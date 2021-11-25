jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The acquisition of EnerBank will most probably bring Regions Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: NYSE:RF) prolonged loan decline trend to an end in the last quarter of 2021. Further, the acquisition will boost the net interest margin. Regions’ earnings will also benefit from the recent hike in treasury yields. On the other hand, the provisioning for loan losses will likely trend upwards towards a more normal level next year, which will pressurize the earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $2.14 per share in 2022, down around 18% year-over-year. The current market price is quite close to the year-ahead target price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Regions Financial.

Loan Portfolio Likely to Finally Bottom-Out

Regions Financial's loan portfolio has declined every quarter since the third quarter of 2020. The trend will likely reverse in the last quarter of 2021 because of the acquisition of EnerBank USA. As mentioned in a recent press release, Regions Financial completed the acquisition on October 1, 2021. EnerBank had loans of around $3.1 billion at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings presentation. Therefore, the acquisition would have increased Regions Financial's loan portfolio by around 3.7%.

Moreover, the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will have a lower impact on the loan portfolio size. Most of the PPP loan forgiveness is already behind us as loans outstanding have dropped to $1.5 billion at the end of September 2021 from total PPP loans of $6.2 billion, as mentioned in the investor presentation. The management expects 80% to 85% of the total $6.2 billion loans to be forgiven by the year-end of 2021. As the PPP outstanding loans made up only 1.8% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, their forgiveness will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Nevertheless, I'm not optimistic about loan growth because the prolonged loan decline trend indicates company-specific problems. Moreover, Regions Financial has historically had a low loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2.0% in the last quarter of 2021 on a linked quarter basis. For 2022, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by only 1.2%.

EnerBank Acquisition, Higher Interest Rates to Expand the Margin

After declining in the last several quarters, the net interest margin will likely increase in the coming quarters due to the following two factors.

The acquisition of EnerBank. EnerBank had a high yield of around 9% and a very low deposit cost of only 0.4%, as mentioned in the presentation. This shows that EnerBank enjoyed a high margin. In comparison, Regions Financial’s net interest margin was only 2.76% in the third quarter of 2021, as mentioned in the latest 10-Q filing. As a result, the acquisition will boost Regions’ net interest margin in the last quarter of 2021. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the margin, excluding PPP and cash, to increase to 3.4% mostly because of EnerBank. Combination of an increase in yields and the asset-sensitive position. The management mentioned in the presentation that Regions Financial’s asset-sensitive position will benefit meaningfully from higher rates and a steeper yield curve. The two and three-year Treasury yields are now at the highest level so far this year (source: U.S. Treasury Department). Moreover, the middle to the longer end of the yield curve has shifted upward compared to the yield curve a few quarters back, as shown below. The shaded region shows where the yield curve has shifted.

Regions Financials’ balance sheet appears quite sensitive to interest rate changes. The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100-basis points increase in rates could boost the net interest income to $258 million, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. To put this number in perspective, $258 million is around 7% of 2020’s net interest income. Therefore, I feel the balance sheet is quite sensitive to rate changes.

The improvement in the yield curve will boost the income on the investment securities portfolio going forward, and consequently the total net interest income.

On the other hand, cash drag will likely continue to keep the margin below its optimum level. Due to the declining loan trend, interest-earning deposits with other banks have recently surged, as shown below.

Further, the management mentioned in the presentation that Regions will take a conservative approach to cash deployment over time. As a result, I'm expecting the excess liquidity to continue to remain high in the coming quarters. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by six basis points in the last quarter of 2021, and four basis points in 2022.

Provision Expense Likely to Trend Higher After Further Reversals in 4Q’21

Regions Financial has pleasantly surprised me by releasing a large part of its loan loss reserves in the last four consecutive quarters. The management also mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that the “credit quality has demonstrated incredible resiliency and continues to exceed our expectations”.

Further provisioning reversals cannot be ruled out because the current allowance level is quite high relative to the portfolio's credit risk. Allowances were 283% of non-performing loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, allowances were more than 12 times the actual net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021. Therefore, I'm expecting further net provision reversals of around $25 million in the last quarter of 2021.

For 2022, I'm expecting the provisioning to be higher than 2021 but remain below normal. The anticipated subdued loan growth discussed above will likely require provisioning for expected loan losses. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to make up 0.12% of total loans in 2022, down from the average of 0.32% from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to dip by 18% in 2022

Subdued loan growth and margin expansion will likely drive earnings next year. Moreover, the acquisition of Sabal Capital will boost the non-interest income. Sabal Capital is a financial services firm that uses its proprietary digital platform, SNAP, to originate and service commercial real estate loans. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, as mentioned in a press release.

On the other hand, the absence of provisions benefits next year will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Regions Financial to report earnings of $0.56 per share in the last quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $2.63 per share. This earnings estimate is much higher than my previous estimate of $2.06 per share given in my last report on Regions Financial, which was issued before the announcement of the second-quarter results. I have revised up my earnings estimate because of the positive surprises related to provisioning.

For 2022, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.14 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Current Market Price Above the December 2022 Target Price

Regions Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 32% for 2022, which is in line with the 2016-2019 average of 33%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level next year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Regions Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.53 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $14.0 gives a target price of $21.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 13.2% downside from the November 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.14 gives a target price of $25.8 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 4.9% upside from the November 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.6, which implies a 4.1% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 1.5%. Hence, I’m maintaining a neutral rating on Regions Financial. I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its market price dipped by around 12% from the current level.