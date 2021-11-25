smodj/iStock via Getty Images

Heading into the Q3'21 results for Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), the market knew the cannabis company was likely to report disappointing results. Investors though, need to separate the company from the stock, which hadn't performed well heading into the quarterly results anyway. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock due to the deep valuation and long-term growth story.

No Real Surprise Here

As with about every other MSO (multi-state operator), Ayr Wellness missed analyst targets for the quarter. The company reported Q3'21 revenues of $96.2 million missing analyst targets by $3.2 million.

Ayr Wellness did grow revenues 5% sequentially from only $91.3 million in the prior quarter and the company ended last year with quarterly revenues below $50.0 million. The market was probably most disappointed with adjusted EBITDA dipping 5% sequentially to only $26.0 million for 27% margins.

The MSO updated 2022 guidance to revenues of $800 million with adjusted EBITDA targets of $250 million to $300 million. The midpoint suggests adjusted EBITDA margins of a still very strong 34%. A lot of stocks trade at far higher valuation multiples with limited positive EBITDA margins.

Ayr Wellness has previously reaffirmed targets for revenues of $800 million with adjusted EBITDA of $300 million when announcing a 5% share buyback back in August. These targets were given prior to the latest deals for Dispensary 33 in Illinois and PA Natural Medicine, LLC in Pennsylvania.

In essence, the guidance is disappointing for the cut to adjusted EBITDA numbers while the company should've been able to guide revenues up when adding a couple of dispensaries in Illinois plus three more in Pennsylvania. These factors speak to the recent weakness in the wholesale cannabis markets due to pricing pressures along with some of the capital project delays pushing out some growth into later periods including the unknown timing of the New Jersey market.

Ultimately though, COO Jason Griffith painted a picture on the Q3'21 earnings call to where the slippage of key cultivation expansion plans in Massachusetts and New Jersey are the big contributing factors to the weak numbers for 2022:

We have several large capital projects ongoing in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona and Florida. All in, when these projects are complete, we will be doubling our cultivation and production square feet from 554,000 to 1.2 million square feet and tripling our biomass capacity from just under 100,000 pounds annually to over 300,000 pounds, all in support of our national brands... In particular, our cultivation projects in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Ohio are likely to slip a quarter versus our prior plans...

Big Picture Remains Strong

The cannabis sector has grown substantially in the last year while the stock price hasn't rallied. Investors needs to focus on the big picture opportunity in states such as Florida and New Jersey where recreational cannabis sales still aren't allowed or haven't started. The MSO is one of 12 vertically integrated license holders in New Jersey and the second largest dispensary operator in Florida.

The choppy quarterly numbers aren't too relevant as the cannabis market has only scratched the surface. The vast majority of the country hasn't even launched adult-use cannabis sales yet.

The stock only has a $1.2 billion market cap after this 13% dip with ~72 million shares outstanding. The financial targets are impressive when viewed in relation to the market cap.

Whether disappointing or not, the financial targets weren't previously priced into the stock price. If the market really thought Ayr Wellness could produce the previous $300 million adjusted EBITDA target, the market cap would've easily been $3 billion or a minimal 10x multiple.

Even prior to this stock dip, Ayr Wellness traded at a discount to the cannabis peers. The average top tier MSO trades closer to 10x 2022 EBITDA targets, which are absurdly low for growth stocks.

Source: Ayr Wellness Q3'21 presentation

Ayr Wellness offers both growth and a compelling stock price. The whole sector is beaten down, so this MSO stock isn't anything special in these regards. While the company faces some current pricing pressures in a few key markets, the bigger issue holding back revenue growth in 2022 is the delayed construction projects to expand production.

The MSO has net debt of over $100 million and additional capex spending to finish the above production facilities will increase the net debt load over the next year. Ayr Wellness recently raised $150 million in senior notes to fund expansion and pay the cash portion of acquisitions. Investors will definitely want to watch the debt load as the year progresses, but the adjusted EBITDA target provides the coverage for these debt levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ayr Wellness is far too cheap trading around $18 now, or less than 5x new adjusted EBITDA targets. The stock is not priced for a company doubling adjusted EBITDA to over $250 million next year. Investors should use this weakness to load up on MSO stocks such as Ayr Wellness.