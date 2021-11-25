Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Weekly performance roundup

15 out of 24 sectors were positive on price (down from 21 last week) and the average price return was +0.27% (down from +0.89% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+4.09%) followed by Emerging Market Income (+1.09%) and Asia Equity (+0.98%), the lowest sector by Price was High Yield (-1.36%), followed by Multisector Taxable Munis (-0.54%).

6 out of 24 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.12% (down from +0.90% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+4.61%), Asia Equity (+0.79%) and National Munis (+0.16%). The lowest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-1.31%), Taxable Munis (-1.17%) and Preferreds (-0.88%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+5.85%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.20%). The average sector discount is -1.71% (up from -2.06% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.47%), High Yield (-1.19%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.43% (up from -0.12% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.52), followed by Limited Duration (+1.26). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Taxable Munis (-0.76%), followed by Asia Equity (-0.56). The average z-score is +0.58 (up from +0.47 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are U.S. Equity (+12.84%), Asia Equity (9.29%), Limited Duration (8.80%), Multisector Income (7.97%) and Emerging Market Income (7.97%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.52% (up from +6.23% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO) -43.84% 22.99% -43.63% -14.6 -44.11% 0.21% Barings Participation Investors (MPV) -7.08% 5.70% -6.88% 0.0 -1.34% 5.15% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -7.06% 6.09% -4.81% 0.5 -2.17% 4.91% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -6.22% % -10.36% -0.3 -2.99% 0.98% Central Securities Corporation (CET) -5.57% 0.96% -21.32% -4.2 -6.65% 0.00% New America High Income (HYB) -4.83% 6.09% -0.80% 1.7 -3.90% 0.40% General American Investors (GAM) -4.14% 6.96% -20.29% -5.6 -5.63% -0.69% Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) -4.02% 3.13% 0.84% -2.3 -3.93% -0.09% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) -3.60% 4.38% 6.75% -0.1 -3.85% 0.11% BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) -3.57% 4.34% 0.55% -0.1 -3.10% 0.34%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) 6.10% 13.13% 42.21% 2.1 2.23% -1.81% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 5.66% 13.14% 41.91% 1.8 1.81% -1.68% Western Asset Income (PAI) 5.27% 3.43% 3.17% 3.0 4.76% -0.25% BlackRock Long-Term Muni Advantage (BTA) 4.48% 4.54% 7.61% 2.5 4.49% 0.15% Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income (NXN) 3.97% 2.89% -0.56% 1.4 4.15% 0.00% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr (IGI) 3.90% 3.56% 3.65% 2.0 2.61% -0.28% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 3.81% 7.33% 92.92% 0.9 0.12% -1.85% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 3.61% 20.74% 9.50% 1.0 3.40% 0.00% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp (BUI) 3.59% 5.37% 5.30% 2.8 2.85% -0.62% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 3.58% 5.92% 14.24% -0.4 2.46% -0.73%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 13, 2021 | Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Provides Update on Proposal to Convert the Fund to a Diversified Holding Company.

