The energy sector was severely hit by the pandemic last year but it is recovering strongly this year. Thanks to the pent-up demand for oil products and the tight production quotas of OPEC and Russia, the price of oil has rallied to a 7-year high. This is a rare gift for Eni (NYSE:E), which is an almost pure upstream oil company and hence it is much more sensitive to the price of oil than its integrated peers, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) and TotalEnergies (TTE). As Eni is thriving under the current business conditions, it is offering a generous 5.6% dividend. However, investors should be aware of the risks of the stock.

Business overview

Eni has a striking difference from the other well-known oil majors. Its peers have an integrated structure and thus they generate a significant portion of their earnings from their downstream (mostly refining) and chemical segments. On the contrary, Eni is an almost pure upstream oil company. In 2018 and 2019, Eni generated 92% and 93%, respectively, of its total earnings from its upstream segment. As a result, Eni is much more sensitive to the gyrations of the oil price than its peers.

The current environment could not be more favorable for Eni. Thanks to the ongoing recovery of global oil consumption from the pandemic and the strict production quotas of OPEC and Russia, the price of oil has rallied to a 7-year high this year.

This tailwind is evident in the results of Eni. In the third quarter, the company grew its output only 1% over last year’s quarter but it switched from a loss per share of -€0.04 to a profit per share of €0.40 thanks to the multi-year high prices of oil and gas. Even better, the oil producer is expected to achieve earnings per share of $2.32 this year, its second-best performance in the last eight years.

Moreover, Eni is doing its best to adjust to the secular transition of the energy sector from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. This trend has remarkably accelerated since the onset of the pandemic. Eni expects the EBITDA of its retail and renewables business to more than double over the next four years, from €600 million in 2021 to €1.3 billion in 2025. This business plan bodes well for the growth prospects of Eni while it also signals that the oil major is not likely to be caught off-guard in the accelerated transition of its sector towards renewable energy sources.

As long as oil prices remain elevated, Eni will certainly continue thriving. However, investors should always keep in mind that the energy sector is infamous for its dramatic cyclicality. The prevailing oil prices provide great incentive to numerous oil producers to increase their output. This is evident in the U.S., which has seen its active rig count rising at a tremendous pace this year. The oil rig count has increased 73% so far this year and thus it is currently standing at the highest level since April-2020, just after the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

As many other countries will boost their production at the prevailing oil prices, the global oil supply will exceed demand at some point next year. The Energy Information Administration [EIA] seems to agree on this view, as it recently stated that it expects the oil market to become oversupplied at some point next year. According to that report, the price of WTI will dip to $62 until the end of next year.

Experience has taught us that the cycles of the oil price are usually much steeper than the cycle expected by the EIA. To be sure, the price of oil collapsed from $60 in early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic, to a negative value in the spring of the same year and has now rallied to a 7-year high, just one year after the peak of the coronavirus crisis, when many pundits were predicting the “end of oil as we knew it”. To cut a long story short, investors should be prepared for violent cycles in the price of oil in order to avoid buying near the peak or panic-selling near the bottom of the cycle.

Dividend

Eni is different from the other well-known oil majors, not only in its less diversified business model, but also in its dividend policy. While its peers do their best to offer a reliable dividend, without dividend cuts, Eni offers a different dividend in every semester, based on its actual performance.

Eni has offered total dividends of $1.58 this year and hence it has offered a 5.6% annual dividend yield at its current stock price. This yield is certainly attractive, at least on the surface. In addition, the payout ratio of 67% is elevated and much worse than the median of the sector (42%), but not extreme. Therefore, it is only natural that some investors will be enticed by the generous dividend of Eni.

However, investors should note that Eni is much more vulnerable to the downturns of the energy sector than its integrated peers due to its almost pure upstream nature. In the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in 2016, all its peers defended their dividends whereas Eni cut its dividend by 27%. Eni also slashed its semiannual dividend by 70% last year due to the impact of the pandemic on its business. Overall, whenever the next down-cycle of the energy sector shows up, the dividend of Eni will come under great pressure. Therefore, investors should not take the generous dividend of this year for granted.

To be fair, the vulnerability of Eni to downturns does not mean that the company is doing something wrong. As mentioned above, Eni is doing its best to adjust to the changing landscape of the energy industry. Its vulnerability simply results from the nature of this highly cyclical industry, which is beyond the control of Eni.

Valuation

Eni is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1, which is in line with the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5 of the stock. However, it is important to note that the oil market is probably closer to its peak than its bottom, given the 7-year high price of oil. As a result, the stock price may prove somewhat expensive whenever the next downturn of the energy sector shows up.

Final thoughts

Eni is doing its best in the factors of its business where it has control. In addition, the oil major is thriving right now thanks to the rally of the prices of oil and gas to multi-year highs. The stock is also offering a 5.6% dividend. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of the dramatic cyclicality of the energy sector. Due to this cyclicality, they should be especially careful in the selection of timing before they purchase an energy stock, particularly Eni, which is more sensitive to the oil price than its peers.