Visa And Mastercard Show Line Item Improvements But Shifting Product Mix Is A Problem

2Ban/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) are early pioneers and leaders in the globe-spanning credit card landscape. Both companies have led memorable advertising campaigns over decades and their stocks have been steady performers over the years. However, given the facts presently, neither company earn a recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio particularly if either stock isn't already represented ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

Quick Company Outlines

Mastercard was launched as a response to what eventually became Visa. Both companies enjoyed decades of private ownership and success before listing. While both companies classify themselves as being in the global payments industry, how they operate is slightly different.

A substantial portion of Mastercard’s revenue comes from fees paid by its customers in a roundabout way. When a customer holding a Mastercard-branded card from an "issuer" bank makes a purchase from a merchant, the issuer bank pays the cost of the transaction (minus a "swipe fee") to an "acquirer" bank which processes and settles the transaction. The customer is then charged the cost of the transaction, from which a "merchant discount" goes to the "acquirer". Mastercard charges card-issuing financial institutions a fee based on gross dollar volume of account holder activity. A portion of the fee also accounts for the usage of its network that processes the transaction within seconds. A small percentage of the fee is the "transaction switching" fee incurred every time an issuer receives authorization approval, transaction information is cleared between the two parties’ banks, as well as the actual settlement of funds.

Visa provides services including authorization, clearing, and settlement services for financial institutions and merchants. While it doesn't collect any part of the interest Visa-branded card payments are charged, it collects fees based on transaction volumes of the financial institutions using its network.

Both companies are heavily involved in cross-border transaction processing and currency conversion, are perennial rivals and also have been long-standing investor favorites in this sector.

Recent Earnings vis-à-vis Prior Years

Mastercard's Q3 earnings show that the recent quarter arrested its decline in net income over the past half-year. While the year-on-year growth will be nowhere close to being the same as in 2019, both net income and revenue would close out 2021 higher than they were the previous year.

The company's passthrough efficiency in translating revenues to earnings has seen steady improvements over the past few years and trending close to the high seen in 2019. Efficiency ratio remains fairly steady relative to 2020's and higher than years prior to 2020.

However, its operational metrics reveal that YTD gross dollar volumes and purchase volumes are trending down relative to the previous year's. The most affected programs were in credit products.

The fall in credit product contribution isn't new; since 2018, the company's debit cards have assumed a larger share of total dollar volume. While the credit products still contribute more to total purchase volume, this year's trend in lowered purchase volume indicates that both product lines are affected.

Meanwhile, Visa's most recent FY earnings show a boost in both net income and revenue relative to the previous year, mirroring the company's growth performance in 2019.

Unlike with Mastercard, Visa's passthrough efficiency in translating revenues to earnings has been steady improving over the years while efficiency ratio has wavered around the 35% range since 2018.

Like with Mastercard, Visa's credit products has a lower growth than the debit products in both volume and payments volume.

Like Mastercard, debit products' share of total contribution to metrics (and thus the bottom line) has steadily been increasing over the years. Visa's debit share in payment volumes has grown slightly larger over the years.

This is at least partially attributable to Visa's early partnerships with other powerhouse digital payments firms: the company entered into a partnership with PayPal in 2016, which has only deepened over the years and also has a stake in Square, which offers Visa-based Cash Cards to its buyer segment. Visa also has a presence in Square's advisory board.

Note: PayPal and Square have been covered in a previous article.

Final Notes and Recommendation

In terms of landscape, there are two key factors that affect the payments space in the U.S.:

There is a massive glut of digital financial services firms battling for market share across "standard" seller and buyer segments as well as the crypto wallet space. Increasing inflationary pressures tend to drag down consumption which, in turn, threatens transaction volumes for financial services.

Echoes of the second factor can be found in vehicle retail sales trends in the course of the analysis for Rivian as well as the analysis for the streaming market in light of Roku missing analysts' expectations.

An additional factor in the decline in the two companies' performance over the past year was that severely limited cross-border travel and business had a deleterious effect on cross-border transactions. Owing to their near-ubiquitous global reach, this was rather keenly felt by both companies.

Both stocks started off the year with underperformance which received some relief around the time of the earnings release circa Q1. Since then, both companies largely trended with the benchmarks Nasdaq-100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX). However, around the time of the earnings release in Q2, both stocks slipped in performance after inflationary pressures confirmed itself as a trend that will likely be here for some time.

It bears noting, though, that neither company has stopped exploring avenues for growth; after all, they have six decades of experience with market cycles, innovations and disruptions. Mastercard has recently acquired open banking tech startup Aiia to broaden access options for customers as well as blockchain security startup CipherTrace to expand further into digital assets. Meanwhile, Visa has recently acquired another open banking tech startup Tink, currency transfer API developer Currencycloud, as well as chargeback resolution startup Verifi to strengthen its service quality with its partners. Visa also, curiously enough, reportedly acquired an NFT via an ETH transaction, in a move ostensibly to signal its interest in the world of digital assets.

Both companies have seasoned leadership with a strong and acquisitive vision, highly-recognizable brand equity that continues to evolve, significant line item discipline and a substantial history of dividend payments to its investors. However, the glut in the digital payments landscape and macroeconomic outlook loom large on either company's bottom-line performance. While fundamental facts form the "floor" of a stock's valuation trajectory, expectations on the company's future forms the "roof". For these stocks, the "roof" is lowering while the "floor" remains solid.

For the facts aforementioned, investors not holding either stock should consider the fact that, in recent history, under similar economic conditions, valuations tend to be relatively higher in the technology/industrials sector. Investors currently holding either stock have a quandary they should address: they can hold until outlook improves, the dust settles in the battle in the digital payments landscape and the new direction in digital assets pans out in the companies' favor. Alternatively, they can switch to other stocks for value in the interim.