Jason Doiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We wrote a bullish article on Macy's (NYSE:M) almost three years ago, and since then, it has returned 53%, a little less than the market. While slightly under-performing the market, we think in absolute terms it is still a pretty decent return, given that it is a ~15% return per year.

We are now changing our rating to 'hold', since we don't see as much margin of safety in the shares anymore, and given that we believe Covid did accelerate to a certain extent extended the shift to online shopping.

Part of our bullish thesis back then was that the company was being serious about becoming an omni-channel retailer, with strong growth on it macys.com website and its apps having a number of innovative functionalities:

Something else we like about Macy's is that it clearly has realized that it has to learn new skills to truly become an omni-channel retailer and be able to survive. For example, they appear to be seriously investing in their apps and e-commerce website. Their app has some innovative features such as the ability to upload or take pictures of items to find similar ones, virtual reality features to see how furniture would look in your home, and account and rewards management. Another interesting feature is Scan & Pay, which lets customers scan an item at a store with their mobile phones and pay for it, making in-shop buying faster and easier. Source: Macy's website

We also noted how its website was becoming more popular, and that they were following the marketplace playbook of allowing third party sellers on their platform.

Another encouraging sign is that Macy's website is becoming increasingly popular. According to Alexa its global rank has increased more than a hundred places since last year, making it a top web destination around the globe and in the US. Source: Alexa website traffic statistics

Refreshing this statistic, we see that macys.com has become even more relevant, climbing more than 100 positions in the website ranking site Alexa.com:

Source: Alexa.com

Given the strong showing and growing relevance of its online operations it is no surprise that activist investor Jana Partners is asking to separate the online unit. While this could unlock some value in the short term, we believe some synergies could be lost, so we are not in favor of such a measure.

Looking at total revenue things look less rosy. When we wrote the article the trailing twelve months revenue figure stood at $25 billion, now it is at $23.4 billion, so overall sales have decreased ~6%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Another fact that gives us pause, and makes us change our rating from bullish to neutral is that shares are no longer as cheap as they were back then. For example, EV/EBITDA back then was 4.2x, compared to 5.5x now.

Data by YCharts

Back then shares were yielding a solid ~6.3%, while now with the reduced dividend they yield only ~1.8%. This is a big reduction, and it makes it more difficult for dividend investors to buy into a low-growth company without that reward.

Financials

The balance sheet has seen some improvement with total long-term debt now at $3.4 billion, compared to $5.5 billion when we wrote the bullish article. However it has a lower amount of cash & equivalents at only $316 million compared to $736 million back then.

Data by YCharts

That puts net total long-term debt at $3.1 billion compared to $4.79 billion then. Times interest earned was 7.28x back then, compared to 4.97 today, which means interest coverage has deteriorated, this is mainly due to the company adding very expensive debt during the worst of the Covid crisis.

Data by YCharts

That can be more clearly seen in the total interest expense, which back then was $260 million per year, and despite having less debt the interest expense is now higher at $297 million per year. Another reason to be more cautious about the shares.

Data by YCharts

Finally, we looked at the Altman Z-score which was a little above 3 back then, and it has decreased to negative numbers now. This is a serious warning signal given that readings below 3 mean the company could be heading towards bankruptcy. As a reminder, the Altman Z-score is the credit-strength measure developed by NYU Stern Finance Professor Edward Altman. It considers a company with a score that's below 1.8 as having a high risk of heading toward bankruptcy, and companies that have scores above 3 as not likely to go bankrupt. We currently do not believe Macy's to be on a path to bankruptcy, but view a deterioration in its Altman Z-score as a serious warning signal that its credit is not as strong as before the Covid pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Shares are significantly higher than when we published a bullish article on Macy's almost three years ago. Since then the company has suffered the pandemic and has seen some deterioration in its credit quality. It had to add expensive debt to shore up its balance sheet and it saw a decrease in overall sales. Given these developments, some of the positive like the improvement in the e-commerce web traffic, and other negatives like the increased interest cost and credit quality deterioration, we think shares are no longer as attractive as they were back then. We are therefore changing our opinion on the shares to 'hold' and we are no longer bullish on the shares.