly likely to be met with more than 140% y/y revenue growth rates for the quarter.
What's more, as you can see here, SentinelOne's revenue growth rates are actually accelerating, which is simply astonishing.
Yet, the good news doesn't there.
Near-Term Prospects Are Enticing
SentinelOne relies on AI automation to monitor, contextualize, and analyze events. SentinelOne contextualizes unstructured data. This is a strong advantage for the company, its ability to intercept and monitor data irrespective of its format. From tweets to spreadsheet entries, SentinelOne monitors all.
The company's strategy is focused on faster detection, being autonomous, and more accurate than other endpoint cybersecurity players, across the cloud or on-premise.
Moving on, if you've followed my work for a while, you'll have seen me argue that seeing strong growth in customers is perhaps the best indicator of a thriving business.
(Source)
On this front, SentinelOne's rapid customer growth is astounding. Last year, SentinelOne had over 3K customers, while its most recent quarter saw a jump of 75% y/y to 5.4K customers.
Furthermore, this feat is made all the more attractive given its net retention rate of 129%. Any company that's able to increase prices by 29% y/y while seeing customer adoption of more than 75% y/y, is truly a terrific company.
Next, we'll discuss the one key negative aspect investors need to think about.
Profitability Profile Leaves Much to be Desired
As I already argued in my previous article, I struggle to see how this business will ever reach solid profitability:
(Source)
Remember, its operating margins above are non-GAAP margins. How many years will investors have to wait until SentinelOne is reporting negative 60% operating margins? And then, negative 40% operating margins?
Lest we forget, we still have stock-based compensation to contend with.
(Source)
(Source)
Realistically, as it stands right now, 42% of its revenues over the past 6 months have been deployed towards stock-based compensation.
Even if we make the case that over time, as the business grows, its stock-based compensation won't grow as fast as its revenues, you are still going to be left with nearly 30% of its revenues in the form of stock-based compensation.
And to make myself perfectly clear, I'm very familiar with investing in tech stocks. But from what I see right now, when all is said and done, as I look out to its long-term guidance, in the best case, this business will be operating at breakeven in the next 5 years.
Why pay such a premium now for this stock in that light?
S Stock Valuation -- Exuberantly Priced
SentinelOne is valued at approximately 48x forward sales, including the recent sell-off in its share price. Yes, I understand that business clearly has a lot going for it. But when I look at other leading cybersecurity names, for example, CrowdStrike (CRWD), that's priced at approximately 27x next year's revenues, why would I pay so much for SentinelOne?
As you know, CrowdStrike is bigger, more established, yet growing at strong rates, and impressively, already generating solid profit margins.
(Source): CrowdStrike Q2 2022
In that light, investors shouldn't clamber to SentinelOne, when you can see a leading cybersecurity name trading so much cheaper.
The Bottom Line
SentinelOne is an extended detection and response platform. It seeks to go beyond endpoint detection towards IoT devices and cloud workloads. Moreover, customers love the product and it is recognized by Gartner as a Leader for Endpoint Protection Platforms.
Indeed, there's no question that there's a lot to like about the company. But its valuation of 48x forward sales, with absolutely no profitability in sight, leaves this investor firmly on the sidelines here.
In fact, I believe that there are many incredibly cheaper high-growth names, that are priced at a fraction of this valuation. Good luck and happy investing!
