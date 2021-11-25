Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF, RIV Rights Offering Results, Guggenheim Mergers Completed (November 14, 2021)
Summary
- 15 out of 24 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 24 sectors positive on NAV last week.
- PCF and RIV rights offering results.
- Guggenheim mergers are completed.
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 17, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.
Weekly performance roundup
15 out of 24 sectors were positive on price (down from 21 last week) and the average price return was +0.27% (down from +0.89% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+4.09%) followed by Emerging Market Income (+1.09%) and Asia Equity (+0.98%), the lowest sector by Price was High Yield (-1.36%), followed by Multisector Taxable Munis (-0.54%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
6 out of 24 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.12% (down from +0.90% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+4.61%), Asia Equity (+0.79%) and National Munis (+0.16%). The lowest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-1.31%), Taxable Munis (-1.17%) and Preferreds (-0.88%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+5.85%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.20%). The average sector discount is -1.71% (up from -2.06% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.47%), High Yield (-1.19%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.43% (up from -0.12% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.52), followed by Limited Duration (+1.26). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Taxable Munis (-0.76%), followed by Asia Equity (-0.56). The average z-score is +0.58 (up from +0.47 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are U.S. Equity (+12.84%), Asia Equity (9.29%), Limited Duration (8.80%), Multisector Income (7.97%) and Emerging Market Income (7.97%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.52% (up from +6.23% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity
|
(BGIO)
|
-43.84%
|
22.99%
|
-43.63%
|
-14.6
|
-44.11%
|
0.21%
|
Barings Participation Investors
|
(MPV)
|
-7.08%
|
5.70%
|
-6.88%
|
0.0
|
-1.34%
|
5.15%
|
Barings Corporate Investors
|
(MCI)
|
-7.06%
|
6.09%
|
-4.81%
|
0.5
|
-2.17%
|
4.91%
|
RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund
|
(RCG)
|
-6.22%
|
%
|
-10.36%
|
-0.3
|
-2.99%
|
0.98%
|
Central Securities Corporation
|
(CET)
|
-5.57%
|
0.96%
|
-21.32%
|
-4.2
|
-6.65%
|
0.00%
|
New America High Income
|
(HYB)
|
-4.83%
|
6.09%
|
-0.80%
|
1.7
|
-3.90%
|
0.40%
|
General American Investors
|
(GAM)
|
-4.14%
|
6.96%
|
-20.29%
|
-5.6
|
-5.63%
|
-0.69%
|
Nuveen Municipal Value
|
(NUV)
|
-4.02%
|
3.13%
|
0.84%
|
-2.3
|
-3.93%
|
-0.09%
|
PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|
(PYN)
|
-3.60%
|
4.38%
|
6.75%
|
-0.1
|
-3.85%
|
0.11%
|
BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure Fund
|
(DMB)
|
-3.57%
|
4.34%
|
0.55%
|
-0.1
|
-3.10%
|
0.34%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Cornerstone Strategic Value
|
(CLM)
|
6.10%
|
13.13%
|
42.21%
|
2.1
|
2.23%
|
-1.81%
|
Cornerstone Total Return Fund
|
(CRF)
|
5.66%
|
13.14%
|
41.91%
|
1.8
|
1.81%
|
-1.68%
|
Western Asset Income
|
(PAI)
|
5.27%
|
3.43%
|
3.17%
|
3.0
|
4.76%
|
-0.25%
|
BlackRock Long-Term Muni Advantage
|
(BTA)
|
4.48%
|
4.54%
|
7.61%
|
2.5
|
4.49%
|
0.15%
|
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income
|
(NXN)
|
3.97%
|
2.89%
|
-0.56%
|
1.4
|
4.15%
|
0.00%
|
Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr
|
(IGI)
|
3.90%
|
3.56%
|
3.65%
|
2.0
|
2.61%
|
-0.28%
|
Gabelli Utility Trust
|
(GUT)
|
3.81%
|
7.33%
|
92.92%
|
0.9
|
0.12%
|
-1.85%
|
Liberty All-Star Growth
|
(ASG)
|
3.61%
|
20.74%
|
9.50%
|
1.0
|
3.40%
|
0.00%
|
BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp
|
(BUI)
|
3.59%
|
5.37%
|
5.30%
|
2.8
|
2.85%
|
-0.62%
|
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income
|
(PFD)
|
3.58%
|
5.92%
|
14.24%
|
-0.4
|
2.46%
|
-0.73%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Recent corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
November 8, 2021 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results Of Rights Offering. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc.
November 1, 2021 | Invesco Advisers Announces Completion of Reorganization of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund into Closed-End Interval Fund.
October 27, 2021 | High Income Securities Fund Announces Expiration of Rights Offering.
October 25, 2021 | Guggenheim Investments Announces Completion of the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF.
October 15, 2021 | Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering.
October 12, 2021 | The Mexico Equity and Income Fund Announces Expiration of Rights Offering.
Upcoming corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
October 15, 2021 | Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Liquidation Date of October 28.
October 5, 2021 | Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund Announces Record Date for Rights Offering.
August 6, 2021 | PIMCO Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Approval of Proposed Reorganizations.
April 23, 2021 | Nuveen Multi-Asset Funds Announce Proposed Reorganizations.
Recent activist or other CEF news
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
October 13, 2021 | Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Provides Update on Proposal to Convert the Fund to a Diversified Holding Company.
