Introduction

In April 2021, I wrote a bearish article on a wireless telecommunication equipment company named Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) that was in the midst of turning around its unprofitable business.

Since then, Vislink bought mobile live streaming solutions firm Mobile Viewpoint for $18.3 million, launched new products, and even managed to close Q3 at a profit thanks to a $1.2 million gain on debt settlement. Revenues are picking up and the margins are improving. Considering the company’s market valuation has halved since my first article, I no longer hold a bearish view of this one. In fact, I'm now bullish on Vislink. Let’s review.

Overview of the latest developments

The company specializes in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and its revenues had been falling for years. Its turnaround began at the start of 2020 when it hired Mickey Miller as CEO. He is perhaps best known for taking Andrew Corp from a market valuation of $800 million and selling it for $2.6 billion. Since then, Vislink has been focusing on becoming more efficient and streamlining its operations and you could attribute the weak financial performance in 2020 to the COVID-19 global pandemic. With restrictions around the round being lifted, Vislink’s turnaround plan is finally starting to show results. The company claims that it has reduced headcount by 40% and real estate footprint by 60% (slide 22 here) and this helped it to almost break even in Q3 2021. As you can see, revenues have more than doubled compared to the same quarter of 2020 and Vislink is on track to finish the year back on the levels from 2018.

As of September, Vislink had a total of 118 employees. Lease costs have gone down to only around $0.2 million per quarter, which I view as an impressive achievement.

In February 2021, the company completed a $50 million stock offering and it used $18.3 million to buy Mobile Viewpoint in the middle of August. Looking at the fundamentals of the latter, at first glance it seems that Vislink paid too much. Mobile Viewpoint had only $3.8 million in tangible assets.

Looking at the pro-forma results, we can see that the company has quarterly revenues of around $1.6 million and a net income of around $0.1 million. It doesn’t seem that either grew much in 2021 compared to 2020. It’s quite possible that the revenues are falling by a little, considering the deal was concluded on August 16.

However, Mobile Viewpoint was bought for its technology and expertise, and it expands Vislink's capabilities in the areas of bonded cellular and 5G communications, AI-driven studio and sports production, remote live streaming, and drone backhaul solutions. This has already resulted in the launch of a new premium bonded cellular service called Vislink Connect. Vislink says that this product is designed to enable the robust, reliable, and economical transition of live video production. Considering the rollout was expected to start this month, I think it’s too early to tell whether the latter can significantly impact the company’s revenues and profitability.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the company is taking significant steps to develop new and integrated solutions and I think that some of the use cases it showed in its latest corporate presentation look compelling.

The Internet of Things (IoT) space is set to explode over the next decade and around 500 billion devices are expected to be connected to the Internet by 2030, according to Cisco.

One other aspect of Mobile Viewpoint that I like is its artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Miller mentioned in the Q3 earnings call that Vislink can now use AI cameras with a complete suite of production in the cloud. It still has over $38 million in cash so I wouldn’t be surprised if the company closes one or two more strategic acquisitions in the near future.

Looking at the valuation, Vislink’s enterprise value stands at only $33 million as of the time of writing. I think that it’s too low considering revenues are back on a growth trajectory and the company is one step away from profitability. If Q4 results show a net profit and another large increase in revenues, I wouldn’t be surprised if Vislink’s market valuation soars considering there are a lot of shorts that need to cover. The latest short interest figures show that 13.88% of the float is short.

However, keep in mind that there is likely to be significant stock dilution if the share price passes the $5 level. As of September, Vislink had 9.1 million warrants outstanding whose weighted average exercise price stood at $5.20.

Investor takeaway

Vislink has been restructuring and streamlining its business for around two years now and this is starting to bear fruit. In my view, the company had excellent financial results in Q3 2021. Vislink’s revenues more than doubled and the company was inches away from profitability from operations.

The purchase of Mobile Viewpoint looks expensive based on the fundamentals, but you have to keep in mind that it will help the company to vastly expand its offering. It’s too early to tell how significant this acquisition will be for Vislink's financial performance.

Vislink’s results are difficult to forecast and I think that it's possible that its valuation becomes detached from the fundamentals anyway as it has been positioning itself as a technology firm. In view of this, I’m content with simply saying that I’m bullish for the time being.

Looking at the major risks, I can think of two of them. First, it’s possible that the new products and services of the company don’t bring in significant sales and the company’s revenues stagnate once again. Second, a new wave of COVID-19 across the globe could significantly affect Vislink’s business. We’re witnessing a resurgence of the virus across Europe, with Austria resorting to a national lockdown and the Netherlands imposing mandatory social distancing. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned Europe and Central Asia could register another 700,000 COVID-19 deaths by March 1.